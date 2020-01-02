Monthly Horoscope: January 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April In terms of health, January will be full of ups and downs for you and there will be minor health related problems. If there is negligence, this problem can be serious. You better take care of yourself. Your father's health may also get affected this month. From time to time, you shall be able to take proper advice from the doctor, as well as avoid any shortage in their care. If you work, then a big change is possible this month. If you are a trader and have a business of your own then you can get good results this month. You can also make a big investment, which will give you great benefit. Changes in your place of residence are also possible this month. You may have to stay away from home for a long time. Long work trips are possible. There is a strong possibility that whatever obstacles were coming in your way of going abroad, it can be overcome in this period. Talking about personal relationships, there can be a big dispute in the house during this time. Differences with your family members will be deep and you will be mentally disturbed. Talking about money related matters, suddenly there is a possibility of getting wealth, so stay calm and take charge of your life. Favourable Element: Fire Favourable Planet: Mars Lucky Numbers: 10, 18, 27, 34, 44 Lucky Days: Monday, Sunday, Saturday, Wednesday Lucky Colours: green, yellow, brown, dark red

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May This month in your romantic life, you will face many challenging situations, but despite this your relationship will be good. Better understanding between you both will strengthen your love. In the middle of this month you can decide to tie the knot with your partner. You can also talk to your family in this matter. At the same time, this month is going to be very difficult for married people. There will be fierceness in your spouse's nature. There will be disputes between you both on the small matters. You are likely to have a big argument with your in-laws during this period, which is likely to strain the relationship. It would be better to show understanding in such a situation. Talking about the work, this month, new ideas can come to your mind to further your work. If you are a trader, and will to invest then you are likely to get profit this month. If any of your work is interrupted then it is also likely to go away during this period. This month is going to be very good for the students. You will be able to perform quite well. If you are preparing for any competitive exam then you will work hard. You will definitely get its sweet fruit. Your financial position will remain strong. There will be no major problem regarding money this month. Favourable Element: Earth Favourable Planet: Venus Lucky Numbers: 9, 11, 25, 39, 46, 50 Lucky Days: Tuesday, Monday, Sunday, Friday Lucky Colours: dark yellow, white, pink, green

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June This month will be full of progress for Gemini people. You are expected to get better results in every region this month. You just have to balance your work and personal life so that you do not have to face any kind of trouble. At the work front, you can get some great success this month. You are more likely to get the transfer or promotion you want. Also, you can also get a great honor in the office for your commendable performance. If you are working hard to get a government job then you will have to wait a little longer but do not need to be disappointed, soon this wish will be fulfilled if you keep trying. This month will be very important for the traders. Whatever work was stuck last year, they can be completed this month. But for this you will have to work very hard and in the end the victory will be yours. During this time your opponents will be active and therefore, you should be careful. Talking about money-related matters, you can get mixed results this month. Money is the sum of profit, but there is also a possibility of loss. If you need financial help during this period then you will get help from your loved ones in time. Favourable Element: Air Favourable Planet: Mercury Lucky Numbers: 4, 15, 28, 34, 41, 59 Lucky Days: Friday, Sunday, Thursday, Saturday Lucky Colours: yellow, maroon, sky, dark green, white

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July This month is full of surprises for you and the position of the stars is such that it will give you immense success. At the economic front, you are likely to get very good results. You can get many financial benefits and also you can take full advantage of the opportunity if you work with finesse. If you invest in this period, you can get more returns than expected. Not only this, any stuck decision of real estate can come in your favour. Talking about your work, the path of promotion will open for people in the service industry. You are very likely to get good results if you work hard. If you have trouble finishing your work, then your seniors will give their full support. This month is going to be good for the traders. However, you will not have to suffer any loss during this time. During this period, Bhagodur will be more. If you want to start a new business then this is not the right time. Right now you will not get the expected results. There will be compatibility in your family life. You will get rid of any long standing domestic problem. The members of the house would like to forget all the estrangement and maintain love and peace. If you also want a good home environment, then try to bring sweetness in your speech. Favourable Element: Water Favourable Planet: Moon Lucky Number: 6, 9, 20, 33, 49, 56 Lucky Days: Sunday, Wednesday, Tuesday, Monday Lucky Colours: blue, cream, purple, light yellow

Leo: 23 July - 22 August This month is going to be good for you. While on the one hand you will get good success in some tasks, on the other hand you will feel frustrated. During this time you have to maintain your confidence. Talking about your health, this month you will be very worried about your health. A stomach disease may emerge as well. Take care of your diet and avoid eating stale food. This month, some of your work can suddenly go wrong due to which you will be under a lot of stress. Many of your wishes may remain unfulfilled. However, at this time you need to learn from your mistakes. You will not get anything by worrying and thinking more. This month is going to be normal for the employed people. If you expect promotion, then you need to work harder. Also you need to show some creativity. Think of something new. Traders are expected to benefit this month and your position will be strong. You can travel a lot this month for your business. Talking about married life, you will experience happiness this month. If there is a problem, you will handle the matter wisely. In the case of money, the situation will be full of ups and downs. The income will be according to your expectation, but the increase in sudden expenses will also keep the money tight. Favourable Element: Fire Favourable Planet: Sun Lucky Numbers: 5, 9, 17, 28, 36, 49 Lucky Days: Monday, Thursday, Tuesday, Saturday Lucky Colours: pink, dark red, sky, orange

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September If you are a student and are busy preparing for your exam, then remember that you will have to study with complete integrity, only then you will be able to succeed. You just think about your goal and work hard. Apart from this, people who are trying to get a higher education, it is possible that they will not get much success this month, but do not be discouraged, but keep trying, soon you will get lucky. Talking about money, you can get mixed results this month. The early days will be fine for you, but the time after this is going to be a bit difficult. You may face a lot of difficulties in earning money. If you take your financial decisions carefully, you can get some good opportunities to earn money. Your personal relationships will be beautiful as well. Your home environment is going to be quite good during this period. Interaction with your family members will increase. If you want to maintain your mental peace, then you have to avoid arguing with your spouse. Even if there is a rift between you, then you should try to handle the matter with peace and a cool mind, otherwise it can have a negative effect on your relationship. Also, due to high stress, it is possible to decline the health of your loved one. On the work front, this month is expected to be normal for you. Favourable Element: Earth Favourable Planet: Mercury Lucky Numbers: 2, 11, 18, 20, 35, 44 Lucky Days: Thursday, Monday, Sunday, Friday Lucky Colours: cream, white, green, blue

Libra: 23 September - 22 October This month is going to be better for Libra people. At the work front, you are very likely to get the right result. You will be fully devoted to your work and your performance will also be greatly appreciated. Your seniors will also be very satisfied with your work and you can also get benefit during this. If you want a transfer, then it is possible that you get your desired transfer this month. Your hard work can also open new avenues for you. People who are thinking of changing jobs may come up with a good proposal from the front. Even if the workload increases on you during this period, you will be able to handle it quite well. If you are a businessman, then this month you can get good profits with the help of some experienced people related to your field. If you want to start a new business then your plan can go ahead this month. In terms of money then luck will be in your favour. There will be no problem at the economic front. You will do your financial management very thoughtfully. Talking about love, for some time you were not satisfied with your romantic life, but this month there will be some rapid changes and you will spend a lot of time with your partner. If you are married then this month is going to be very good for you. Your relationship with your spouse will be strong. This month, your partner may get some big achievement. Talking about your health, there will not be any major problems during this time. Favourable Element: Air Favourable Planet: Venus Lucky Numbers: 8, 19, 23, 38, 45 Lucky Days: Friday, Wednesday, Monday, Sunday Lucky Colours: yellow, maroon, brown, red

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November From the economic point of view, January will be very auspicious for you. During this time you will be able to earn good special money. You can also get good benefit from small work. If you invest during this time, then suddenly you are likely to get double profits as well which will boost your financial situation. For a long time you had some desires in your mind which were not being fulfilled due to lack of money, but this month you can fulfill your wishes. You can buy a new vehicle. Apart from this, you will spend a lot on home repair or decoration. During this time, with the help of father, you will also be able to increase your income. Talking about family life, the atmosphere of the house will be very good during this period. The mutual coordination will remain strong. You will get the affection and blessings of the elders of the house. The younger ones will respect you. Marital life will also be happy. However, in this period both of you are going to be very busy with your work so that you will not be able to give much time to each other, but there will be no shortage in your love. This month will be progressive at the work front. During this time some changes are possible, which will give you positive results. Talking about health, this month will be very good. You will be very energetic and will be able to complete your work fast. Favourable Element: Water Favourable Planets: Mars and Pluto Lucky Numbers: 3, 16, 23, 37, 47, 52 Lucky Days: Wednesday, Sunday, Saturday, Tuesday Lucky Colours: white, green, yellow, blue

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December If you want to achieve success in your field, then you have to work hard. If you try more quickly, then your progress can start this month. During this time, due to the effect of the changing movement of the planets, you will feel that you are not getting the fruits according to your hard work. Do not give up, trust yourself and move forward. If you do business then you may face a lot of difficulties in completing some of your tasks in this period, but you will get success, so do not panic and do not back down. During this time, you can get good results from the work done for the purpose of obtaining money, and you will see a big improvement in your financial condition. However, you have to be extra careful while doing financial transactions, otherwise you may suffer loss. If you want to try your luck in a new job, then it will be better to get proper advice from experienced people. Also get all the information and be confident on your part. Your personal life will go smoothly during this period. However, in this period you can stay away from home for a long time. During this time in your romantic life, you will feel stability. Soon you may tie a knot with your partner. Favourable Element: Fire Favourable Planet: Jupiter Lucky Numbers: 2, 8, 13, 18, 29, 33, 45 Lucky Days: Saturday, Tuesday, Monday, Wednesday Lucky Colours: yellow, dark green, pink, sky, purple

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January This month, you can start any new work, which can give you good results. If you are steady, your work will progress. If you work, then this month the workload can increase significantly. You will work hard on your part, but you may not get the desired results. It is possible during this time you should also consider changing jobs, but before taking any decision you should think carefully, do not be hasty. This time will be very important for the traders. You may have to do some risky tasks in this period. You better move ahead with caution and understanding. If you want to invest in property, then time is very favorable for it. Talking about personal relationship, there will be ups and downs this month. The initial days will be spent in peace but after this some tension is possible in the house. You will be very mentally disturbed due to discord. During this time, relations with spouse will not be good. There may be ideological differences between the two of you. Your good is in keeping the balance. This is the time to focus on serious domestic issues. This time will be right for you in terms of health. Avoid worrying too much. Favourable Element: Earth Favourable Planet: Saturn Lucky Numbers: 9, 14, 27, 30, 46, 51 Lucky Days: Sunday, Tuesday, Thursday, Monday Lucky Colours: white, maroon, brown, red, orange

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February This month is expected to be very good for the students. You can get any major success in the field of education. If you are waiting for placement after completing your studies, then it is possible that you will get a good position in a good company this month. If you are preparing for your exam then you must work hard. Your inclination towards education will be more this month. This time will be very auspicious for the people in the service industry. You will be able to give your best and your actions will be highly appreciated. Depending on your work efficiency, you may be given some new projects to handle. If you complete these successfully, then you will get the benefits soon. This time will also be profitable for the traders. You will completely dominate your opponents and their every attempt to obstruct your success will fail. Talking about money related matters, the more you work, the more you will get profit. During this time your expenses can also increase significantly. You can spend a lot of money to fulfill a big family responsibility. There is a possibility of a function in your house this month due to which guests will start coming to the house. The position of the planets will give you happiness in your married life. Favourable Element: Air Favourable Planet: Uranus, Saturn Lucky Numbers: 1, 5, 18, 24, 37, 48, 59 Lucky Days: Tuesday, Sunday, Monday, Saturday Lucky Colours: dark green, pink, white, yellow, red