    Famous Astrologer Bejan Daruwalla Dies At 89 Due To Pneumonia And Not COVID-19

    By

    Bejan Daruwala, the world-famous astrologer, took his last breath, on 29 May 2020 i.e., on Friday. The 89-year-old astrologer was put on a ventilator in a private hospital in Ahmedabad last week after he complained of difficulty in breathing.

    As soon as he was admitted to the hospital, people speculated that he was suffering from COVID-19. However, this isn't true. His son Nastur denied the speculations last Sunday and said that his father was suffering from pneumonia and was having a lung infection.

    Daruwalla was born in July 1931 and was a great devotee of Lord Ganesha. His website Ganeshaspeaks is quite famous for astrology. The astrologer used to combine Numerology, Vedic astrology, I-Ching, Palmistry, Kabbalah, Tarot and even Western astrology while making predictions. Someone who has followed his website regularly will agree that Daruwalla followed three principles, namely,

    1. Keeping an open mind

    2. Observing keenly and

    3. Research completely

    Chief Minister Of Gujarat, Vijay Rupani was the first to tweet about the demise of Daruwalla. He wrote, 'Saddened by the demise of renowned astrologer Bejan Daruwalla. I pray for the departed soul. My condolences. Om Shanti..'

    Arjun Modhwadia, the former Chief Minister of Gujarat also expressed grief on the demise of the astrologer. He tweeted, 'unfathomable loss to the world of Indian astrology.'

    May his soul rest in peace.

    Story first published: Saturday, May 30, 2020, 10:58 [IST]
