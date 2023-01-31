Monthly Horoscope February 2023: Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs

Aries: March 21 - April 19 In terms of health, this month will not be very favourable for you. During this time you may have minor problems related to health. It will be better if you keep your daily routine organized. Also, do not do any kind of carelessness in catering. February is going to be very important for people looking for daily employment. You can get the desired job. If you are thinking of starting your own business, then the obstacles coming your way can be removed. From an economic point of view, this time is going to be good for you. You need to spend very thoughtfully. Conditions will be pleasant in your personal life. Zodiac Element: Fire

Zodiac lord: Mars

Lucky Numbers: 7, 10, 29, 34, 47, 58

Lucky Days: Monday, Sunday, Tuesday, Saturday

Lucky Colours: Pink, Dark Yellow, Red, Sky Blue

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May On the work front, February will give very good results for you. If you do a job, then your position in the office will be strong. On the strength of your good performance, you will be able to create a different identity for yourself. Businessmen can have many small benefits. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. During this period, any auspicious program can be organized in your house. If your brother or sister is marriageable, then they can get a desired life partner. Your financial condition will be better than normal. You may also get a new source of income at the end of the month. You can get rid of health-related problems. Zodiac Element: Earth

Zodiac lord: Venus

Lucky Numbers: 9, 11, 25, 36, 44, 53

Lucky Days: Tuesday, Monday, Wednesday, Sunday

Lucky Colours: Green, Pink, Orange, Red, Maroon

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June If you are a student and preparing for competitive exams, you can get great success during this time. You will also get the guidance of the teachers. There can be a big improvement in the financial situation. Any matter related to property is likely to be resolved. If you are employed and are unsatisfied with your current job, then this is the right time to start looking for a new job. Businessmen may have to face adverse situations during this period. Your opponents will remain active and can obstruct any of your important work. You may also face financial loss at the end of the month. Your health will be weak. An old disease can emerge. Zodiac Element: Air

Zodiac lord: Mercury

Lucky Numbers: 4, 8, 23, 30, 49, 52

Lucky Days: Friday, Wednesday, Saturday, Monday

Lucky Colours: Orange, Yellow, Pink, Violet, Cream

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July If you are married then you need to pay more attention to your married life. Do not ignore the feelings of your beloved. If possible, plan to hang out with him for a while. In terms of finances, this month is going to be very expensive for you. However, your good stars will not allow any problems. Talking about work than a job, professionals may have to face adverse situations during this period. But you will face every difficulty with full courage. Businessman can expect good profits during this period. If you already have a disease, then your problems may increase during this period. You need to be careful. Zodiac Element: Water

Zodiac lord: Moon

Lucky Numbers: 7, 14, 23, 34, 48, 55

Lucky Days: Monday, Saturday, Wednesday, Friday

Lucky Colours: White, Yellow, Sky Blue, Dark Green, Red

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Businessmen need to take their every step very carefully this month. Do not get misled by others, otherwise you may suffer a huge loss. Working professionals will have to keep good coordination with colleagues in the office. Do not do any such work in haste which will increase your difficulties. Your financial condition will be good. If you are thinking of taking loan or borrowing, then you are advised to avoid it. Situations in your personal life are likely to remain tense. During this time, your concern regarding the health of a family member may increase considerably. The pressure of work and the burden of domestic responsibilities can make you feel very tired and burdened. Zodiac Element: Fire

Zodiac lord: Sun

Lucky Numbers: 5 , 10, 17, 24, 30, 49, 57

Lucky Days: Sunday, Friday, Wednesday, Tuesday

Lucky Colours: Brown, Green, Red, Orange

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Working professionals are advised to do their work with full hard work and dedication during this period. Avoid relying excessively on colleagues, otherwise you will feel disappointed. On the other hand, if businessmen are going to do business with new people, then you have to be very careful. In terms of finances, this week will prove to be better for you. Your income is likely to increase. Apart from this, you can also get freedom from old debt. To maintain love and enthusiasm in your married life, you have to give enough time to each other. In terms of health, this month will be full of ups and downs for you. Zodiac Element: Earth

Zodiac lord: Mercury

Lucky Numbers: 4, 16, 27, 33, 41, 50

Lucky Days: Sunday, Thursday, Saturday, Wednesday

Lucky Colours: Blue, Violet, Pink, White

Libra: 23 September - 22 October The beginning of the month is going to be very tremendous for you. You may suddenly acquire a lot of wealth. During this, any important work which was stuck due to money will also be completed. Working professionals will have to keep a good rapport with their colleagues apart from their seniors in the office. Avoid confrontation on unnecessary things. This month will give mixed results for businessmen. During this time you need to avoid taking any risky decisions. The relationship with your spouse will be strong. A new and beautiful turn can also come in your married life. This month is going to be good for you in terms of health. Zodiac Element: Air

Zodiac lord: Venus

Lucky Numbers: 4 12, 23, 37, 44, 59

Lucky Days: Wednesday, Saturday, Thursday, Sunday

Lucky Colours: Red, Orange, Yellow, Maroon

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November It will be better for you if you focus completely on your work by ignoring unnecessary things. This time is very important for you. You can make good use of it. Businessmen may have to undertake many short journeys during this period. However, your journey is going to be very beneficial. There can be a big positive change in your business this month. In terms of finances, this month is going to be very expensive for you. The list of expenses can increase. You may also spend a lot of money on the education of your children. You will get the love and support of your life partner. Your dear ones will walk shoulder to shoulder with you in adverse circumstances. There can be problems related to your health. Zodiac Element: Water

Zodiac lord: Mars and Pluto

Lucky Numbers: 7, 11, 20, 33, 45, 54

Lucky Days: Tuesday, Monday, Sunday, Wednesday

Lucky Colours: White, Orange, Pink, Blue, Cream

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Conditions in your personal life are likely to remain tense. During this, there can be a debate in the house. If you have a rift with a family member, then do not take the matter further. Your financial condition will be good. You need to spend keeping your budget in mind. If you are trying for a government job but there is a big obstacle coming your way, then this month your problem can be solved. This month is going to be very lucky for the people working in the stock market. As far as your health is concerned, if you face even a minor problem during this period, do not ignore it. Zodiac Element: Fire

Rashi lord: Jupiter

Lucky Numbers: 3, 5, 10, 27, 31, 44, 56

Lucky Days: Friday, Saturday, Thursday, Wednesday

Lucky Colours: Red, Green, Pink, Yellow

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January If you want to take your business forward, then your efforts in this direction can be successful. On the other hand, there is a strong possibility of big progress for working professionals. In terms of money, this month can prove to be better for you. During this, you will be able to save more. You will also be able to repay any old loan. If you take your financial decisions after thinking in this way, then soon all your problems can go away. Try to keep a good relationship with your father. This month will be normal for you in terms of health. Zodiac Element: Earth

Zodiac lord: Shani

Lucky Numbers: 4, 8, 18, 30, 45, 59

Lucky Days: Monday, Wednesday, Sunday, Thursday

Lucky Colours: Green, Yellow, Red, Violet, Orange



Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February If you are suffering from heart disease then you are advised to be more cautious during this period. There is a possibility of a sudden decline in health. In terms of money, this month is expected to be very challenging for you. Due to financial constraints, you may have to face many problems. The burden of responsibilities will be more on you in the office. In such a situation, you can feel a lot of pressure. Businessmen may have to work hard to make a profit. There will be obstacles even in easily completed tasks. This month is going to be fine in terms of money. Zodiac Element: Earth

Zodiac lord: Shani

Lucky Numbers: 5, 10, 28, 34, 47, 58

Lucky Days: Saturday, Monday, Wednesday, Tuesday

Lucky Colours: Violet, Yellow, Maroon, White, Orange