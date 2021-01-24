Weekly Horoscope: 24 January To 30 January

Aries: 21 March - 19 April This week is pointing to hard work for you. Be it a job or a business, you will have to work hard. If you do business then this week you may have to travel for your work. On the other hand, employed people are advised to do their work with utmost care so that there is no scope of mistake. Talking about your personal life, during this time you will not get the opportunity to spend more time with your family members. It is possible that you do not even get time for yourself. If you are a student and there is an obstacle in your education, then all the obstacles will be removed during this period and you will be able to concentrate on your studies once again. This week will be expensive in terms of money. You need to prepare your budget in advance. Talking about health, if you are already running ill, do not be negligent at all. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Day: Thursday

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May This week is going to be very important for you on the work front. If you do a job, your performance in the office will be commendable and you will get the respect of your boss. Senior officers will be highly impressed with your work. Looking at your hard work and dedication, your boss can also decide your progress. Those doing business related to real estate can benefit tremendously. If any of your work has been stuck for a long time, then it is very likely to be completed in this period. Your financial condition will be good. You need to rein in unnecessary expenses. Apart from this, you also have to keep a proper record of your expenses. Talking about personal life, your relationship with your spouse will not be good in this period. You may see a big change in the nature of your beloved. It will be better not to treat them with anger but with love. Your health will be good. Lucky Colour: Saffron Lucky Number: 26 Lucky Day: Tuesday

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June If you do business then in this period your concern about business may increase a bit. If for some time you are not getting the expected results, then you do not have to be disappointed, you keep working hard on your part and soon the situation will improve. You also need to revisit your business plans. On the other hand, employed people are advised to avoid haste. You may have a higher workload during this period. Apart from this, you also need to avoid official politics, this time is going to be very good for your personal life. During this period you will get the opportunity to travel with your family members. This journey of yours is going to be very entertaining. There will be love and belonging in the relationship with your spouse. This week you will be able to give enough time to your sweetheart. Talking about health, if you are a patient of sugar and high blood pressure, then take care of your health more. Lucky Colour: Dark Blue Lucky Number: 45 Lucky Day: Monday

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July During this period, you may face a lot of difficulties in maintaining a balance between your personal and professional life. You will feel a lot of pressure due to increasing workload and household responsibilities in the office, especially the early days of the week are going to be very difficult for you. During this period you are advised to take special care of your speech and behaviour. Your wrong words can hurt the feelings of your loved ones. Talking about your work, the employed natives are advised to plan their entire week in advance. With this, you will be able to complete your work on time. Also, you will be saved from haste and haggle. Those doing real estate business may get a good chance in this period. You can have contact with a large client. Talking about money, if you are trying to strengthen your financial position, then you have to intensify your efforts. Your spouse's health will remain weak during this period. You better take care of them. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 25 Lucky Day: Thursday

Leo: 23 July - 22 August On the work front, you will get good results this week. If you work, then all your work in the office will be completed without any hindrance. Your management will be good, and senior executives will be very impressed. If you are working in a software company, then you can get good results for your hard work during this period. There are signs of your promotion. At the same time, businessmen can get many opportunities to earn a profit. If you get a chance to help a needy in this period, then you do not back down. Your differences with your spouse may deepen during this time. The position of the planets can make your speech hard. Your distorted words may increase the distance between you and your spouse. It is better that you work with a calm mind and patience. This time will be mixed for you in terms of health. You need to take more care of your mother's health during this period. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 16 Lucky Day: Wednesday

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September This week is not good for you in terms of money. You are advised to rein in your unnecessary expenses otherwise there may be a big crisis. If you have borrowed a lot during this period, the pressure to repay it may increase. Talking about your work, try to improve the coordination with your seniors and colleagues in the office. You need to avoid ego and confrontation. Time is going to be very important for people working in government jobs. Businessmen are advised not to make any major investment at this time. If you work related to property, during this time you will have to be very careful in legal matters. Conditions will be favourable in your personal life. You will get full support of your family in difficult situations. If you are married then your mutual understanding with your spouse will be better. Talking about health, you may have a skin problem. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 27 Lucky Day: Monday

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November During this period, keep your precious items otherwise it is likely to be stolen or lost. Talking about your work, it will be beneficial for you to get advice from an experienced person before taking any important decision related to functioning this week. Avoid making such decisions in haste. Natives doing business online can benefit financially. If you have started a new business soon, then in this period you are very likely to get results according to me. Talking about your personal life, in order to maintain the peace of home, you have to be a little gentle in your behaviour. Your aggressive nature can spoil the atmosphere of the house. Also, you have to try to give more time to your spouse. If possible, visit his favourite place to hang out with him during this period. Your financial condition will be good. There will be no major problems during this. As far as your health is concerned, there is a possibility of some stomach related disease. Lucky Colour: Dark Red Lucky Number: 20 Lucky Day: Saturday

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December During this period of health, you are advised to be more cautious, especially if you have asthma, do not be negligent at all. Early days of the week will be difficult for you, but after that time will be very auspicious for you. Your father may have some great success in this period. Your financial problems will be solved by your successful efforts. If you continue to make your financial decisions in a similar way, then you can get good results in future. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. You will get full support of your family members, especially with the support and affection of parents, your confidence will increase. This time is going to be very romantic for married people. You will get to see a different form of your beloved. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Day: Monday

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January On the work front, this week will give good results for you. You will also get full support from colleagues along with senior officers during this period. If you are leading a team, during this time you will be able to complete the work on time with your hard work and teamwork. Businessmen will have to avoid taking their decisions under the pretence of others. If you do this, then you may incur a huge financial loss. This week will give mixed results for you in terms of money. During this period a lot of debts can grow on you. It is better not to be negligent in financial matters. Talking about your personal life, if bitterness is going on in a relationship with a member of your family, then during this period you try to clear all misunderstandings. It is possible that you will get success. Your understanding with your spouse will improve and your love will also increase. This time will be good for you in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 38 Lucky Day: Tuesday

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February This week will give good results for you. On the one hand, you will work hard on your behalf, on the other hand, you will also get full support of luck. No job or business, there will be no hindrance in any of your tasks during this period. This week is going to be very lucky for retail businessmen. During this time you can benefit financially. At the same time, the path of progress will also be opened for the employed people. Your finances will bounce back. The decision is likely to come in your favor as any dispute related to the ancestral property is settled. In terms of health, this week is expected to be normal for you. However, you will have to avoid being negligent, otherwise, your small mistake may be overshadowed by you. This week the journey is being made. May your journey is related to work. Talking about your personal life, this week you will get a chance to participate in a social event with the family. With the arrival of some guests at the end of the week, the atmosphere of the house will be quite good. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 13 Lucky Day: Thursday