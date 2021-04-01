Monthly Horoscope Predictions April 2021

Aries: 21 March - 19 April On the work front, this month will prove to be very auspicious for you. Whether it is a job or business, you will get good results. If you do business then there is a strong possibility of your business growing. At the same time, there is a possibility of increasing the income of the employed people. People engaged in government jobs can get the desired transfer this month. On the economic front, the month of April is going to be mixed for you. You will be able to save a lot at the beginning of the month, but the end of the month is going to be very expensive for you. There may be sudden big expenses in this period. The situation of fluctuating your marital life will remain. It will be good for you if you work patiently. Your relationship with parents will be good. During this period you can also spend some money on repairing your home etc. At the end of the month, you will also get a chance to take a short trip with your family. Talking about your health, the month of April is likely to be right for you. However, you are advised to avoid spicy food. Lucky Element: Fire Lucky Planet: Mars Lucky Numbers: 7, 10, 29, 34, 47, 58 Lucky Days: Monday, Sunday, Tuesday, Saturday Lucky Colours: Pink, Dark Yellow, Red, Sky Blue

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May This month of April will bring some hard choices that you have to make wisely. Some of the early days of the month will not be right for you. There will be a lot of turmoil in your personal life during this period, especially if you want to have a love marriage, you may have to face opposition from your family members. If you are married, you will have less chance to spend time with your spouse. May be the distance between you increases considerably. If you want to maintain happiness and peace in your married life, then you need to strengthen your bond by resolving your differences. April will be good for you in terms of money. During this time any of your financial efforts can be successful and you are very likely to get good finances. You may have to spend big in the middle of the month. However there will be no major problem. You may have to shop for a new vehicle or any other valuable item. For the employed, this time is pointing towards hard work. Competition in your office may increase significantly during this period. It would be better for you, should you keep fulfilling your every responsibility with honesty and transparency. Businessmen may have to face financial crisis in the beginning of the month, but the situation is likely to improve soon. Talking about your health, you should exercise and morning walk daily to keep yourself healthy. Lucky Element: Earth Lucky Planet: Venus Lucky Numbers: 9, 11, 25, 36, 44, 53 Lucky Days: Tuesday, Monday, Wednesday, Sunday Lucky Colours: White, Yellow, Cream, Pink, Brown

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June On the work front, the month of April is going to be very pleasant for the people of Gemini. You will be absorbed in your work and your position in the office will be very strong. Your bosses and senior executives will give great importance to your thoughts. Also your hard work will also be appreciated. The month of April is going to be very busy for business people. During this period, you may have to take many small trips. If your work is for real estate, wood, iron, dairy products etc. then during this time you can get good benefits. If you want to do a business in partnership, then time is favorable for this. You can also get a great chance. During this period, you will get relief from money related anxiety. If you have taken any loan, then you will be able to repay it during this period. To strengthen your financial position, you will work hard on your behalf and at the end of the month you will be able to accumulate good wealth. The atmosphere of your house will be quite good. You will get full support of the elders of your house. This is the time for you to be healthy in terms of health. To keep yourself healthy, do yoga and meditation daily. Lucky Element: Air Lucky Planet: Mercury Lucky Numbers: 4, 8, 23, 30, 49, 52 Lucky Days: Friday, Wednesday, Saturday, Monday Lucky Colours: Green, Red, Blue, Cream, Yellow

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July The month of April is going to bring some big troubles in your married life. Most of the time in your married life will be stress. Your confidence in your spouse can stagger. It would be better for you not to believe what you heard and try to keep your relationship strong. If you are unmarried and you have a marriage proposal during this period, then you are advised to avoid haste otherwise you may get tied up in the wrong bond. In the middle of the month, you may have differences with the members of the house, especially your relationship with your elder brother may deteriorate. There is a possibility of any dispute related to properties. Though soon everything will be quiet, but you have to take care of your behavior. In the case of finances, the month of April is going to be right for you. Domestic expenses may increase considerably during this period. You will receive some finances at the end of the month. This time is going to be very auspicious for unemployed people of this amount. You are very likely to get the job you want. On the other hand, if you are planning to start a new business, then this time is suitable for this. To stay healthy, you also have to give yourself enough time. It will be better to pay attention to your fitness as well. Lucky Element: Water Lucky Planet: Moon Lucky Numbers: 7, 14, 23, 34, 48, 55 Lucky Days: Monday, Saturday, Wednesday, Friday Lucky Colours: Dark Yellow, Cream, Red, White

Leo: 23 July - 22 August You are advised to avoid wasting your time in stupid matters. It is better that you use your time properly and try to tackle your important tasks as soon as possible. At the beginning of the month you will feel very lethargy and laziness. It is possible that due to this, you are unable to concentrate properly at work. Due to your carelessness, some good opportunities can come out of your hand. People engaged in an import export business can benefit in the middle of the month. You must avoid making your business decisions in haste, especially in coming to the advice of others, you are advised not to take your decision. If you are married, it is going to be a very good time with your spouse. Your sweetheart may have some great success in this period. This time will be good for you in terms of money. During this period, you can spend a lot of money on things of comfort. If your child is small then you need to take more care of their health. During this time, his health is likely to decline. Lucky Element: Fire Lucky Planet: Sun Lucky Numbers: 5, 10, 17, 24, 30, 49, 57 Lucky Days: Sunday, Friday, Wednesday, Tuesday Lucky Colours: Brown, Green, Red, Orange, Purple

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Employed people can suddenly get a big success this month, especially if you are in the banking sector, then this time is going to be very important for you. You are very likely to be promoted. Business associates are advised to avoid starting any new work during this period, especially if you want to do some work in partnership, then this is not the right time for this. From an economic perspective, this month is going to be average for you. If you are thinking of taking a loan then you need to avoid it. Talking about your personal life, this month will be better for you than normal. However, in this period you will not get a chance to spend much time with your family members. You may be too busy with work. However, you will take full care of their needs and amenities. Your relationship with your spouse will be strong and will give you full support of each other under adverse circumstances. Talking about your health, you are advised to keep your cholesterol under control. Lucky Element: Earth Lucky Planet: Mercury Lucky Numbers: 4, 16, 27, 33, 41, 50 Lucky Days: Sunday, Thursday, Saturday, Wednesday Lucky Colours: Blue, Purple, Pink, White, Green

Libra: 23 September - 22 October If you do business with a foreign customer, then this month is going to be very beneficial for you. You can get tremendous benefit in this period. On the other hand, in the middle of mother, you can get rid of any old legal matter. This month will give mixed results for the employed people. If you want to work in a foreign company, then you can get success in this period. However, you are advised not to back down from working hard. Also, during this time you need to stay away from debate, otherwise, you may have to suffer the wrong result. In terms of money, this time will be better for you than normal. If you spend according to your budget then you will not have to face any kind of problem. However, you are advised to avoid spending it without thinking. You should pay more attention to savings so that you can get rid of debt as soon as possible. There will be stability in marital life. Although there may be small differences between you, but due to your good understanding, everything will be back to normal soon. Talking about health, if you do not have any serious illness, then you do not have to worry too much. However, you are advised to avoid sugary foods. Lucky Element: Air Lucky Planet: Venus Lucky Numbers: 4, 12, 23, 37, 44, 59 Lucky Days: Wednesday, Saturday, Thursday, Sunday Lucky Colours: Red, Orange, Yellow, Maroon

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Conditions will remain under control in the field this month. If you are hoping to get a high position, then you can get auspicious information this time. However, the responsibilities will increase significantly on you. You will be better prepared for this in advance. Conditions are going to be a bit stressful for traders. At the beginning of the month you may face difficult situations. During this period, there is a possibility of financial loss due to deteriorating any work you do. Although at the end of the month you may get a chance to make up for this loss, but you should take all your decisions carefully. Talking about your personal life, the month of April is going to be very special for you. During this period a spiritual program can be organized in your home. In terms of money, this time is going to be very expensive for you. There can be many small expenses in this period. On the other hand, you may be disappointed due to non-receipt of stuck money. Talking about your health, people diagnosed with cervical spondylitis are advised to be more careful during this period. Lucky Element: Water Lucky Planets: Mars and Pluto Lucky Numbers: 7, 11, 20, 33, 45, 54 Lucky Days: Tuesday, Monday, Sunday, Wednesday Lucky Colours: White, Brown, Pink, Blue

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December This month will not be good for you in terms of health. If you are already running sick then your problem may increase in this period. It is better to consult a good doctor and do not be negligent even in the slightest. The month of April is going to be very auspicious for people engaged in the hotel or restaurant business. You can benefit well. If you are thinking of furthering your business, then this time is favourable for it. If you work, then you will get the full support of your seniors in the office. On the other hand, unemployed youth of this amount is also very likely to get jobs. Your financial condition can improve. There is a possibility of any benefit related to the property. Conditions will be favourable in your personal life. This time will be very good with your family members, especially you will get emotional support from your parents. At the end of the month, you may have to take a long journey to work. Lucky Element: Fire Lucky Planet: Jupiter Lucky Numbers: 3, 5, 10, 27, 31, 44, 56 Lucky Days: Friday, Saturday, Thursday, Wednesday Lucky Colours: Red, Green, Pink, Yellow

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January On the work front, the month of April is going to be good for you, especially for the people associated with media, this time will be very auspicious. You can have big progress during this period. You will have a better rapport with the boss in the office and you will get their support. Financially, this time is going to be very fortunate for retail traders. You will get many chances to make a profit in this period. At the same time, your financial condition will also get strengthened. Talking about your personal life, if you want to avoid the troubles, then you are advised to use your words very carefully. Your babbling can disturb the peace of your home. This can also increase bitterness in relationships with loved ones. If you are married, avoid unnecessary debate with your spouse. Talking about your finances, you are advised to avoid spending more this month. If you keep spending randomly, then the pressure may increase on you. Talking about your health, during this time you are likely to have an allergy or infection. Lucky Element: Earth Lucky Planet: Saturn Lucky Numbers: 5, 10, 28, 34, 47, 58 Lucky Days: Saturday, Monday, Wednesday, Tuesday Lucky Colours: Purple, Yellow, Maroon, White, Orange

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February The beginning of the month is going to be very good for you. In this period, any of your major problems may come to an end. Mentally you will be strong enough. If you are trying for a government job then you are very likely to get success. This time is going to be very busy for the private jobs. You may also have to travel to work. At the same time, people working on target-based work may have to work very hard during this period. If you are associated with your father's business, then this month is going to be very good for you. You can make a big profit with the advice of your father. Your financial condition will be strong. Your deposit will increase. Also, during this time you can also shop for any precious item. Talking about your health, in view of this global epidemic, you are advised to focus on increasing your immunity. Lucky Element: Air Lucky Planets: Uranus, Saturn Lucky Numbers: 2, 17, 20, 38, 45, 50 Lucky Days: Wednesday, Thursday, Monday, Saturday Lucky Colours: Dark Green, Pink, White, Yellow, Red