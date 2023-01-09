Makar Sankranti 2023: Zodiac Signs Benefitted By This Transit Astrology oi-Pundreeka Valli

Makara Sankranti occurs when Sun moves over to Capricorn on 14 January. It is a religious festival as well as an astrological event. Sun's transit will bring smiles on the faces of five zodiacal signs as they receive blessings of bounty from Goddess Mahalakshmi. Sun, during this transit, is going ot focus on the fortunes of some zodiac signs. Career opportunities open up for some signs as soon as Sun hits Capricorn. Domestic life will be sheer bliss and financial windfall may be on the cards for some other signs. Curious to know if your zodiac sign is listed below?

Surya or Makara Sankranti is going to shine its lucky beacon on four signs in the Zodiac. Lucrative job opportunities await them as soon as Sun enters Aquarius. Love and family life will be joyful to speak the least. Financial benefits await them. Let us know which are those 5 lucky zodiac signs-

Sun Transit On Taurus

Taurus is the first beneficiary that is blessed by the Sun. Job and Business fronts are especially going to be favoured by him. Incentives and victory in law suits gladden you immensely. Your confidence will soar and relationship with your father continues on an encouraging note. Listen to your partner before embarking any venture. Religiosity, overseas partnerships, and vertical relationships in the workplace are well signified.

Sun Transit On Gemini

You will gain due to conducive atmosphere at office. Your work is appreciated and business thrives on a positive note. Monetarily you are well placed. Your long standing tensions over a pending task will be cleared this time. Marital life will sail smoothly. Health will be on the decline due to planetary influences. Do not trust any one blindly with your finances as someone close to you may cheat you.

Sun Transit On Cancer

Partners support is guaranteed every step of the way. Businesswise, transit is very favourable. Exciting job offers, loan recovery, and new business deals will keep you enthused. Those who are single can find their soul match as well. Partnership brings in profits. New business deal will be struck. There can be a new deal in business.

Sun Transit On Capricorn

Positivity ushers in like fresh breath into the lives of Capricorn individuals. All the older burdens will clear away giving way to health and progress. Beware of getting cheated in business which is why it is not good to trust any new business proposal right, now. Partners unflinching support is guaranteed. Employed looking for a job switch can find better avenues for the same this time.

Story first published: Monday, January 9, 2023, 19:20 [IST]