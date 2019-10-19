Weekly Horoscope: 20 Oct To 26 Oct

Aries: 21 March - 19 April First of all, you should plan your week so that you avoid any kind of haste or panic. If you complete your pending tasks at the beginning of the week, then you can spend the rest of the day with your family. If you stay away from home, then you will be able to spend a lot of time with your family in the middle of the week. On the work front, you need to work extra hard to get success and you will have to avoid being negligent about their work at this time. You will do your best to curb your increasing expenses, which is likely to give you positive results. You are also expected to get financial benefits at the end of the week. Suddenly there may be an opportunity in your hand that you will give you a big benefit in just one shot. This time will be full of ups and downs for married couples. You will see a change in the behaviour of the spouse. Your differences will continue. You may face health issues. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 29 Lucky Day: Monday

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May On the work front, you are likely to get good results this week. You were working hard day and night to complete some important work. This week you will be able to finish it successfully. Luck is in favour of those doing business. You will also get many opportunities. This week is good for those in a relationship. If you desire a love marriage, your relationship may get family's approval this week. There will be happiness in family. You will feel much stronger mentally by meeting your loved ones. Your enemies will remain active and may obstruct your path. This time will be very special for married life. Your relationship with your spouse will improve. You may face financial issues at the end of the week. Money will be spent on unnecessary things. You will not be able to stop these expenses even if you want to. If you don't watch what you eat, you may end up getting stomach-related illnesses. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 17 Lucky Day: Wednesday

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June This week you will find yourself embroiled in problems. You may have a dispute with people. Therefore, avoid making unnecessary comments and focus on your work. Those who are married will have mixed experiences. Your relationship with your spouse may weaken. Not giving importance to your partner's words may harm your relationship. If you want to enjoy a happy married life, then you need to change your nature. You may have to travel suddenly in the middle of the week. During this time, your financial condition will be fine. You have to make your decisions carefully. If you want to sell an old property or buy a new land, then the time is good. This week will be very good for those in love. Your relationship with your partner will be very good. You will enjoy your romantic life to the fullest. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Day: Friday

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July On the economic front, this week will prove to be very beneficial for you. Most of your financial efforts will be successful in this period and you will get benefits. If you had suffered any financial loss recently, then this week you will be able to make up for it. You may also help your friend. Some positive things can happen in family during this period. You may organize a religious event at your home. Your relations with family will be good and you will get support from all. You are going to have a lot of fun during this time with the younger members of the household. On the work front, this week will be full of challenges. You may face a lot of difficulties in completing your work. Your seniors can make you feel comfortable and you will feel a lot of pressure. You must keep your mind calm and try to do all your work with a better plan. Your health may also decline. Lucky Colour: purple Lucky Number: 21 Lucky Day: Tuesday

Leo: 23 July - 22 August This time will be great for the students, especially for those who are looking for a job after completing their studies. You may come across good opportunities. Avoid blindly trusting your partner if you do business. Be careful while making huge transactions. Also avoid starting any new work this week, as you may be at a loss. A small mistake at work can cost you your job. You will be a little worried about family issues in the middle of the week. You will feel that the family does not understand you properly. You may also have a quarrel with a member of the household, but you are advised to control your anger. Your bitter words can create gaps in your relationships. You will have a good time with your spouse. You and your spouse may also take part in some activities. At the end of the week you will be a little sluggish which will also affect your work. To stay fit and agile, you should also do exercise and consume a balanced diet. Lucky Colour: pink Lucky Number: 35 Lucky Day: Sunday

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September This week will be very romantic for Virgo. You will get many opportunities to meet your partner. You will be lost in their thoughts most of the time. Not only this, during this period both of you can also decide to pursue your relationship. If you are married, you need to give more time to your spouse. There will be happiness and peace in family. You will get the support of parents, siblings in every sphere of life. If you get stuck in any trouble during this time, they will always be ready to help you. Your financial situation will improve. You may make some big purchases. Apart from this, any issue related to real estate will be resolved in your favour and you will get a big benefit. Your children will excel in academics and it will make you happy. Lucky Colour: Dark green Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Day: Friday

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Starting of the week will not be right for you. You will find yourself surrounded by many problems. You will feel that it is difficult for you to get rid of these problems. In such a situation you can lose your mental peace. Excessive stress can also affect your health. It is advised that you do not take a major decision during this time. Your spouse's mood will not be good this week. You have to understand that where there is love, there is also dispute. Financial situation will be fine during this period. You have to avoid spending money. Your interest in religion will increase and at the end of the week you may participate in a religious program. Stay away from your enemies during this period. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 22 Lucky Day: Friday

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November This week will be better for you. Luck will support you and your stalled work may resume. Your performance this week will be commendable. You may also have to travel to complete an important task. The businessmen are expected to get profit this week. Time is also favourable for partnership. The unemployed will get jobs during this period. It is a difficult time for those in a relationship. There may be some dispute with your partner. Family life will be full of happiness and joy. You will get the blessings of parents. There will be a sudden increase in expenses at the end of the week. However, you will be able to control the situation soon, so there is nothing to worry about. Your health will be good during this period. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Day: Saturday

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December You were under a lot of stress due to your personal issues, but you will see improvement this week. You will be able to solve your problems. Your spouse will understand your point and respect your feelings too. This week you may have to make some important and concrete decisions but you should not hurry. You will feel a little weak emotionally at this time but there is no need to be upset. Slowly things will return to normal. On the work front, this week will be good for you. Your income will be good and you will not face any kind of financial problems. At the end of the week, a long journey is expected. Although your expenses will be slightly higher on this trip, your mind will remain satisfied. This week you need to avoid any haste. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 42 Lucky Day: Tuesday

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January This week will be very good for you in terms of money. During this time you will be able to earn extra money through your hard work. If you are planning to buy a new vehicle, then the time is favourable for this. Your life partner's love and cooperation will give you positive energy and your relationship will remain strong. This week you may also get a special gift from your partner. You need to pay more attention to children at this time. On the work front, this week can give mixed results. On one hand you are likely to get success, on the other hand you may also face failures. It is important for you to trust yourself and move forward. Others will be greatly influenced by your creative idea. This week you need to focus on some serious issues. It is a good week for those in a relationship. By spending more time with each other, you can strengthen your relationship even more. Lucky Colour: sky Lucky Number: 14 Lucky Day: Monday

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February This week will give you good results in many cases. You will be full of positive energy and creative thoughts. You will also get success in all your endeavours. You will take all your important decisions with complete honesty and thought. During this time you will get full support from parents. On the economic front, this week will be fine. Your income will be good and you will spend wisely. You may also get your blocked money at this time. On the family front, this time will be normal. Although the responsibilities may increase slightly, but with the help of spouse, you will be able to fulfil all the responsibilities easily. Your superiors and bosses will be angry with you because of incomplete tasks. It is better that you try to complete them as soon as possible so that the matter does not progress further. Your partner's love and cooperation will give you positive energy and your relationship will remain strong. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Day: Thursday