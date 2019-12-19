Love and Relationship Horoscope 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April This year, you will get mixed results in family life. The initial months will be fine, but later it may get a bit difficult. There is a possibility of disputes in the house. You may have to stay away from home most of the time. Talking about romantic life, this year your relationship may move forward with your partner. The middle of the year will be very auspicious. However, due to more expectations from your partner, some differences may occur between you both. In spite of this, the relationship between you both will be good and your meeting will continue.

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May For Taureans, the year will not be good on the family front. You will get support from family members but the behaviour of some of the family members may get rude which can lead to a big dispute. This year, your mother's health will also be a matter of concern. You should not be negligent towards their health. Things may improve after August. The atmosphere of the house will be fine. The year 2020 will be favourable for a romantic life. There will be transparency in your relationship and you will remain devoted to each other.

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Family life is expected to be better than normal this year. There will be no problem at the beginning of the year and the atmosphere of the house will be in peace. Although minor issues may arise occasionally. Some confusion related to financial matters may arise among family members. Avoid such financial conflicts as you may avoid paying more attention to your relationships. You are advised to better keep a balance between the two. After June you need to take your household issues seriously. The year will prove to be good for loving couples. If you want to get married, this year your wish may get fulfilled.

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Family life for the individuals of this zodiac will be very challenging in the year 2020. You may face many adverse situations this year. There is a strong possibility that you may have to stay away from home due to the conflict. All these things can harm your mother's health, so you are advised to take extra precautions regarding their health. Talking about romantic life, if you are single, this year you can get a life partner who will also prove to be your good friend. If you are already in a relationship, there is a strong possibility of a big change in your life.

Leo: 23 July - 22 August On the family front, the year will bring mixed results. Many situations will arise in front of you where you will face difficulty in making decisions. To maintain unity and peace in your family, you will have to make a lot of compromises. You may also have to stay away from family this year. As far as your love affair is concerned, it will be good for some people while some may face a heartbreak. If you want to move forward in a relationship with your partner, you have to respect their feelings. Tell them what they mean to you.

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Family life for individuals of this sign will be good this year. There will be love and unity among family members. Due to good coordination in the relationship, peace will remain in the house. If an old household matter has been a concern for a long time, this year you can get rid of it. You may have increased family responsibilities but you will be ready to accept every challenge. Talking about love matters, your romantic life will continue to have ups and downs. However, you will be able to understand the depth of your love and also give importance to your relationship.

Libra: 23 September - 22 October This year, you may get good results on the family front. If you usually stay away from home due to official work, this year you may get more and better time with family. Although some troubles are possible in the middle of the year. You are advised to refrain from doing any work against your family. It would be better if we follow the advice of our elders. Romantic life is expected to be normal this year. You will have a good rapport with your partner and your love will also deepen. If you take control of your feelings, your relationship will continue to progress smoothly.

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November For individuals of this sign, the year seems to be good from the family front. The arrival of a new member in the house is expected. Married couples may also expect a child this year. If you are unmarried, your marriage is likely to occur this year. On the other hand, the inauspicious movement of planets may bring a negative effect on your family. The tension may increase to such an extent that you may have to make some important decisions. You can get fair results in love life too. The search for your partner is likely to end.

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Family life of Sagittarians will remain happy. The relations with the family will be strong and you will get their support in time. Your honour and respect in the house may also increase. This year, there can be a big function in your house. Your younger brother or sister may get married. In romantic life, you will be devoted to your partner and it will be difficult for both of you to stay away from each other. Your relationship will be stronger than usual and you will also respect each other's feelings.

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January For this zodiac, the year 2020 will be normal on the family front. Minor issues may arise frequently, but the environment of the house will remain good. Your relationship with siblings will become strong. This year, you will be busy with official work and may not able to give more time to your family. However, there will be harmony in the relationship and the family will understand you well. After October, you will have to be careful about your mother's health. Talking about romantic life, this year you may tie the knot with your partner.

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February This year you may get mixed results on the family front. The beginning of the year may not be right and some bitterness in the family may arise. Also, trouble due to the child's health is possible. In the middle of the year, things will appear in your favour. You will get full support from your siblings. The atmosphere of the house will also improve. In love matters, the year will not be special for you. If you want to maintain your relationship, you may have to make a lot of compromises.