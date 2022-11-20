Weekly Horoscope, 20 November To 26 November 2022, Check This Week Horoscope Prediction For All Zodiac Signs

Aries: 21 March - 19 April This week is expected to be very profitable for businessmen. You can get good benefits from your old contacts. If you make some changes to your business plans, then you can get good results. New avenues of progress will open for working professionals. In this period, you can get a golden opportunity to show your talent. If you have recently joined a new job, then this time is going to be very pleasant for you. Conditions will be favourable in your personal life. In adverse circumstances, you will get the full support of your loved ones. During this, there are signs of improvement in the health of your spouse. Your big worry will go away. Financial condition will be good. You can make some changes to the decoration of your house. As far as your health is concerned, do not put too much work pressure on yourself. Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Day: Monday

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May This week will not be good for you in terms of health. At the beginning of the week, you may have to deal with health-related problems. You are advised to avoid greasy food, this week is going to be very good for working professionals. You will be successful in creating a different identity for yourself. During this, the boss can notice your hard work. Soon you are expected to get a high position, and along with this, your income will also increase. Businessmen can get mixed profits. At the end of the week, you will also have to travel for work. On the economic front, this week is going to be expensive for you. You may spend a lot of money on children's education etc. As far as your health is concerned, some chronic disease is likely to emerge. Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Day: Thursday

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June If you want to improve your home environment, you are advised to bring changes in your behaviour. Try to treat your loved ones with love and humility. Your fiery nature can create sourness in your relationship. Try to give enough time to your spouse. Your careless attitude can hurt the heart of your beloved. In terms of money, this week will prove to be better for you. During this time you will be able to pay more attention to savings. During this time you are going to be very busy regarding work. Be it a job or business, you will work very hard. You can also get some good news at the end of the week. This week is going to be very important for the students. You can get success in the endeavour related to education. Do not be negligent about your health, especially if you are already suffering from any disease, keep taking your medicines on time. Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 10

Lucky Day: Sunday

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July This week is going to be very controversial for you in terms of love. Try to keep your relationship strong with your partner. Do not resort to any kind of lies, otherwise, the distance between you may increase. On the other hand, for married people, this time is going to be full of ups and downs. Differences with your spouse can be deep. The rude behaviour of your beloved can bother you. There are signs of deterioration in the financial condition. During this time there can be a loss of money. Do not do any work related to money in haste. You are advised to be more serious about work. Be it a job or a businessman, avoid any kind of negligence. Working professionals are advised to complete all their work on time. On the other hand, businessmen will have to avoid haste before starting a new work. In terms of health, this time is going to be full of ups and downs for you. Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Number: 30

Lucky Day: Saturday

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Working professionals are advised to be very careful during this period. Behave in a balanced manner at the workplace. Apart from this, you need to follow the advice of higher officials. If they give you work-related suggestions, then you should pay attention to them, otherwise the loss will be yours. If you do business online then this time is likely to be profitable for you. You can also decide to take your business forward. It is possible that you will get success. This time will be very auspicious for the people working in the stock market. You will get good results of your right decisions. Your financial condition will be fine. However, you should avoid spending big in haste without thinking. There are signs of improvement in health. However, you need to pay close attention to comfort. Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 12

Lucky Day: Thursday

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September If you have recently started any new business, then you are advised to pay more attention to publicity. Soon you will get its proper result. Natives doing business in partnership may face some challenges during this period, but you will be able to overcome every difficulty. This week is going to be a good one for you in terms of money. Your income will be good, but due to non-receipt of stagnant money, your anxiety may increase. In future, it will be better if you do any kind of financial transaction wisely. The ambience of your house will be good. Love and unity will be seen among loved ones. If you have a rift with your brother or sister, then forget all the things and try to improve your relationship. There can be problems related to health. All this is the result of your carelessness. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Number: 20

Lucky Day: Friday

Libra: 23 September - 22 October If you are thinking of buying a new vehicle or other valuable items, then in the middle of the week your wish can be fulfilled. In terms of money, this week is showing good signs for you. During this time you can get a new source of income. Apart from this, you will also be able to clear any old family debt. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. You will get the blessings of the elders of your house. If you are unmarried and want to have a love marriage, then you can get the support of your loved ones. Talking about work, the beginning of the week is going to be very busy for you, but the time after that will prove to be better for you. During this, all your work will be completed on time. This week is going to be very lucky for people working in electronics, transport, property, the stock market etc. If you have heart disease, then take more care of yourself. Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 26

Lucky Day: Sunday

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Working professionals are advised to control their anger during this period. Do not do any such work at the workplace for which you have to be ashamed, especially while talking to the subordinates, use your words very carefully. Businessmen are advised to avoid ignoring small benefits in order to make big profits. If you are thinking of making changes in your business plans then this time is appropriate. The ambience of your house will not be right during this time. Differences between your family members can be deep. At the end of the week, there can be a sudden drastic decline in the health of your father. During this, you may also have to make many trips to the doctor and hospital. Your financial condition will be fine. If you are planning to sell any of your old property then you can get a good opportunity. To keep yourself fresh and energetic, start your day with exercise daily. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Day: Wednesday

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December If you are a businessman and your work is related to foreign companies, then this week is going to be very lucky for you. You can get results according to your hard work. There can also be an increase in your work during this period. Working professionals can get the desired transfer or you can progress. In terms of money, these seven days are going to be mixed for you. If you spend keeping your income in mind, then there will be no problem. At the end of the week, you may get a good opportunity to earn money. Conditions will be pleasant in your personal life. Some good news can be received from your brother or sister. You will feel very proud of their achievement. Your relationship with your spouse will be intense. Together you will fulfill domestic responsibilities. During this period, you can also take some decisions related to the future. In terms of health, this time is going to be average for you. Lucky Colour: Light Red

Lucky Number: 36

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January During this time you are advised to use the vehicle very carefully. Do not do any work in haste and panic, otherwise, you may get hurt. In terms of money, this time is expected to be challenging for you. Due to stalled money, you may have to face a lot of problems. Apart from this, your money can be lost or stolen during this period. Businessmen are advised to avoid long journeys. Apart from this, you should avoid taking any important business decisions. Working professionals are advised to avoid leaving any of their work incomplete during this period, otherwise, the pressure on you may increase significantly in the the future. This will have a bad effect on your progress as well. There can be bitterness in the relationship with your spouse. Tension is likely to increase between you. You better control yourself. During this period you may have any problems related to muscles. Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Day: Sunday

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February You are advised to be very careful in the matter of money. Do not trust anyone blindly, otherwise, you may be cheated. Talking about work, be it job or business, this time will be very hectic for you. Working professionals may have to shoulder many responsibilities simultaneously in the office. You may be assigned additional tasks during this period. However, your hard work will not go in vain. On the other hand, businessmen may have to work hard to complete even small tasks. The ambience of your house will be calm. There will be harmony in the relationship with your family members. With the help of your loved ones, your big problems can be solved. If we talk about your health, then there can be a sudden decline in health. You need to be careful. Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 32

Lucky Day: Thursday