Weekly Horoscope: 23 May To 29 May

Aries: 21 March - 19 April If you work, you may face some problems at the beginning of the week. However, your situation will improve in the middle of this week and you will be able to focus on your work. Time is going to be very busy for the people who are engaged in government jobs. The burden of responsibilities may increase on you. Businessmen are advised to stay away from debate during this period. Stress is possible during this time with money. If you do not work with a cool head, you can suffer big loss. Also you can get stuck in a legal case. Conditions will be normal in your personal life. During this period the atmosphere of your house will remain calm. You can get rid of any anxiety related to the education of children. During this period, you can spend a lot of money on their education. Emotional attachment will increase with spouse. You will get full support of your sweetheart in adverse circumstances. As far as your health is concerned, during this time you will be troubled by some chronic disease. Auspicious Color: Purple

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Day: Saturday

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May If you work then this time is going to be difficult for you. During this period, the work you do can be spoiled. It is possible that your progress will stop if you are unemployed and have applied for jobs in many companies, then you can get a call from a good company during this period. However you are advised to prepare your interview well. A little mistake can damage your hard work. If you do business in partnership and you are running with the partner, then everything will be quiet in this period. It is better that you avoid such things in future, otherwise you may have to suffer heavy losses. Businessmen in wood industry can have a good economic advantage in this period. Talking about your personal life, stress can increase in your marital life. It would be good for you to work in peace in such matters. Your uncontrolled anger can increase your problems. You may have an accident at the end of the week. There is a possibility of injury by falling. Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 10

Lucky Day: Thursday

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June If you are suffering from diabetes or blood pressure, you are advised to be more vigilant during this period. During this time your health is likely to decline drastically. You should do light exercise every day as well as you need to make some changes in your diet as well. This week is going to be very busy for your employed people. Your boss will be very satisfied with your performance and he may also entrust you with some new responsibilities. Not only this, there are also signs of your progress. Use your time well and work hard. It is possible to take some important decisions during this period. During this time, some positive changes can also come in your business. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. If you are in conflict with the members of your family, then in this period you will be able to clear up misunderstandings. On the other hand, you need to give more time to your spouse. Your wrong behavior can hurt the feelings of your beloved. Also, their interest in your married life may be reduced. In the case of money, this week is expected to be mixed. It will be better to prepare your budget for the entire week in advance. Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Day: Friday

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July The beginning of the week will not be good for you. During this period you will be surrounded by many mental concerns. First of all, talk about your work, if you do business and some important work is stuck in the middle due to any paper bottleneck, then in this period you will feel frustrated. You may also have to bear financial loss. On the other hand, this time is going to be very important for the employed people. In this period you can get a good chance to show your talent. If you are working on a big project then the boss and senior executives will be very impressed with your suggestions. You will have a bright moment in your personal life. There is a possibility of dispute in your house during this period. Your relationship with the father may deteriorate. Your financial condition will be satisfactory. In this period you can spend money to make some changes in the decoration of your house. Talking about your health, if you have asthma, you are advised to be more vigilant. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Day: Sunday

Leo: 23 July - 22 August This week is going to be very important for you on the work front. If you do a job, during this time you are advised to work hard, especially if you are doing work from home then do not be negligent at all. If you are thinking of changing the job, then you can get a good offer in this period, but you have to take your final decision carefully. Old investments can benefit well from business investment. During this period, you may once again see speed in your business. Talking about your personal life, you are advised to improve your rapport with all the members of your house, especially respect the elders of your family. This week is going to be average for you in terms of money. If you are thinking of purchasing any precious item then you are advised to avoid it. As far as your health is concerned, during this period you may have a stomach infection. Avoid outside food. Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Day: Saturday

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September On the work front, you may get good results this week, especially if you are associated with the media, then you are very likely to make big progress. On the other hand, the efforts of the people trying for government jobs also seem to be successful. If you are a businessman and are thinking of taking a loan to increase business, then this is a good time for this. You can get success. This week is going to be very auspicious for the students of this zodiac. Any major obstacle coming in your education can be overcome. The guidance of your teachers will be available and you will be able to focus well on your studies. Conditions are likely to remain normal in your personal life. Try to keep good rapport with your siblings. To maintain the peace of your home, you have to ignore the small things. If you are married, there will be dullness in your married life during this period. You will not get the support from your spouse as expected. If your health is not going well, then during this time you should not be negligent otherwise you may suffer the wrong result. Lucky Colour: Saffron

Lucky Number: 28

Lucky Day: Thursday

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Avoid overly trusting an unknown person during this period, otherwise you may be cheated. Early days of the week are going to be very busy for you. If you do the job, you will work hard to complete the pending tasks. Apart from this, you will also have to try to keep good rapport with your colleagues. Avoid unnecessary stress. If you are a trader and make any major economic transactions during this period, you are advised to maintain complete transparency. This would be a good time for people who do business in partnership. It is possible to increase your business during this period. Talking about your personal life, the atmosphere of your house will be fine. Some members of your house will not behave well towards you. In such a situation, you are advised to control yourself. Things will stop in your favor when the time comes. Talking about your finances, it is possible to fall in your income during this time, due to which your worry about money can increase. Talking about your health, if you have migraine, then your problem may increase in this period. Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 30

Lucky Day: Sunday

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November If you are a businessman then this week you may get a good chance to make a profit. However, if you are thinking of doing something new and big then you need to do a solid planning. If you do not do any work in haste, then it will be better. This time is going to be very good for the employed people. During this period, you will be able to focus fully on your work. Also, the boss will be attained. During this time the workload may increase, but you will emerge good in multitasking. Your seniors can also be greatly influenced by your hard work. Talking about your personal life, this week may get sour in relationship with your spouse. Your trust in each other may be weakened. In this type of situation, you are advised not to be excited but to work with consciousness. You better try to resolve your mutual differences as soon as possible. This week is going to be very expensive in terms of finances. However, there will be no problem. At the end of the week, you may also get something valuable. As far as your health is concerned, in this phase of this epidemic, you have to take full care. Lucky Colour: Saffron

Lucky Number: 28

Lucky Day: Thursday

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December On the family front, tension is possible in this period. Avoid any debate with any member of your family. Also, do not make the mistake of ignoring the things of your elders, otherwise your difficulties may increase. Also you must keep outsiders away from your personal affairs. If you get any investment opportunity during this time, you are advised not to hurry otherwise you may suffer financial loss. This week will give mixed results for people working in the stock market, gold, silver, cosmetic etc. This week will bring great relief for the employed people. During this period, you may get some important work done. The time may come with a big challenge for the natives working in a foreign company. However, soon you will be able to come out of this trouble. This time will be good for you in terms of money. You will now be able to pay more attention to savings in this period. As far as your health is concerned, you are advised to have a balanced diet. Also, you should include yoga and meditation in your routine. Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Day: Friday

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January On the work front, this week is likely to be good for you, especially pending works will be easily done. During this period you can also get some great respect and your position in the office will be strong. The economic problem of businessmen can be solved. During this period you will also get a great opportunity to further your business. If you are thinking of doing some work in partnership, then this time is favorable for furthering your plan. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. In this period your relationship with your parents will get stronger. Financial benefit from elder brother is possible in the middle of the week. If there is any problem in your married life, then you will get rid of this problem during this time. You will have better interaction with your spouse. On the economic front you are advised to take your decisions carefully. Avoid making your own financial decisions at the behest of others. As far as your health is concerned, in the middle of the week your health may be a little weak. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Number: 37

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February If you work, then this week you are advised to be a little careful. Do not be a little negligent about work and do not let your hard work fall. If you do not agree with anything from the higher authorities, then try to present your side in peace. Do not do such a thing in anger and enthusiasm that you will cause big trouble for yourself. For business people, this week will prove to be better than last week. During this period, your stalled work can be completed. Talking about your personal life, the atmosphere of your house will be good. Love and unity will be seen among family members. You will have a great time with your children. You may also buy their favorite gifts for them. Maintain transparency in the relationship with your spouse. If you have anything in mind, openly share it with your beloved. Your financial condition will be good. You will be able to pay more attention to savings. People concerned about your health, so during this time your physical fatigue can increase. Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Day: Saturday