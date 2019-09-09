Daily Horoscope: 9 September 2019

Aries: 21 March - 19 April You are expected to come across difficulties on the financial front. You will be able to balance your budget with the help of your partner. You are expected to encounter a major problem on the personal front which will be a turn off for the day. You may have arguments with your spouse. Parents will feel relaxed after a long time and hence they will enjoy this phase. A romantic day with your beloved will make you feel special. Those in a long distance relationship will finally get time to spend with each other. Avoid delaying the task on the work front. Health will be normal, but taking precautions is advised. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 22 Lucky Time: 4:15 am to 12:45 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Try to complete your task on the work front as you are being judged by the team. Those in the corporate sector have to be smarter. It will be a profitable day for the businessmen and further improvement is expected in the coming days. A short trip is on the cards, so be ready. It will be a favourable day in terms of finances. Things will be smooth on the family front and the relationship with your spouse will get better. It is a favourable day to take decisions. Kids will celebrate their achievement with friends. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 15 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June It is expected to be a favourable day overall. It will be a peaceful day on the family front as you will get to spend quality time with each other. Parents will be happy to see you progressing. Your sibling may insist to go abroad for higher studies. A close friend or relative will seek financial help. You might plan for the renovation of the house with the help of your partner. This is completely your day on the work front as your boss will support you in all matters. Businessmen will have a normal day. You will fulfil the demands on the family front. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 11:00 am to 8:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July It will be a hectic day on the work front as you will be busy with meeting and travelling. You will be tired by the end of the day. Physical and mental exertion will be a part of the day. Things will be imbalanced on the family front as something major will come your way. Try to get out of an ugly relationship as soon as possible. You must develop the habit of reading. Students will be busy on the academic front. Your careless attitude will not be accepted by your partner, and hence you must work on it. Businessmen will make a huge profit. Improvement in health will make you happy. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 30 Lucky Time: 2:45 pm to 7:05 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August It will be an unstable day on the financial front as things will be opposite to what you have expected. A sudden increase in expenditure will be a cause of concern on the family front and you may ask for financial help from a close friend or relative. Your hard work on the professional front will be appreciated and people will seek your guidance. Businessmen will take an important decision related to their work which will be beneficial for their future. You will go for a picnic with family. You might plan a short trip to surprise your parents. Pick up a sport as this will keep you fit and busy. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Your colleagues will be jealous of your achievement. You are likely to be promoted on the professional front. You must celebrate this day with your close friends and relatives. You may feel a bit low in terms of health, but your strong will power will make things better. Your extraordinary performance on the academic front will make your parents proud. Those in a relationship will fix a date for marriage. It will be a smooth day on the family front. Improvement in parents' health will relax you. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 4 Lucky Time: 9:00 am to 1:30 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October It will be a harmonious and smooth day overall and you may come across good news in the morning itself which will make your day even brighter. You need to be patient and calm to be successful. Seeking help from an experienced person will make you feel comfortable, especially on the work front. Your family life will be back to normal. Your parents will appreciate your hard work. You will look for better opportunities on the work front. Some of you might join your family business. There will be improvement in kids' health. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 28 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 4:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November It will be a favourable day for married couples as a vacation is on the way. Spending time with family is the best thing to do. You might get a good marriage proposal today. A long drive with your spouse will change your mood. Better understanding with your spouse will make your life beautiful. Improvement in parents' health will make the family members happy. It might not be a favourable day for businessmen. Your loyalty on the work front will impress your boss. People will appreciate your behaviour. You will finally get rid of legal problems which have bothered you since long. This is the day to celebrate with your loved ones. Lucky Colour: Magenta Lucky Number: 16 Lucky Time: 12:30 pm to 6:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December People will approach you as your positive behaviour is attractive. Your colleagues will feel comfortable working with you due to your experience. You will have small clash with your superior at work. Turbulence in family life will affect you, though you will handle the situation maturely. You will come across a new job opportunity. It will be a beneficial day on the financial front as unexpected profit will come your way. Stay away from disputes as you might get into legal issues. It will be a hectic day overall. Health will be normal, but those suffering from bronchitis need to take precaution. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 29 Lucky Time: 8:30 am to 2:30 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January It will be a stressful day as the workload will keep you occupied. Just get rid of the habit of postponing the task. Your careless attitude towards work will make things unfavourable. Those in the private sector may plan for a job change. You need to value time. Minor conflict with your partner will be a turn off, but the situation will become normal by the end of the day. You will realise the importance of relationship. Businessmen will have a normal day. It will be a profitable day on the financial front. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 26 Lucky Time: 2:00 pm to 4:30 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February It is expected to be a profitable day overall. You will be frustrated as things will be beyond your control on the professional front. Your aggressive behaviour with your colleagues will make be a major cause of concern. Workload will be more for those in the private sector. An old friend or close relative will take you for an outing. Personal life will be smooth but commitments will keep you busy. Medical students will perform well in their field. Keep a track of your budget. Start saving. Avoid oily food to stay healthy. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 18 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm