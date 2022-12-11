Numerology Predictions For 2023: Know How It Affects Your Love, Life, Career, Health, Family And More Numerology oi-Pundreeka Valli

According to the Vedic astrology, numbers can foretell future. If you need to bring your life on track there you can understand a lot from the numerological predictions. The new year 2023 adds up to a 7 (2+0+2+3), which is actually advising us to keep to ourselves and focus on our well-being. We need to take stock of this as well as see what the future holds for us.

You are going to reinvent yourself as you see a spark in you that was non-existent so far. Develop self-awareness and learn to be patient and cautious with every new step that you take. This number affects the Number 7 people to the maximum extent. Let us see how the numerology predictions for 2023 prove to be for you.

Number 1

This year, opportunities open up for you, allowing you to start all over again, a life full of promises. You completed the nine-year cycle in 2022. The goal of the first year is to start again and put yourself first before others' needs.

This number, although egoistic, lets you work at your goals with zest. You are beginning a new nine-year cycle that will enhance the good tidings of the previous year while building a plethora of new opportunities for you. Do not be intimidated by all the goings on and even when you feel something momentous is going to happen, do not get overwhelmed.

Number 2

You were into making your initial decisions to discover new vistas in life the last year. This is the time to step back and get guidance from people before you set off in any chosen direction. You are independent and strong enough to take those decisions. Those relationships which you had put on hold, will deepen this time much to your surprise and satisfaction. You need to own up your responsibilities and shoulder some of the responsibilities which you have given others. Focus on finding new friends and strengthening your old ones. Look for quality and dedication in new friendships instead of just expanding your social circle blindly.

Number 3

All the while, you gave a lot to your relationships and supported others but now you will meet people and exchange ideas that show a potential of changing your life completely. Lots of chances await you and pass you by as well if you are not careful enough to grab them as they come. Participate in life and its nuances and get the best out of it. A relocation move may disrupt your social calendar and causes havoc in your contact list. Try to face the situation head on as it won't help at all to pretend, they don't exist.

Number 4

It was a time of enjoyment so far but the four-year period is focused at working on the fundamentals. See if you have met any likeminded personality. Have you been accountable to your actions off late? Or have you not used up your chances adequately? This is the time for work for the full 12 months ahead. You will struggle to complete your goals and responsibilities; Success wil crown your efforts when you have exerted yourself on the important tasks. You have to run your race no one can run it for you.

Number 5

You have put your nose to the grindstone and worked without a breather all through these four years. Now it is the time to allow some independence and freedom to enter your life. Upcoming year will ensure that things will certainly change towards the better for you.

See what changes are happening in your life as it is time to create opportunities for yourself. Accept the changes as the more you resist the more complicated the things will get. You will enjoy plenty of experiences Universe is trying to transport you to your destination where you want to be.

Number 6

Many changes have occurred in your life that have set it sail in a new direction. You have begun a career, relocated, or drifted out t of a relationship in a new direction. You may try to analyse your position now and observe that your relationships were put on hold the last year.

All the while, your relationships and the life changes that occurred demand you to focus not only on yourself but also on others. A new social circle might have formed and you will immerse in the joy of their company neck deep.

Number 7

You need to go inwards and introspect to improve your spiritual equation with yourself. It might not look interesting at the first glance, but you will not have significant events happening around this time. You are going through many changes personally which you are unable to understand. In the upcoming months, you will experience a lot of moments which will let you understand why you act the way you do. You will find new sources of strength and you really need it to sail through the number 8 year.

Number 8

You observe that you are doing well in several fields, which you had chosen to work in during the last years. Fresh opportunities will open up to make you an improved version of yourself and succeed in a far better way. Some options, despite your previous successes, will be made available to enhance your resilience this time. Although you are not entirely confident in yourself, despite succeeding, you will still have new options to outgrow your limitations. Do not be a scaredy cat as this is the time to catapult yourself out of your comfort zone and shoulder the responsibility of life.

Number 9

You have detached yourself from all those pieces of the puzzle of the past, that do not help you anymore. You will be the centre of attention due to your accomplishments. Make a positive effort to find a solution.

There may be a situation when some people leave your life leaving their imprints on the relationship. You need to let go of your prejudices. Opportunities abound this time but trying to use them up quickly will backfire as a result of which they may elude you,

Sunday, December 11, 2022