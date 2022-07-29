Monthly Horoscope August 2022: Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs

Aries: 21 March - 19 April This month is going to be very important for businessmen. If you are planning to expand your business then you can get success in this period. However, your expenses are likely to increase. On the other hand, this time is going to be full of ups and downs for working professionals. Workload will be high, as well as your coordination with colleagues may deteriorate. The month of August is going to be better than usual for you in terms of money. However, you are advised to control your expenses. Avoid unnecessary expenditure. If you lend to someone your money may get stuck for a long time. Things will be normal in your personal life. You will have to try to maintain a good relationship with your family members, especially give more time to your parents. If you are married then the happiness of your married life will increase. Spouse will walk shoulder to shoulder with you in adversity. If you talk about your health, then heart patients are advised to be careful. Lucky Element: Fire

Lucky Planet: Mars

Lucky Numbers: 7, 10, 29, 34, 47, 58

Lucky Days: Monday, Sunday, Tuesday, Saturday

Lucky Colours: Pink, Dark Yellow, Red, Sky Blue

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May The month of August will give mixed results for you. You are advised to stay away from arguments during this period. Such things can disturb your mental peace. This month is not giving any good signs for you in terms of money. During this time your financial condition may decline, as well as you may have to struggle very hard to earn money. From the point of view of work, this time can bring some new challenges for you. If you do a job then your boss will be dissatisfied with your performance. Apart from this, much of your work may get interrupted during this period. At the same time, any old legal matter can trouble businessmen during this period. You may have to do unnecessary running around, as well as cost you a lot of money. Situations in your personal life will be pleasant. You will get the support of family members. Your elders can also guide you. Do not take any kind of carelessness regarding health, otherwise, your problems may increase. Lucky Element: Earth

Lucky Planet: Venus

Lucky Numbers: 9, 11, 25, 36, 44, 53

Lucky Days: Tuesday, Monday, Wednesday, Sunday

Lucky Colours: White, Yellow, Cream, Pink, Sky Blue

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June This month will be full of good and new opportunities for you. Your luck side is likely to remain strong during this period. Talking about your work, working professionals can get some great respect. You are likely to make progress during this period. Not only this but your dream of travelling abroad can also be fulfilled during this period. This month is likely to be profitable for businessmen. You will get many opportunities to make a profit during this period. If you are about to start any new work in partnership, then you are likely to get success. The ambience of your house will be very good at the beginning of the month. During this time you will be able to give more time to your loved ones, but due to being busy at work in the middle of the month, you will not be able to pay proper attention to your personal life. Due to this reason, your relationship with your spouse may get sour. In such a situation, you need to act very wisely, otherwise, discord may increase in your married life. From the financial point of view, this month can prove to be better for you. During this period, you will be able to save a lot, as well as you can also get a chance to earn extra money. Do not take any kind of carelessness regarding health. During this time you may have some seasonal disease. Lucky Element: Air

Lucky Planet: Mercury

Lucky Numbers: 4, 8, 23, 30, 49, 52

Lucky Days: Friday, Wednesday, Saturday, Monday

Lucky Colours: Green, Red, Blue, Cream

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July You may have to face challenges in the workplace. People doing jobs are advised to work very hard during this period. A little carelessness can spoil the hard work done in the past, as well as your dream of progress will also remain incomplete. If you are thinking of changing jobs, then in such cases you are advised not to rush in any way. businessmen may have to put stress on their heels to complete even the smallest tasks during this period. The starting days of the month are going to be very difficult for you. During this time many responsibilities may come on you. You will feel very tired and tired. Gradually, the situation will improve, but you need to take every business decision very carefully. There will be turmoil in your personal life. You need to take care of your behaviour, especially with the elders of the house, you should treat yourself with respect. In terms of money, this is going to be fine for you. If you spend keeping your budget in mind, then there will be no big problem. As far as your health is concerned, you may have an infection or allergy during this period. Lucky Element: Water

Lucky Planet: Moon

Lucky Numbers: 7, 14, 23, 34, 48, 55

Lucky Colours: Yellow, Pink, Blue, Red, White

Lucky Days: Monday, Saturday, Wednesday, Friday

Leo: 23 July - 22 August This month is going to be very lucky for you. There is a strong possibility of positive changes in every area of ​​your life. First of all, let's talk about your work, if you do a government job, then during this time you can get the transfer you want. On the other hand, people doing private jobs are likely to get promoted. You will be completely dedicated to your work and give your best. This time is going to be very beneficial for the people doing business related to hotels or restaurants, gold and silver, clothes electronics etc. Your business will boom and your financial side may also be strong. The ambience of the house will be cheerful. During this time your relationship with your family members will strengthen. In difficult circumstances, you will get full support of your loved ones, especially with your mother, your rapport may improve even more. If you are a student and you are preparing for any competitive exam, then you will get the support of your teachers and elders. You study diligently. This month is giving a good sign for you in terms of money. There is a strong possibility of increasing your income. Lucky Element: Fire

Lucky Planet: Sun

Lucky Numbers: 5 ,10, 17, 24, 30, 49, 57

Lucky Days: Sunday, Friday, Wednesday, Tuesday

Lucky Colours: Brown, Green, Red, Orange

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September This month is going to be very good for working professionals. During this period your hard work will be successful and you can make big progress. Your income is also likely to increase. If you are dreaming of going abroad and getting a job and any obstacle is coming in your way, then during this time your problem can be solved. Small businessmen may have to face some problems this month. On the other hand, big businessmen will have to try to maintain good rapport with their employees. The loss due to debate will be yours only. Along with your work, you also need to make time for your family. During this period, due to your careless attitude, your family members will be unhappy with you, especially your harmony with your spouse may deteriorate. You can also take some important decisions during this period regarding the education of children. Your financial condition will be fine. If you are thinking of taking a loan or borrowing then you are advised to avoid this. Too much carelessness about health is not good. If you already have any disease then you should be alert. Lucky Element: Earth

Lucky Planet: Mercury

Lucky Numbers: 4, 16, 27, 33, 41, 50

Lucky Days: Sunday, Thursday, Saturday, Wednesday

Lucky Colours: Blue, Purple, Pink, White

Libra: 23 September - 22 October From the financial point of view, this month is going to be very important for you. If you have been trying to increase your income for a long time, then you can get success in this period. However, you may have to face some problems due to increase in expenses. Spend only after keeping your income in mind. Talking about your work, working professionals may have to work very hard during this period. Most of the time the work load will be high on you. In such a situation, you will not get enough time for yourself, as well as you will feel a lot of pressure. Businessmen need to be careful. In the matter of money, do not trust anyone blindly. Apart from this, you will also have to avoid doing any paper work in a hurry. This time is going to be average for the people doing business in partnership. If we talk about your personal life, then during this period differences with your spouse can become deep. There will be an argument between you over small things. You have to make an effort to understand each other, as well as stay away from quarrels. Time will be full of ups and downs for you in terms of health. Lucky Element: Air

Lucky Planet: Venus

Lucky Numbers: 4 12, 23, 37, 44, 59

Lucky Days: Wednesday, Saturday, Thursday, Sunday

Lucky Colours: Red, Orange, Yellow, Maroon

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November This month is going to be very important for the students. You can get success in any endeavor related to education, especially if you are planning to go abroad for higher education, then your plan can go ahead during this time. You are likely to get success at the end of the month. This month is going to be very good for you on the financial front. During this time your deposited capital may increase. In the middle of the month, you are likely to make some big gains related to property. There will be happiness and peace in personal life. If you live in a joint family, then love and unity will be seen among your family members. You will also get guidance from your elders. This time will be very good with your spouse. Your affection for each other will increase, as well as your love will also deepen. Talking about your work, whether it is a job or business, you need to work hard. Shortcuts can't do you any good. Talking about your health, you may have problems related to eyes. Lucky Element: Water

Lucky Planet: Mars and Pluto

Lucky Numbers: 7, 11, 20, 33, 45, 54

Lucky Days: Tuesday, Monday, Sunday, Wednesday

Lucky Colours: White, Brown, Pink, Blue

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December The month of August is going to be very auspicious for businessmen. Your old stuck plans may start again. If you are thinking of taking a loan from the bank to further your business, then there is a strong possibility of getting success during this period. This month is going to be very important for working professionals. New avenues of progress will open for you, as well as you will get the full support from your senior. You will definitely get success in whatever work you do with confidence and hard work. This time is likely to be difficult for you in terms of money. You may face financial difficulties during this period. Some of your work may also get stuck due to lack of money. All this is the result of your wrong financial decisions. It is better that you do not repeat such mistakes, otherwise, your problems may increase. If you are thinking of buying a new house, vehicle, land etc., then this time is not appropriate for this. Talking about your personal life, your harmony with some family members may deteriorate. There is a possibility of a dispute in the house during this period. You are advised to control your temper tantrums. This time is likely to be mixed for you in terms of health. During this, if there is a small problem, then do not make the mistake of ignoring it. Lucky Element: Fire

Lucky Planet: Jupiter

Lucky Numbers: 3, 5, 10, 27, 31, 44, 56

Lucky Days: Friday, Saturday, Thursday, Wednesday

Lucky Colours: red, green, pink, yellow

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January The beginning of the month will be very special for you in terms of love. This time is going to be very romantic with life your partner. You will get many opportunities to meet. If you are thinking of taking your relationship forward, then the time is right to talk to your partner. This month is also going to be very good for people who are married. You will be able to spend more and more time with each other, as well as you will fulfil domestic responsibilities together. Your closeness may increase during this period. Your financial condition can improve. Your money can be gained in stopping. Apart from this, you are also likely to get a new source of income. Talking about your work, this time is going to be very beneficial for people doing property related work. Obstacles coming in any of your work will be removed and you can get stalled profits. This month is going to be normal for working professionals. If you are waiting for your promotion, you may have to wait some more time. Don't be too hasty. If you have any kidney-related disease, then during this time there may be a huge decline in your health. You need to take full care of yourself. Lucky Element: Earth

Lucky Planet: Saturn

Lucky Numbers: 5, 10, 28, 34, 47, 58

Lucky Days: Saturday, Monday, Wednesday, Tuesday

Lucky Colours: Violet, Yellow, Maroon, White, Orange

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February The beginning of the month will not be good for you from the point of view of work, especially if you do a job, then during this time your difficulties seem to be increasing. In the office, you are advised to keep your behaviour fine with your seniors. If you make mistakes, accept them with an open heart. You are advised to avoid arrogance and confrontation as it will only harm you. If you are unemployed and looking for the job you want, then you have to accelerate your efforts. This time will not be special for the people doing business in partnership. You need to stay positive though. Keep working hard, you will definitely get good results of your hard work. Situations in your personal life are likely to be pleasant. Your relationship with your siblings will strengthen. Any dispute related to property is likely to be resolved during this period. You can make good financial gains at the end of the month. If we talk about your health, then there is a strong possibility of getting rid of some chronic disease. To stay healthy, you have to keep your routine organized. Lucky Element: Air

Lucky Planet: Uranus, Saturn

Lucky Numbers: 2, 17, 20, 38, 45, 50

Lucky Days: Wednesday, Thursday, Monday, Saturday

Lucky Colours: Dark Green, Pink, White, Yellow, Red