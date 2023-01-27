Just In
Travel Horoscope 2023: Fulfil Your Long-Standing Travel Dreams This Year To Exotic Destinations
With the onset of 2023, the planets bring in hopes, and good tidings that we can look up to. Pending tasks that remained unfinished will be completed with due efforts and luck this year, Travel, whether it is long distance or a short jaunt is strongly indicated and there are interesting spots that can be chosen according to your planetary indications. Let us see which spots capture your interest according to the planetary influences.
Aries: 21 March - 19 April
If you feel there is some disruption in your work - life balance, and it has affected the quality of your life and your health, to a large extent, now is the time to unburden yourself with a short pleasure trip or even a long-distance tour abroad, which you have been angling for a long time. Any long-distance local trip will also make you feel rejuvenated
Taurus: 20 April - 20 May
The year 2023 is going to be a year of entertainment for the Taureans. You will focus more on your life, and seek opportunities for travel this time, that will soothe your nerves. Any historically significant spot is worth visiting. You can also think of Maldives where you can think of several relaxing options to revitalize your routine.
Gemini: 21 May - 20 June
Travelling will be the foremost option you can think of this year, sudden chances for travel will spring up and this only serves as a pretext for you to pack your bags and set out to a natural scenic locale like Kulu and Manali.
Cancer: 21 June - 22 July
Your stars will very much likely inspire you to visit a remote island. This journey is going to exhilarate your senses and create unforgettable moments for you to come back with.
Leo: 23 July - 22 August
You have ample opportunities to travel this month but keep your splurging impulses under check. Your trip will be a lot more memorable that way. Your stars are allowing for a visit to beautiful places like Kulu, Rishikesh and Manali. If you are willing, and your budge permits you, you can travel overseas as well.
Virgo: 23 August - 22 September
Your religious proclivities are encouraged and you may embark on a series of religious tasks and also visit temples and pilgrimage centres. You have ample chances to visit places of historical importance.
Libra: 23 September - 22 October
You have splendid opportunities for travel this time. This way, you can take the much needed break that you want by spending a long holiday with your family. This journey is going to leave you as pleased as punch and you will return with happy memories.
Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November
Your huge work pressures will not allow you to take a reasonable time out to spend with family and kids. But you can take a slot out of your schedule to have a short holiday and enjoy your time with kids and relatives.
Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December
You are already travel bug bitten and you have many locales on your list of to go places ready at hand any time. This time, you will feast on such opportunities as there will be many. Long road trip with friends and an opportunity to visit a new place awaits you.
Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January
Take time out for yourself and seek some inner peace within as well. It has been hard work all the way up to now. Why don't you visit North Eastern regions of India as they are also written on your cards this time?
Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February
You love to roam around and explore new places. You can think of some unusual location and spot to visit this time. There are unusual places on your list that enthral you to the hilt and are worth your time. Try picking a holiday spot and enjoy your time.
Pisces: 19 February - 20 March
You travel with an intention to keep yourself fit. You believe that trips add that extra spurt of energy that you need. This year, romantic spots like Kerala or overseas destinations are foretold by your stars. Have a nice holiday break and come back with moments that will soon turn into nostalgia.
