Weekly Horoscope, 27 November To 03 December 2022, Check This Week Horoscope Prediction For All Zodiac Signs

Aries: 21 March - 19 April This week can prove to be better for the people of Aries. During this period, positive changes can be seen in every area of ​​your life. You will be able to achieve good success with the strength of your self-confidence and determination. In terms of money, this time is going to be mixed for you. If you spend keeping your income in mind then there will not be any major problems. Conditions will be pleasant in your personal life. Your relationship with your siblings will be strong. If you are married, then you will get full support and love from your spouse. You can also take some important decisions during this period. As far as your health is concerned, there will not be any major problems during this period. Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Day: Saturday

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May This week is going to be very lucky for the working professionals of this zodiac. Your income can increase, as well as you can progress. If you are planning to do a new course etc. for your promotion, then this time is favourable. Businessmen can get some good news at the beginning of the week. Your stalled work will be completed. At the end of the week, you may have to undertake a long work-related journey. Conditions in my personal life are likely to remain normal. Being busy with work, you will not be able to pay much attention to your loved ones. Better try to take out enough time for them too. Especially it is very important for you to pay attention to the children. There are signs of improvement in the economic situation. You can get a good opportunity to earn money. As far as your health is concerned, this time you may have some problems related to nerves. Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June This week is going to be very special in terms of love and romance. The series of meetings with the partner will continue. Your attraction towards each other can increase even more. Married people of this zodiac can get some good news during this period. The pleasures of your married life will increase. Financial condition will be good. There will be an increase in amenities. Talking about work, working professionals will get the company of the boss in the office. During this, you will do even your smallest work carefully, for which you can get proper results soon. If you are a businessman and you have made some changes recently, then during this time you will get good results from them. You can have many small benefits. This week will be good for you in terms of health. During this time you will enjoy good health. Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number: 30

Lucky Day: Wednesday

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July This week is going to be very lucky for you in terms of money. You can get money. Apart from this, you will be able to clear any old family debt. During this, you will be mentally very strong. You will have complete focus on work. Be it a job or business, you will give your best. You can also get proper results from your hard work in the office. During this time you can be given the opportunity to travel abroad for work. You keep working hard like this. Soon you will be at the pinnacle of success. This week is going to be very beneficial for the people working in clothes, cosmetics, electronics, wood etc. You can get the result as expected. Conditions will be pleasant in your personal life. Any auspicious program can be organized at home. Don't be a little careless about your health. Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Day: Wednesday

Leo: 23 July - 22 August This week is going to be very auspicious for businessmen. If you are planning to expand your business, then you are very likely to get successful. During this time you may have to take short work-related trips. Your journey will be very beneficial. Working professionals can get a desired transfer. If you are working hard for a government job, then your hard work can pay off during this period. Your financial condition will be fine. However, it would be better if you fix your budget in advance. With this, you will be able to focus on savings as well. Situations in your personal life are going to be full of ups and downs. You may have ideological differences with some family members. You need to control your angry nature. There are signs of decline in health. An old disease can emerge. Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Day: Monday

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September This week is going to be very special for you in terms of love and romance. If you want to tie the knot with your partner, then you can get the approval of your family members during this period. At the same time, these seven days are going to be very important for the married people. Mutual understanding with your spouse will be better and your married life will be happy. Your financial condition will be fine. However, you are advised to avoid spending any big amount without thinking. From the work point of view, this week is expected to be challenging for you. You may have to work very hard during this period, but you may be very disappointed if you do not get the results according to your hard work. However, you are advised to be patient. Your problem will definitely be solved when the right time comes. This week will be average for you in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Number: 14

Lucky Day: Friday

Libra: 23 September - 22 October This time is going to be very pleasant for you from the point of view of work. Be it job or business, you can achieve great success on the strength of your intelligence and discretion. The wishes of the people who are dreaming of going abroad and getting a job can be fulfilled. You are likely to get the desired job. On the other hand, there will be an increase in the business of businessmen. Conditions are looking unfavorable in your personal life. The behavior of some family members will not be right for your husband. In such a situation, you are advised to work very patiently. Haste and anger can increase bitterness in your relationships. Financial condition will be good. During this time you can earn money from more than one source. Avoid worrying too much about health. You can enjoy good health by being worry-free. Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Number: 26

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November If a court case is troubling you, then during this time, a decision can come in your favour. During this period the pressure on you will be less and you will feel very good mentally. Financial condition will be good. However, it will be better if you spend according to your budget. There is a strong possibility of improvement in your personal life. If any concern related to the child is troubling you, then this worry of yours can also go away. Your relationship with your spouse will be intense. Together you will fulfill domestic responsibilities. At the end of the week, you can also go on a religious trip with your beloved. On the work front, this week will be busy for you. Be it job or business, you will work very hard to complete your pending tasks. As far as your health is concerned, you may have some problem related to urine. Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 28

Lucky Day: Sunday

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December The ambience of your house will be very good. If there are any unmarried members in your family, then their marriage can be fixed. During this period you will get a chance to spend enough time with your family members. Talking about work, the tough attitude of the boss in the office can bother you. During this period, you may have to face their displeasure even for a small mistake. In such a situation, there is a possibility of a decline in your confidence. It is better that you stay positive and avoid making mistakes. People doing business in partnership may have to face adverse situation. You may have an argument with your partner. During this, there is also a possibility of your financial loss. In terms of health, this time will be full of ups and downs. Small problems will continue. Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Day: Monday

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January This week can bring great relief for working professionals. Especially if your job is temporary then there is a strong possibility of it becoming permanent during this period. All this is the result of your hard work. On the other hand, this time will be very beneficial for small businessmen. You can get good benefits. If you are thinking of doing something new then this time is favorable. you will succeed. The ambience of your home can improve. Love and unity will be seen among loved ones. Your relationship with your siblings will be even stronger. You are likely to get success in money related endeavors. During this, chances of getting money are being created for you. However, try to invest your hard-earned money in the right place. In terms of health, this time can prove to be better for you. However, you also need to pay attention to comfort. Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 20

Lucky Day: Thursday

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February The beginning of the week is going to be very challenging for working professionals. During this time many obstacles may come your way. There will also be obstacles in easily completed tasks. In such a situation, you are advised to behave in a very balanced manner, as well as focus on your work with a calm mind. You will definitely get successful. Businessmen are advised not to make any investment without thinking. Do not take your important business decisions on the advice of others, otherwise, there may be loss instead of profit. The ambience of your house will be good. You will get the affection and support of your parents. During this, differences with your spouse can deepen. It would be better if you try to reduce the sourness between you by talking. Being silent can increase misunderstandings between you. In terms of money, this time is likely to be mixed for you. If we talk about your health, then during this time do not do any work in haste, otherwise, you may get hurt. Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Day: Saturday