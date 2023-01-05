Zodiac Signs Who Have The Most Beautiful Smiles Horoscope oi-Pundreeka Valli

Aries wins the competition hands down when it comes to displaying their pearlies in the most appealing way, Aries is a beauty in its own way and stands out for its uniqueness. Smile usually increases the beauty quotient of a person when he or she smiles.

1. Aries (21 March - 19 April)

Aries woman is very symmetrical and well-proportioned with a shapely mouth. If the open it and beam their pearlies, one ought to get floored. Knowing this, probably, they smile a lot more than usual and express their positivity and degree of comfort with their smiles. Aries men although generally smile less often, their smiles are bright and carefree.

2. Taurus (20 April - 20 May)

Taurus is known for its clumsy ways but when it smiles, it looks straight out of a dream. Taurus male rarely expresses his feelings but when they smile, it is cute and beautiful. Taurus women are so self effacing and they think their smile is their minus point, But they hide their charming bright smile under a well shaped mouth, To see a Taurean woman smile, is equal to seeing loveliness personified.

3. Leo (23 July - 22 August)

A Leo smile can appear carefree and innocent but it is comfortable enough to make you return the smile, They are always smiling, due to their cheerful and positive energy that flows through them, Leo women smile radiant smiles. They are enthusiastic and sociable and their smiles everytime, gives their faces a ruddy tinge. Male Leo is muscular and intimidatingly tall, but when they smile, it is all sincerity and gentleness. They are very easy going carefree people who loves to make people feel comfortable.

4. Libra (23 September - 22 October)

Libra is a great package of beauty and personality. They have an attractive smile which may not be as bright as the Aries, but they don't guffaw and or grin ear to ear. They smile moderately, and elegantly. So there certainly is a reason for that smile to be beautiful. This is the case with Libra women. They are fairer in complexion than most of the rest, big eyes, and have a friendly smile that bewitches one and all. Libra men are known to narrow their eyes when they smile which is so gentle and genuine. Once they lose their initial shyness in a conversation, they are all bright and radiant smiles for the rest of the conversation.

5. Pisces (19 February - 20 March)

Pisces is known to turn on one of those most innocent and cute smiles that makes that come in spurts, between their erratic moods that shower both rain and sunshine. Pisces women have crooked teeth and that makes it all the more charming. Pisces responds with an innocent smile every time someone tells a joke and people take note of this more than the joke itself. Smiles always upgrade the beauty quotient of a person. Pisces men smile cutely and affectionately, they smile all the time, while all the time masking their pain., They are affectionate and caring people who want to see everybody in smiles.

6. Aquarius (20 January - 18 February)

Aquarians have that cool smile that is impressive and charming. But they are mistaken to be cold faced until the time they open their mouth to converse. Aquarius often has a very special smile, easy to impress and quite charming.When the Aquarian woman smiles, she looks smart and sharp. To top it all, her mouth and teeth are near perfect to make it all the more pleasing. Aquarius men are colder than you expect. But their personality comes alive when they beam their smile. They do not smile unnecessarily without reason.

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed.

Thursday, January 5, 2023