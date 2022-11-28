Numerological Predictions For December 2022 Numerology oi-Pundreeka Valli

Numerology is all about the belief in a mystical relationship between a number and events and is used to determine the hidden meaning of numbers. The nine single-digit numbers are the blocks that Numerology is built primarily on. The numbers are also used to determine how it affects a person in terms of their horoscope.

Number 1 (SUN)

(Those born on the 1st, 10th, 19th, and 28th in any month)

Be positive in your approach to be successful professionally. It pays not to get distracted and focus on the current tasks. Healthwise, improvement is foreseen. A daily regular walk with a spruced-up diet will go a long way in ensuring good health. Avoid wearing charcoal-coloured dresses. The lucky day is Friday and the lucky colour is yellow.

Number 2 (MOON)

(Those born on the 2nd, 11th, 20th and 29th in any month)

Few will get selected for important posts via interviews. Working professionals may show a spark of their skills at the workplace and draw the admiration of higher-ups. Ignoring health would be fatal. Some of you may struggle with weight issues whereas a few of you may have ear or nasal infections to contend with. Avoid wearing Black colour. You will feel especially lucky on Thursdays wearing Yellow and Green

Number 3 (JUPITER)

(Those born on the 3rd, 12th, 21st and 30th in any month)

At the new workplace, you will get totally busy with ongoing projects which will actually drain you out. Be a little pushy to get things done. Your health shows signs of being stable. You will get back to the active lifestyle and feel rejuvenated all over. Brown should be avoided at any cost. Your lucky day is Friday and colour is Champagne Pink.

Number 4 (URANUS)

(Those born on the 4th, 13th, 22nd and 31st in any month)

Apart from some ongoing important projects, there is much to look up to on the career front. You may just make some modifications. Health will be better than before except for some flu like symptoms which could also happen due to dust and pollution in the atmosphere. Avoid black bean colour altogether. Initiate new ventures on Sunday and wear ivory colour to enhance luck prospects.

Number 5 (MERCURY)

(Those born on the 5th, 14th and 23rd in any month)

Your career shows signs of stability. You can expect help from colleagues with respect to decision-making. Some last-minute changes in meetings and discussions may adversely affect what you have planned. Health scenario will be just roses and peaches and you will be feeling unusually calm and strong. Avoid wearing Rosy Brown. Wednesdays would be especially lucky for you. Purple will augment your lucky prospects.

Number 6 (VENUS)

(Those born on the 6th, 15th and 24th in any month)

December will bring the bounty of blessings for the hard work you put in all these days. Job switch efforts will meet with success new projects and meetings keep you busy. You will draw everyone's admiration. With stable health you will end up feeling happier. Exercise for better fitness and stamina. Avoid wearing Charcoal. Lucky Days are Mondays and orange brings in luck and prosperity.

Number 7 (NEPTUNE)

(Those born on the 7th, 16th and 25th in any month)

You will avail colleagues help while making decisions. Just avoid friction with them. A colleague may be upset due to ego clashes with you. Your health has touched the rock bottom this time due to neck stiffness or back spasm. A gentle massage is highly recommended. Avoid wearing Red, Thursdays will prove especially lucky for you. White is a propitious colour to wear.

Number 8 (SATURN)

(Those born on the 8th, 17th and 26th in any month)

You will go slow on the work front. There may be snags and delays at work due to ego frictions. Focus on yourself more than the shortcomings of others. There might be minor headaches that might be irksome in the second half but if you are prone to cold and flu, you can avail of home remedies.

Avoid wearing Brown. Start any work on Wednesday. Light blue-coloured clothes will improve your chances of success.

Number 9 (MARS)

(Those born on the 9th, 18th and 27th in any month)

Career-related matters are slow to show any development. You may feel you are stuck and that nothing is going ahead as per plan. Apply your ideas to your work. You need to be wise with your dietary regimen. Do not eat heavily after 10 pm. You might have vision-related problems to face this time.

Avoid wearing Dark Brown. Saturdays are your best days. Lucky colour is Green.

Story first published: Monday, November 28, 2022, 15:02 [IST]