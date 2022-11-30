Monthly Horoscope December 2022: Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs

Aries: March 21 - April 19 December will be very auspicious for you. If you have been searching for a job for a long time or you want to go abroad and do a job, then you can get the desired result during this period. Your hard work seems to be paying off. Businessmen will get good opportunities. However, do not make the mistake of ignoring small profits for the sake of big profits. If you do import-export work, then you can get good profit during this period. Conditions will be pleasant in your personal life. During this time you can get a chance to take a long journey with your family members. This journey of yours will prove to be very memorable. You will get emotional support from your life partner and your trust in each other will increase. In terms of money, this time can prove to be better for you. Your accumulated capital will increase during this period. Apart from this, you will also be able to repay any old small loan. Do not be careless about your health. If you already have any disease then you should be more careful. Lucky Element: Fire

Lucky Planet: Mars

Lucky Numbers: 7, 10, 29, 34, 47, 58

Lucky Days: Monday, Sunday, Tuesday, Saturday

Lucky Colours: Pink, Dark Yellow, Red, Sky Blue

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May This time will prove to be difficult for working professionals. Avoid quarrels with colleagues. On the other hand, big businessmen are advised to avoid haste during this period. Apart from this, try to keep a good rapport with the employees as well. Loss due to arrogance and confrontation will be yours. If you are associated with your ancestral business, then you can earn good profits during this period with your understanding. The ambience of your house will be cheerful. This time will be very good with parents. During this, your elders can also guide you. If you are married, then you also need to pay attention to your married life. Make your spouse feel how special they are to you. Your financial condition will be fine. You can get monetary benefits. If you have a heart-related disease then you are advised to avoid anger and stress. Lucky Element: Earth

Lucky Planet: Venus

Lucky Numbers: 9, 11, 25, 36, 44, 53

Lucky Days: Tuesday, Monday, Wednesday, Sunday

Lucky Colours: White, yellow, cream, pink, sky blue

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June To get rid of health-related problems, you are advised to adopt a healthy lifestyle. Walk in the open air every morning. Apart from this, make a habit of eating on time. Talking about the work, your performance in the office will be commendable and the higher officials will be very satisfied with your work. Businessmen will have to take some risky decisions during this period. If you work related to the stock market, then this time will not be special for you. There will be some upheaval in your personal life. There will be a lack of harmony among your family members. In such a situation, quarrels over small things can become a hassle. Your financial condition will be better than normal. If you spend wisely then there will not be much problem. However, during this time you are advised to control your speech, otherwise, there can be debate due to which financial loss is also possible. Lucky Element: Air

Lucky Planet: Mercury

Lucky Numbers: 4, 8, 23, 30, 49, 52

Lucky Days: Friday, Wednesday, Saturday, Monday

Lucky Colours: Green, Red, Blue, Cream

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July This time will prove to be better for you on the family front. During this, the ongoing tension in the house will reduce and unity among family members will increase. During this period, the elders of your house can also take an important decisions. Your relationship with your spouse will be good. Your attraction towards each other will increase and your love will also increase. On the other hand, if you are unmarried and want to have a love marriage, then there may be a big obstacle in your way. Although you need to worry more. Your problem will definitely be solved when the right time comes. From an economic point of view, this month is going to be good for you. You can get stagnant money, as well as there is a strong possibility of increasing your income. Working professionals are advised to work very hard. During this, competition may increase in the office. In such a situation, there will be pressure on you to prove yourself. This month is going to be average for businessmen. People associated with the stock market need to be careful. Talking about health, work pressure and personal life problems can increase your mental stress during this period. Lucky Element: Water

Lucky Planet: Moon

Lucky Numbers: 7, 14, 23, 34, 48, 55

Lucky Colours: Yellow, Pink, Blue, Red, White

Lucky Days: Monday, Saturday, Wednesday, Friday

Leo: 23 July - 22 August This month will not be good for you in terms of money. Avoid hanging out with friends or spending more money on luxuries. If you continue to spend like this with an open heart, then there may be obstacles in your future plans. Talking about work, if businessmen are thinking of investing money to try their luck in a new business, then you need to take a decision wisely. This time is going to be very auspicious for the people looking for a job. You can get the desired job. On the other hand, if you are already doing a job, then the workload is likely to be high on you. In such a situation, you will not get enough time for yourself. Conditions will be pleasant in your personal life. Improvement in your father's health can be seen. At the end of the month, chances of a short trip are being made for you. This visit of yours is going to be very special. As far as health is concerned, you are advised to avoid excessive consumption of sweets, especially if you are a diabetic patient, do not be negligent like this. Lucky Element: Fire

Lucky Planet: Sun

Lucky Numbers: 5, 10, 17, 24, 30, 49, 57

Lucky Days: Sunday, Friday, Wednesday, Tuesday

Lucky Colours: Brown, Green, Red, Orange

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September There is a strong possibility of promotion and promotion in the job. If you have been promoted recently, then you are advised to work hard. The businessmen will get their stalled work completed. During this, you can also do a lot of running. At the end of the month, you are expected to get good financial benefits. If you are unemployed and have been troubled for a long time for daily employment, then your problem can be solved during this period. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. You can get some good news related to your brother or sister. This time that will be very romantic with your spouse. On the economic front, this week will be good for you. You may get a chance to earn extra money. Your health will be good. During this period, you can get rid of health-related problems. Lucky Element: Earth

Lucky Planet: Mercury

Lucky Numbers: 4, 16, 27, 33, 41, 50

Lucky Days: Sunday, Thursday, Saturday, Wednesday

Lucky Colours: Blue, Violet, Pink, White

Libra: 23 September - 22 October On the work front, this month is showing good signs for you. If you do business then your work will speed up and you can also expand your business. The people doing business in partnership will get good profits during this period. Your coordination with the partner will be better. This time is appropriate for taking important business decisions. This month will give mixed results for working professionals. The starting days of the week will be very busy for you. During this period, you may have to complete many tasks at once. Apart from this, you will also have to travel a lot. Situations in married life seem tense. Differences with your spouse are likely to deepen. You will feel that your dear ones are ignoring you. In such a situation, you need to openly talk to them. This month will be normal in terms of money. You are advised not to do money related transactions without thinking. Talking about your health, you need to avoid stale and outside food. You may have food poisoning. Lucky Element: Air

Lucky Planet: Venus

Lucky Numbers: 4 12, 23, 37, 44, 59

Lucky Days: Wednesday, Saturday, Thursday, Sunday

Lucky Colours: Red, Orange, Yellow, Maroon

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November There will be tension in married life. Your coordination with your spouse may deteriorate. There can be changes in the wrong behavior of your beloved. On the other hand, in romantic life too, the situation will be full of ups and downs. You may not be able to give enough time to your partner. In such a situation, your partner will be very angry with you. If you are a student, then you are advised to work harder than before, especially if your exams are coming, then make good use of your time. If you do a job, then you can get success in the work done with confidence. During this, you will be able to create a different identity for yourself. This time is not good for businessmen. During this period, your opponents will dominate you and you may also suffer losses. Talking about money, this month you will be troubled by your increasing expenses and will not be able to pay attention to savings. In such a situation, you may have to face many problems. To stay healthy, you are advised to exercise regularly. Lucky Element: Water

Lucky Planets: Mars and Pluto

Lucky Numbers: 7, 11, 20, 33, 45, 54

Lucky Days: Tuesday, Monday, Sunday, Wednesday

Lucky Colours: White, Brown, Pink, Blue

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December During this time, problems related to work can increase your anxiety, especially for working professionals, this time is expected to be challenging. If you do a private job, then along with the increase in workload, the attitude of higher officials can also bother you. It is possible that they treat you a bit too strictly. In such a situation, you are advised to control yourself. At the same time, businessmen can get caught in some legal tangle. Due to your negligence, you may suffer a big financial loss during this period. Talking about money, there can be loss of money this month. Conditions will be normal in your personal life. Try to keep your relationship good with your spouse. You should try to understand your beloved. If there is even a minor health-related problem during this time, then you are advised not to ignore it.

Lucky Element: Fire Lucky Element: Jupiter

Lucky Numbers: 3, 5, 10, 27, 31, 44, 56

Lucky Days: Friday, Saturday, Thursday, Wednesday

Lucky Colours: Red, Green, Pink, Yellow

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January This time is going to be very good for working professionals. During this, your hard work will be successful. You will be successful in winning the trust of your seniors and your rapport with colleagues will be better. You can get a good opportunity in the middle of the month. It will be better if you make every effort to capitalize on this opportunity. You are expected to progress soon. This week is going to be very beneficial for online businessmen. You can get tremendous financial benefit. You can also plan to expand your business during this period. Relationship with your family members will improve, especially you will get the support of your parents. During this time, with the help of your loved ones, any big problem of yours can also be solved. This time will be very good with your spouse. Your mutual understanding will be better. The ongoing efforts regarding money can be successful. You will enjoy good health during this period. However, along with work, you also have to pay attention to rest. Lucky Element: Earth

Lucky Planet: Shani

Lucky Numbers: 5, 10, 28, 34, 47, 58

Lucky Days: Saturday, Monday, Wednesday, Tuesday

Lucky Colours: Violet, Yellow, Maroon, White, Orange

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February For the people of this zodiac, this month can bring great relief. Any dispute related to property is likely to be resolved. The decision may come in your favour. Talking about the work, due to the positive influence of the planets, your work will increase. If you do business then you can start working on new plans. Apart from this, there is a strong possibility of getting good benefits from the investments made during this period. Working professionals are advised to focus more on their work, especially giving priority to the tasks given by your boss. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. You will get respect from the younger members of the house. Talking about money, this month will give mixed results for you. The initial days of the month are going to be very expensive for you, but after that, you will be able to focus on savings. If we talk about your health, then you may have problems related to teeth. Lucky Element: Air

Lucky Planets: Uranus, Saturn

Lucky Numbers: 2, 17, 20, 38, 45, 50

Lucky Days: Wednesday, Thursday, Monday, Saturday

Lucky Colours: Dark Green, Pink, White, Yellow, Red