Weekly Horoscope: 06 June To 12 June

Aries: 21 March - 19 April If some important work of yours has been stuck for a long time, then during this period you should try to complete all your tasks by abandoning laziness. Do not waste your precious time in unnecessary things, otherwise problems may arise for you in the coming days. This week is going to be very busy for the employed people. This week you may have to travel related to work. If you do import export business, then this time is likely to be disappointing for you. During this period, your business will remain bearish. It is better that you work patiently and avoid doing anything new. There will be ups and downs in your personal life. There may be a rift with a relative during this period. It would be good for you to take special care of your behavior. If you are single and want to do love marriage, then the time is appropriate to talk to your family members on this subject. This week is likely to be mixed for you in terms of money. Your income will be good, but increase in expenses can increase your worries. Talking about your health, you are advised to keep your cholesterol under control. Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Day:Sunday

Taurus (April 19-May 19): This time is going to be very auspicious for you on the family front. Domestic discord will end during this period and there will be an atmosphere of peace in the house. Sweetness will increase in the relationship with family members. Not only this, in the middle of the week you can also get an opportunity to take a small trip with your family members. This time with your spouse will be spent very happily. Happiness will come in your married life. Talking about work, there is a strong possibility of sudden big progress for the employed people. This time is likely to be very beneficial for people working related to sales and marketing. If you are a businessman and want to start a new business in partnership, then you are advised to avoid haste. Do not trust anyone blindly, otherwise there may be loss instead of profit. This week will prove to be better for you in terms of money. Your accumulated capital may increase during this period. Talking about health, if you are having any stomach related complaint, then you should immediately consult a doctor. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Number: 21

Lucky Day: Wednesday

Gemini (May 20-June 20): This week will be very lucky for businessmen. Your business may increase during this period. Apart from this, your financial problems will also end. If you do business in luxury items, then you can expect big economic gains during this period. At the same time, the work load may increase on the employed people. You are advised to complete all your work with a calm mind. Apart from this, try to keep a good rapport with your boss. Avoid unnecessary estrangement, otherwise it can have a bad effect on your work. Talking about your personal life, the atmosphere of the house will not be good during this period. Distance can increase in relationship with loved ones. You are advised to take special care of your speech. Your bitter words can hurt the feelings of loved ones. During this time, some changes can also be seen in the behavior of your spouse. If there is any misunderstanding between you then you should try to end this problem through dialogue. Your financial condition will be good. You can also take some important financial decisions during this period. Talking about your health, this time is not good for people who suffer from spondylitis. Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number:18

Lucky day: Thursday

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July If you do a job, then this week will give good results for you. If you have been working hard for a long time for promotion, then your hard work can be successful during this period. With the attainment of a high position, there is a strong possibility of increase in your income. This week is also going to be very lucky for the people who are trying for a government job. You may also get your joining letter this week. This time will be better than normal for people doing business of clothes, cosmetic, jewelry etc. There are strong chances of you getting the expected results during this period. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. Your relationship with parents will be good. If you want to do love marriage, then during this time your relationship can also get the approval of the elders of the house. This week will be good for you on the financial front. During this time you will be able to save a lot. As far as your health is concerned, if you already have any disease, then during this period you should be more cautious. Lucky colour: Dark Yellow

Lucky Number:4

Lucky Day: Friday

Leo: 23 July - 22 August You may have to travel a long way in connection with work this week. It would be better for you not to be careless and take all precautions. The starting days of the week are going to be very busy for you. Be it job or business, the workload on you will be more. If you do a job, then you are advised to behave very balanced in the office. Avoid sharing things from your personal life with co-workers. Mid of the week can bring big relief for retail traders. You are likely to make good financial gains during this period. Some of your stuck work can also be completed during this period. Conditions will be normal in your personal life. Your relationship with the elders of your house will be good. You can take a big decision related to land house during this period. Your financial condition will be good, but you are advised to avoid unnecessary expenses. During this time, due to excessive running, your fatigue can increase a lot, which can also have a bad effect on your health. Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Numbers: 1

Lucky day: Monday

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Discord may increase in your marital life during this period. Avoid making small talk, otherwise the peace of your house may be disturbed. Talking about love, you have to try to understand each other's feelings. This week is likely to be mixed for businessmen. You may have to work hard to earn profit during this period. At the end of the week, a big challenge may come in front of you. You need to take your business decisions wisely. If you do a job, you will get the guidance of senior officers during this period. However, you are advised not to be negligent towards work. You need to keep your performance good otherwise your progress may get hampered. Your financial condition will be satisfactory. You will try hard during this period to increase your income. Talking about health, during this time you may have some problem related to nerves. Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 32

Lucky Day: Saturday

Libra: 23 September - 22 October This week is going to be very important for Libra people, especially you can get good results on the work front. If you do a job then any positive change is possible during this period. Your hard work will pay off and you can get a high position. If you are a trader and you have suffered a big loss recently, then during this period you can get a good opportunity to make up for it. People associated with ancestral properties are also likely to make tremendous financial gains. Things seem to be normalizing in your personal life. There will be better harmony in the relationship with the members of your family. If you are having a rift with your spouse, then during this time their anger can be pacified. Avoid arguments with each other over small things, otherwise your relationship may become weak. Your financial condition will be fine. You are advised to spend wisely. As far as your health is concerned, this week will be normal. Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Number:10

Lucky day: Friday

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November This week will not be good for you in terms of money. There may be a financial crunch in the beginning of the week. During this period, some of your work will remain incomplete due to lack of money. However, you are advised to be patient. If you do business and are thinking of taking a loan, then you are advised not to rush. At the end of the week, there may be a government hurdle in any of your work. You try to solve the matter wisely. The employed people need to be careful about the politics going on in the office. You are advised to maintain good behavior with female colleagues. Conditions will be favorable in your personal life. The atmosphere of your house will be very good during this period. Your relationship with younger siblings will be strong. If you are married, then during this time you will also get a chance to spend enough time with your spouse. Talking about your health, you should emphasize on increasing your immunity. Lucky colour: Maroon

Lucky Number:12

Lucky Day:Tuesday

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December There will be an increase in the pleasures of your married life. There will be sweetness in the relationship with the spouse. Your trust in each other will strengthen during this period. You will get the support of your beloved in your every decision. There is a chance of marriage for unmarried people. A marriage proposal may also come to you during this period. In the case of love, this time is not good. Tension is possible between you. It will be better for you not to take any decision in haste. This week is going to be very lucky for you in terms of money. During this period your financial condition may increase. There is likely to be a big benefit related to land house. This time is going to be very important for the students. Any major obstacle coming in your education will be removed and you will be able to study diligently. On the work front, this time is likely to be mixed for you. Be it a job or business, you need to work hard. At the end of the week, your concern may increase due to the decline in your father's health. Your health can also be affected due to excessive stress. Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 41

Lucky Day: Sunday

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Despite hard work, if you are not getting the expected results on the work front, then you need not despair. You work with patience and calmness. You will definitely get good results of your hard work when the time comes. This week is going to be very important for the people working in a foreign company. During this period, any major obstacle coming in your way can be removed. If you are a businessman and are thinking of taking your business forward, then you may not get success during this period. Make your business decisions very carefully. This week will be good on the family front. You will be able to give enough time to your family members, especially with parents, time will be very good. If you are married then try to keep your behavior good with your spouse, avoid imposing your decisions on your beloved. Money position will be fine. If you are thinking of making a big expenditure, then this time is not right for it. Talking about health, if you are a diabetic patient, then you are advised not to be careless during this period. Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number:10

Lucky Day: Saturday

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February This week will be very good for the employed people. Your performance during this period will be commendable. If you are working on a big project, then you will get a lot of praise from the boss for your good management. The people doing government jobs can get a high position, especially if you are associated with the banking sector, then this time is going to be very lucky for you. People doing property and transport related work can get expected results during this period. People engaged in pharmaceutical industry can also make good financial gains. your personal life will be happy. The atmosphere of the house will remain calm for most of this period. You will get the blessings of your elders of the house. The bond of relationship with the spouse will be strong. Together you will fulfill domestic responsibilities. If you are worried about your child's education, then during this period you will also get rid of this problem. Your financial condition will be good. If you prepare the budget of your entire week in advance, then you will definitely get the benefit of it. Talking about health, if you have a complaint about the said blood pressure, then you should avoid getting more angry. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Number:6

Lucky Day: Tuesday