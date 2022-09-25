Weekly Horoscope, 25 September To 01 October 2022, Check This Week Horoscope Prediction For All Zodiac Signs

Aries: 21 March - 19 April This week will give mixed results for the people of Aries. Love and harmony will remain with the love partner. Married life will also remain sweet. But the starting days of the week will be challenging for your career, you will have to work hard to maintain your position in the office. At this time your hidden enemies in the office may try to spoil your image. For those who are looking for a new job, their wait may increase a bit. You may also have to go through financial problems in the starting days of the week. There may be a chance to borrow money this week. For those who do business, their money may get stuck. However, the last days of this week will be full of relief. With the help of a friend or a senior member of the family, the thought work will be completed on time. At this time, you may get to hear some good news from the side of your child. In court-related matters, the decision can come in your favour. Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number:20

Lucky Day: Thursday

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May You need to be careful in the matter of love affairs this week. Do not do any such work out of feelings, which will spoil your name. At this time you just need to control your speech and behaviour. At the beginning of the week, there may be a dispute with your family members regarding something. This week in the office, you will have to be alert to those who are often trying to obstruct your work. Businessmen may have to face tough competition from their competitors this week. Be careful while doing business-related transactions at this time, otherwise, you may have to suffer financial loss. You may be lazy by nature during the last days of the week. Postponing any important work may increase your problems this week. So avoid doing this. Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Day: Monday

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June This week is going to be very lucky for you. This week all the work that you have planned will be completed on time. The week will start with some auspicious work. If you were thinking of expressing your love in front of someone, then the answer will be heard in your favor. At the same time, an already ongoing love affair can turn into a marriage. Your married life will remain happy this week. Those who have been looking for a job for a long time can get a better opportunity this week. People associated with business will get desired benefits. Those who have been thinking of expanding their business for a long time, their wish can be fulfilled this week. In the second half of the week, you can get land-building or vehicle happiness. Disputes related to ancestral property can also be resolved by mutual consent at this time. Those who are looking for career opportunities abroad can also get favorable opportunities this week. Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number:12

Lucky Day: Sunday

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July For you, this week will prove to be very auspicious in terms of a love affair. At this time you can get a surprise gift from your partner. Marriage of unmarried people can be fixed. But the beginning of this week will be full of troubles for my career. But the good thing will be that with the help of your courage and friends, you will also be able to face the tough challenge. Those who are Working professionals can get encouragement from their seniors for doing good work. Those who are looking for a new job will get positive results from their efforts. At this time, there may also be a long pending transfer or promotion. This week is also going to be very favourable for business. During this time, your mind will be engaged in religious and social work. At this time, there are chances of you going on a pilgrimage to a pilgrimage site. Those who are preparing for competitive exams can get some good news this week. Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Number:33

Lucky Day: Monday

Leo: 23 July - 22 August This week will give mixed results for you. At the beginning of the week, problems may arise in personal life. Your heart will be disturbed due to the indifferent behaviour of your love. The effect of this will be seen in your work as well. This week you should not take any decision due to the flow of emotions, otherwise, you may have to repent later. Travelling this week will be beneficial, but due to this, you may get tired, due to which your health may be affected. During this time, any of your old diseases may re-emerge or you may fall in the grip of seasonal disease, due to which your medical bill may increase. Incidental expenses will increase a lot during this period. Some such expenses can cause trouble for you, which you have never imagined. Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Day: Saturday

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September This week, your love relations of you will be sweet. You will get opportunities to spend quality time with your loved one. But in your career, you will not get time to breathe peacefully this week, because these seven days are going to be very busy for you. In the beginning of the week, there will be good opportunities for business profit. Investments made in a scheme in the past can give big gains. Those who do jobs, their work will be completed on time and they will get full support of their co-workers in the field. This week you can find additional sources of income. In this way your savings can increase. This time will prove to be very auspicious for those working abroad. During this week, some good news related to children will be heard, due to which there will be an ambience of happiness in the house. However, this cannot be called a good time from the point of view of health. During this time, you may be troubled by the emergence of seasonal or any chronic disease. Lucky Colour: Saffron

Lucky Number:19

Lucky Day: Friday

Libra: 23 September - 22 October This week will prove to be moderate for you. Those who are still single, their attraction towards the opposite sex will increase, while the love relations that have been going on from the past will be intensified. Married life of married couples will remain happy. In the beginning of the week, you may get additional responsibility due to change in the field of work. With that, the problems will also increase. But at this time your mind will also be worried about problems. Which can also affect your performance. Therefore, it is imperative that all issues be resolved with peace and understanding. Businessmen should not take any big steps in haste this week. Those working in the partnership need to step by step. You will also have to be careful this week regarding money transactions. This week you will meet such an influential person, with whose help you will get an opportunity to join beneficial schemes in future. Lucky Colour: Light Yellow

Lucky Number:29

Lucky Day: Sunday

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November The week will start with some good news for you. A spiritual program can be completed in the family, through which you can get an opportunity to spend a memorable time with your family members. If you are thinking of expressing your love in front of someone, then this week will be good for it. Married life will remain happy at this time and your relationship will become stronger with a better understanding. Working professionals will also get full support of luck this week. Your seniors and colleagues in the office will appreciate your work. Those who have been thinking of changing their jobs for a long time may get a good opportunity this week. And if you are thinking of taking a land-building or vehicle, then it is possible that this week your wish will be fulfilled. At the same time, people who are preparing for competitive exams can also get the desired success this week. Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number:38

Lucky Day:Tuesday

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December This week will prove to give mixed results for you. You may have to face difficulties this week regarding love affairs. Due to excessive work pressure, you will not be able to give much time to your beloved and due to this, the distance between you can increase. Apart from this, your family issues can also increase your stress at the beginning of the week. From above, there will be an additional burden of work on your head, due to which not only mental but physical fatigue will also remain. Do not let any property-related dispute reach the court this week, otherwise, you may have to wait a long time to get the answer. Those who are looking for a new job will have to wait for some more time. Whereas in the office this week your hidden enemies can create problems for you. Lucky Colour: Dark Red

Lucky Number: 20

Lucky Day: Saturday

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January This week is going to be very good for you. At the beginning of the week, any religious or auspicious program can be completed at home, in which you will get opportunities to cherish memorable moments of laughter and happiness with your family. This week, your relatives can accept your love and put the seal of marriage on it. Married life of married people will remain happy. Your health will be normal. During this, the wishes related to the purchase and sale of land, buildings or vehicles can also be fulfilled. If any dispute related to ancestral property is going on then it will be resolved with the help of a senior or influential person. During this time, you can invest in such a scheme, which can give you big benefits in future. However, the advice of experts will come in handy while doing so. Those who are employed will be able to maintain a better relationship with the officers and colleagues related to their field of work this week. Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Day: Friday

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February You will have to proceed with caution in the matter of love affair this week, otherwise, you may have to face problems. Do not ignore your partner's feelings to improve your love relationship. Apart from this, do not do any work in haste or carelessness at this time, otherwise, you may have to give for taking. Do not make the mistake of shifting your responsibilities in the workplace on the shoulders of others this week. In the second half of the week, you will need to take special care of your health. During this, be careful about your daily routine and food habits. Be especially careful while driving. This time can be a bit difficult for businessmen, so be careful while doing money-related transactions, otherwise, there is a possibility of financial loss. Do not invest this week in such a place, in which the risk is high. Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number:27

Lucky Day: Monday