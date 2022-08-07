Weekly Horoscope, 07 August To 13 August 2022, Check This Week Horoscope Prediction For All Zodiac Signs

Aries: 21 March - 19 April This week is going to be very important for you from the point of view of work. You may get success in your endeavours during this period. If you do a job, then on the strength of your talent, you will be able to make a different identity for yourself. At the same time, businessmen can also get many opportunities to earn profit. All the obstacles coming in your way can also be removed. The ambience of your home will be good. This time with family members will be very special. You can get rid of the money crunch. During this period, the sum of money is being made for you. You may also be successful in clearing any old family debt. As far as your health is concerned, you are advised to avoid spicy fried food, otherwise, some chronic stomach-related diseases may re-emerge. At the end of the week, travel is on the cards for you. Your journey will prove to be very memorable. Lucky Colour: Dark Green

Lucky Number: 30

Lucky Day: Thursday

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May This week will prove to be positive for you. During this period, your stalled work will be completed, as well as you can get great success. Be it a job or business, all your work will be completed according to your plan. The starting days of the week will be somewhat busy for you, but after that, you can get rest. From an economic point of view, this time can prove to be better for you. You will get a chance to earn extra money. It is better that you try to take full advantage of this opportunity. Situations in your personal life will be pleasant. There will be support from parents. If you take any important decision then you can get their support. In the case of love, this time is going to be very special. During this time you will spend more time with your partner and you will get a chance to understand each other. This time is likely to be mixed for you in terms of health. Along with your work, you should also take care of your health. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Number:26

Lucky Day: Monday

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Your business matters may get resolved this week and you will get desired profits. If you do business in partnership, then this time is giving a very good sign for you. Your rapport with your partner will improve, as well as your business will also accelerate. Job seekers may have to face difficult situations. You will feel a lot of pressure due to increased workload. In such a situation, you are advised to work with a calm mind. Avoid taking too much stress otherwise your performance may decline and your health may also suffer. This week is going to be expensive in terms of money. Your budget may become unbalanced due to sudden increase in expenses. This time is going to be normal for you on the family front. You may not be able to give much time to the family during this period. As far as your health is concerned, you may have a throat problem. Avoid being careless and consult a doctor immediately. Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Day: Wednesday

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July This week is going to be very lucky for you from the point of view of work. If you do a job, then during this period you can get a chance to travel abroad. Your journey will be very important. Soon you can also make big progress. At the same time, there is a possibility of a big jump in the economic condition of businessmen. If you are planning to expand your business then this is the right time. Your plans may go ahead at the end of the week. During this time the environment of the house can improve. The bitterness in the relationship can be reduced a bit. You are advised to take care of your speech and behaviour. Try to live in harmony with your loved ones. In terms of money, this time is likely to be good for you. There may be some reduction in household expenses. You need to focus on savings. The more you focus on saving, the better it will be for you. In terms of health, this week will not be good for you, suddenly your health may decline. You have to be careful. Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number: 35

Lucky Day: Friday

Leo: 23 July - 22 August This week will not be good for you from a financial point of view. During this period, you are advised not to do any transaction related to money in haste. Apart from this, do not take any wrong path to earn money quickly, otherwise, your problems may increase. In the middle of the week, you may suddenly have to take a long journey. Your journey is going to be very tiring. Your health may also be a bit weak. Talking about your work, working professionals are advised to be careful during this time. You will not take much interest in work. Your carelessness can spoil the mood of the boss and you may have to face the wrong result. On the other hand, businessmen are advised to avoid investing. It would be better if you do not take such decisions at the behest of others. You will be under a lot of stress due to the deterioration in the health of your spouse. You may also have to make visits to the doctor and hospital during this period. Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number:14

Lucky Day: Sunday

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September At work, you are advised to focus on your work. It will be better for you if you keep working with your business. Do not interfere much in the work of colleagues and you are also advised to avoid criticizing them. This week is expected to be somewhat challenging for businessmen. During this period, any of your business matters may get stuck due to financial loss. In such a situation, you are advised to act calmly. Don't do anything in a hurry that will add to your problems. Conditions will be favourable in your personal life. You will get full support of your loved ones in adversity. Your elders can guide you. If you are single and want to do love marriage then there may be some obstacles in your way. This week will not be special for the married people. Differences with your spouse may deepen during this period. Your financial condition will be normal. Don't let the list of expenses grow. As far as your health is concerned, your health will remain weak during this period. Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number:10

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Libra: 23 September - 22 October If you are a student then you need to pay full attention to your studies and writing. You may get distracted from your studies during this period. Such carelessness can prove to be costly for you. There is a strong possibility of improvement in your financial condition. However, you are advised to take your financial decisions very carefully. If you are planning to sell any of your old property then you can get a good chance. This week can bring great relief for the businessmen. You are likely to get rid of an old legal matter. All your work will be completed smoothly during this period. You can make good financial gains at the end of the week. This time is likely to be very challenging for working professionals. You may be entrusted with a task which you will have to face a lot of difficulties in completing it. To keep the atmosphere of your home calm, you need to be soft in your behaviour. Avoid putting small things on your heart and try to keep your relationship with your loved ones good. Your financial condition will be fine. You may spend a lot of money on children's education etc. This week is going to be average for you in terms of health. Lucky Colour: maroon

Lucky Number:27

Lucky Day: Sunday

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November There will be an increase in the pleasures of your married life. Your relationship with your spouse will be even stronger. You can get a chance to spend enough time with each other during this period. There will be stability in your romantic life. Your trust in your partner will be strengthened. You can also decide to take your relationship forward. On the financial front, this week will give mixed results for you. You are advised to spend only keeping in mind your income. Avoid spending too much to impress others. On the work front, this week is likely to be good for you. If you work, then the burden of pending work in the office may increase. Apart from this, you are also likely to have conflicts with colleagues. Businessmen may have to struggle hard to make profits during this period. Talking about your health, during this time your problems seem to be increasing. Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Day: Saturday

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December This week is likely to be very difficult for you on the work front. During this time the opponents will be active and may try to obstruct your work. You may have to work hard to accomplish even the smallest tasks. Salaried people are advised to focus fully on their work during this period. It is better that you do not leave any of your work incomplete. It may be that during this time the workload on you will also be more. On the other hand, businessmen may have to travel related to work. Things will be normal in your personal life. If your relationship with your spouse has soured, then forgetting all the resentment, you should take the initiative. You try to understand each other, as well as respect each other's feelings. Your financial condition will be good. At the end of the week, you may also get some valuables. If you talk about your health, then you may have some ear-related problems. Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number:6

Lucky Day: Thursday

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January This week is going to be very pleasant for you. During this period, you will be very strong mentally and you will take your smallest decision very carefully. Talking about your work, the beginning of the week will be busy for working professionals, but after that time is likely to be normal for you. However, you need to follow the advice of the higher officials and also try to improve your performance. Businessmen are advised to cut unnecessary expenses. If you want to get rid of your financial troubles, then you need to keep a proper account of your expenses. This week will be very good with your life partner. Your mutual understanding can be better. There will be happiness from the child side. This week is going to be average for you in terms of money. If you talk about your health, then you are advised to do light exercise daily along with eating on time. Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number:15

Lucky Day: Wednesday

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Tension is possible in your personal life. During this period, there is a possibility of a dispute in the house regarding money. In such a situation, you are advised to control your anger. Your uncontrolled anger can create distance in your relationships. Try to give enough time to your spouse. Your careless attitude may make your loved one unhappy and they will also feel neglected. This time can prove to be better for you in terms of money. Your accumulated capital is likely to increase during this period. You are likely to get a new source of income. The people doing government jobs may have to work very hard. You will feel a little tired due to the heavy workload. However, all your work will be completed smoothly at the right time. Businessmen will get many small benefits. During this time you can also take a big business decision. This week is going to be full of ups and downs for you in terms of your health. You are advised to avoid carelessness. Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number:11

Lucky Day: Sunday