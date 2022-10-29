November 2022 Monthly Horoscope : Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs

Aries: 21 March - 19 April November is going to be very busy for you. Be it personal or professional life, the burden of responsibilities on you is likely to be more. If you work, you can be assigned additional work during this period. You may not even get enough time for yourself. Due to increased work pressure, there will be annoyance in your nature. In such a situation, it can also have a bad effect on your personal life. It would be better if you try to keep your behavior balanced. Business people may have to work very hard. During this time, there will also be obstacles in the tasks that are easily completed. You may also face difficulties in taking important decisions. Your financial condition will be good. There is a possibility of getting any benefit related to property. You can also buy some valuables during this period. At the end of the month, the health of your spouse is likely to remain weak. You may have to make several trips to the doctor and the hospital. Your health may suffer due to increasing stress. Lucky Element: fire

Lucky Planet: Mars

Lucky Numbers: 11, 25, 39, 45, 50

Lucky Days: Thursday, Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday

Lucky Colours: Blue, Dark Red, Brown, White

Taurus (April 19-May 19): Your interest in religious works may increase. If you are planning to visit a religious place for a long time, then your plan can go ahead during this period. In the middle of the month, you will get an opportunity to undertake a religious journey with your family members. The beginning of the month is going to be very good for the business people. During this you can get the expected result. You can take some important business decision in the middle of the month. If you are planning to expand your business abroad, then you are likely to get success. The income of working professionals may increase. You may have to travel related to work in the middle of the month. Your journey is going to be very important. Your relationship with your spouse will be strong. You will get full support of your beloved during this period. Your child will bring happy news. You will spend quality time with your children. If you talk about your health, then you need to keep your routine regular. Lucky Element: Earth

Lucky Planet: Venus

Lucky Numbers: 4, 18, 29, 32, 49, 57

Lucky Days: Sunday, Thursday, Wednesday, Friday

Lucky Colours: Green, Maroon, Sky Blue, Pink, White

Gemini (May 20-June 20): The beginning of the month is going to be very busy for you. Be it personal or professional life, responsibilities will be more on you during this period, but you need not worry. All your work will be completed according to your plan. You will get full support of your seniors in the office. You can also see a big improvement in your performance during this period. If you have been waiting for your promotion for a long time, then you can get good news. There are signs of a boom in the economic condition of businessmen. You can get good results for your right decisions. Your work will increase. If you do business in partnership, then your rapport with your partner can be even better during this period. This month is going to be full of ups and downs in terms of money. The list of expenses can increase. Apart from this, you may have to face some problems due to non-receipt of stalled money. If there is a marriageable member in your house, then a good marriage proposal can come for them during this period. Soon a spiritual program can be organized in your house. This time will give mixed results from the point of view of health. Along with work, your health is equally important. Lucky Element: Air

Lucky Planet: Mercury

Lucky Numbers: 2, 18, 26, 31, 44, 57

Lucky Days: Wednesday, Tuesday, Sunday, Monday

Lucky Colours: Dark Blue, Red, Brown, White

Cancer (June 21 to July 21): This month will not be special for you from the financial point of view. Suddenly there may be a big expenditure, due to which your budget is likely to be unbalanced. You may also have to take loans or borrowings during this period. It would be better if you take your financial decisions very carefully in future. Talking about work, this month will give mixed results for working professionals. You will work hard, but there may be some delay in your progress. Don't get discouraged, be patient. Your hard work will definitely be successful when the right time comes. If you want to go abroad for a job, then you can get some good news during this period. The beginning of the month is going to be very good for the business people. During this time your work will progress twice as fast, as well as you can make some new strategies. The middle of the month is going to be very busy for you. You may have to run a lot about an old legal matter. You may also spend a lot of money during this time. Conditions are likely to remain pleasant in your personal life. You will get emotional support from parents. If you are unmarried and want to do love marriage, then you can get the approval of your family members. Do not take any kind of carelessness regarding health, especially if you already have any disease, then you should be careful. Lucky Element: Water

Lucky Planet: Moon

Lucky Numbers: 5, 17, 24, 30, 45, 54

Lucky Days: Wednesday, Thursday, Sunday, Friday

Lucky Colours: Sky Blue, Red, Yellow, Cream

Leo (July 22-August 21): This month will not be special for working professionals. During this you may have to face many challenges. In the office, you are advised to focus more on your work. Don't trust your coworkers excessively. It would be better if you try to tackle your important tasks on your own. During this period, you also need to avoid making small mistakes, otherwise your job may be in danger. There can be a big financial loss for businessmen. Due to the decline in business, many negative thoughts can come in the mind. You are advised to be patient. Face the difficulties in life with courage. This month is going to be very expensive for you in terms of money. During this time, you may spend a lot of money on the health of a member of the household. Apart from this, you may have to spend money on children's education etc. Differences with your spouse may deepen. Some big changes can be seen in the behavior of your beloved. This time will be full of ups and downs for you in terms of health. Some old disease is likely to emerge. Lucky Element: Fire

Lucky Planet: Sun

Lucky Numbers: 7, 10, 19, 21, 33, 40, 55

Lucky Days: Thursday, Friday,Monday,Wednesday

Lucky Colours: Red, Dark Green, Blue, Saffron

Virgo (August 22-September 21): From the point of view of work, the month of November will be full of new opportunities for you. If you do a job then you can get the desired transfer or you can get a high position. If you are planning to start your own business with a job, then your plan can go ahead at this time. You can also get help from someone close. Businessmen will get good profits this month. You can have many small benefits. At the end of the month, there may be a big jump in your financial condition. If you are about to start some new work in partnership, then you can get a great opportunity. Your financial condition will improve. You will be able to clear any old family debt. Your parents will feel very proud of you. This time will be very good with your spouse. Couples desirous of having children can get some good news. As far as your health is concerned, there is a strong possibility of improvement in your health. You will be very conscious about your fitness. Lucky Element: Earth

Lucky Planet: Mercury

Lucky Numbers: 1, 15, 22, 35, 40, 57

Lucky Days: Tuesday, Thursday, Monday, Wednesday

Lucky Colours: Yellow, Red, Maroon, White

Libra (September 22-October 22): You are advised to pay more attention to your image. During this, try to keep your behavior good with all of you. Don't do anything in a joking manner that hurts someone's feelings. This month is going to be very good for you on the work front. If you do a job then your income can increase. Apart from this, you may also get a chance to travel abroad. If you have been thinking of changing jobs for a long time, then you can get good opportunities. This time is likely to be beneficial for the people doing business related to hotels or restaurants, gold and silver, clothes, electronics, furniture etc. You can get proper results of your hard work. There is a possibility of increase in your work. There may be some problems in your personal life. Your rapport with some family members may deteriorate during this period. It would be better if you avoid quarrels. Your financial condition will be fine. You need to strike a balance between your income and expenses. If you have taken a loan from the bank, then try to repay the installments on time. This time can prove to be better in terms of health. There is a possibility of getting rid of some old disease. Lucky Element: Air

Lucky Planet: Venus

Lucky Numbers: 6, 14, 29, 33, 40, 56

Lucky Days: Sunday, Tuesday, Thursday, Monday

Lucky Colours: White, Brown, Yellow, Cream

Scorpio (October 23-November 20): The beginning of the month will not be good for you. You may be worried. Many negative thoughts will come in your mind and you will not be able to pay proper attention to your important tasks. Forgetting all the things, try to keep your mind calm. If you stay positive, if you think well, then good will happen to you. Do not be in any hurry in financial matters, especially if you are going to do any big financial transaction, then you have to take your decisions wisely. If you are planning to sell an old property then you should consult your close ones. Talking about work, this month is going to be full of ups and downs for the people doing government jobs. Workload will remain high, as well as your coordination with colleagues may deteriorate during this time. Retail Businessmen will get good profits. At the same time, this time will not be good for people who do little work from the stock market. Along with work, you also need to take care of your family. Your careless attitude can hurt the feelings of your loved ones. If you have any kidney related disease, then you should be more cautious during this period. Lucky Element: water

Lucky Planets: Mars and Pluto

Lucky Numbers: 5, 19, 20, 31, 40, 56

Lucky Days: Thursday, Monday, Saturday, Wednesday

Lucky Colours: Maroon, Red, Pink, Sky Blue

Sagittarius (November 21-December 20): There will be an increase in the pleasures of married life. Your relationship with your spouse may become stronger. You will get full support of your loved one in adverse circumstances. In the middle of the month, your spouse can achieve some big achievement. From the financial point of view, this month will prove to be better for you. Your accumulated capital may increase. Any matter related to property is likely to be resolved. Talking about work, working professionals are advised to be very active during this period. You will get many good opportunities. If you work hard then soon you can achieve your goal. Small businessmen are advised to strictly follow the government rules. Negligence can prove to be harmful. Your financial condition will be fine. However you need to avoid doing credit transactions. If you talk about your health, then you are advised to take good care of your eyes. There may be some problem related to the eyes. Lucky Element: Fire

Lucky Planet: Jupiter

Lucky Numbers: 1, 7, 14, 21, 38, 49

Lucky Days: Sunday, Saturday, Monday, Wednesday

Lucky Colours: Dark Red, Green, Pink, Purple

Capricorn (December 21-January 19): If you are unemployed, then there is a strong possibility of getting employment this month. If you are already doing a job then you may get promotion or you are likely to get great respect at the workplace. All this is the result of your hard work. Business people may have to face some big challenge in the beginning of the month. However, you will be able to overcome every difficulty with your understanding. During this time you may also have to make many small trips. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. Your relationship with siblings will be strong. With the support of your parents, any of your big problems can be solved. If you are married then you are advised to pay more attention to your married life. Your misbehaviour can take away your loved one from you. There will be stability in romantic life. There will be many opportunities to meet with your partner. Your partner may also propose you for marriage during this period. Worries related to money will go away. Your financial condition is likely to improve. Keep working hard like this. This time will be better than usual for you in terms of health. Lucky Element: Earth

Lucky Planet: Saturn

Lucky Numbers: 6, 18, 24, 36, 44, 54

Lucky Days: Monday, Thursday, Tuesday, Saturday

Lucky Colours: Cream, Violet, Red, Saffron

Aquarius (January 20 to February 18): November will be nothing special for you. During this time you may have to struggle in every sphere of life. First of all, let's talk about your work, the burden of debt may increase on businessmen. Decline in your business can become the reason for your stress. There can be a lot of difficulties in taking any important decision. On the other hand, working professionals are advised to be careful with the politics going on in the office. During this time some jealous colleagues may try to tarnish your image by spreading wrong things about you. During this period many of your important works will remain unfinished. You better act wisely. This month is going to be very expensive for you in terms of money. Your budget may become unbalanced due to the increasing list of expenses. There is a possibility of suffering from the in-laws side. Your spouse's misbehavior can make you very unhappy, during this period the distance between you is likely to increase. To stay healthy, you need to avoid worrying. Apart from this, do not mess with your diet. Lucky Element: Air

Lucky Planet: Saturn

Lucky Numbers: 4, 11, 26, 35, 44, 54

Lucky Days: Wednesday, Sunday, Thursday, Tuesday

Lucky Colours: Yellow, Pink, Purple, White, Orange