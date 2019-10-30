Daily Horoscope: 30 October 2019

Aries (March 20 to April 18): Health should be your first priority today. You may face some problems due to a sudden decline in your health. So, you are advised to take extra precautions. For some time, you have been worried about something. If you want, you can lighten your mind by sharing it with someone who is close to you. This may not solve your problem but will surely give you mental peace. You need to control your speech, especially when you are talking to your elders as this may spoil your image. The day will be normal in terms of money. Avoid spending with open arms. At the workplace, relationship with superiors will remain good which will get you an extra benefit. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 22 Lucky Time: 9:50 pm - 2:25 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May There will be happiness and peace in the family. Your responsibilities towards family may increase but you will carry it out with complete honesty. This will make your parents very happy. Not only this, today your younger brother or sister may get some big achievement which will create a festive atmosphere in the house. If you are married, emotional attachment with your spouse will increase. Talking about romantic life, today your partner's mood will not be right. Due to your laziness, there may be a little dispute between the two of you. However, you know very well how to convince your partner. The financial situation will be good. At the workplace, your work may be interrupted suddenly, but with the help of superiors, your problem will be solved. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 34 Lucky Time: 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Health will be good and mentally you will feel very strong. Today, you will be in a funfilled mood and would like to spend some time with friends. The day is good in terms of money. You will get money as expected. Relations with family will be good. You will be very happy with everyone's affection and care. Talking about the work, today will be a very important day. If you do business then you can get a good chance of making a profit today. On the other hand, those who are employed may get some work which you have longed to do. If you complete this work successfully, then your progress is certain in the coming days. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 18 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm - 9:45 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Due to your busy schedule for a long time, you were unable to make time for your family. Today is a good day to address all the grievances of your family and plan a surprise outing for them. Mutual understanding with your spouse will improve. The financial situations will remain fine. If you are associated with business, do not start any new work today. You are advised to avoid investing and take forward your current work. The day is not good in terms of health. Today your health may decline. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 4 Lucky Time: 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August The situation will be favourable in the workplace. You are likely to get good results both in job and business. Your efficiency will increase. Not only this, your work will be appreciated around the office, especially by your boss. Financial matters will remain normal. You will not get the economic benefit today which will leave you with disappointment. To complete an essential task, you may have to borrow something. Stressful situations may arise in the family due to ideological differences between the family member. So, avoid unnecessary debate with them. The day will be normal in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 28 Lucky Time: 2:30 pm - 8:45 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Tensions may arise in the family today. Your disagreement with your family members may cause some debate between you both. Today you may have to face your father's displeasure. Avoid being furious as it may worsen things and cause bitterness in the relationship. It is better to control your anger and use your words thoughtfully. You may have to work hard in the office today. Due to high workload, today you can bring some work at home or you can also do overtime. This may spoil your spouse's mood. Financial matters will be fine, but you need to avoid lending otherwise your money may get stuck for a long time. Talking about health, today you will feel mentally weak. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Time: 12:00 pm - 6:30 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October A great day for you in love matters. Your quarrel with your partner will finally end today and everything will be normal between both of you. If you want to save your relationship, then learn from your mistakes. There will be happiness and peace in married life. Love and mutual bonding with your spouse will increase. Today both of you will spend a good time together. On the other hand, you will be a little worried about the health of your child. However, with good care, you will soon see an improvement in their health. The day is not good in terms of money. Your expenses will increase which will make your budget unbalanced. Health will be fine but you need to take adequate rest with work. Lucky Colour: Sky blue Lucky Number: 16 Lucky Time: 3:00 pm - 7:15 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November The day will be full of ups and downs. Your health today will not be good. Take good care of your diet and avoid taking too much stress. The atmosphere at home will not be good and your differences with siblings may get deep. You will feel that your family does not understand you properly. So, keep yourself calm and wait for the right time to put your side in front of everyone. Your point will definitely be understood. If you are married, your spouse may need your love and support at this time. Try to spend more time with them. The financial situation may decline due to your hasty decisions. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 20 Lucky Time: 3:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December The day is good on the work front. You will be able to complete all your pending tasks today which will get you huge benefits. If some matter is going on in the court regarding the land or property, then the result will be in your favour. You will remain financially strong as today, there's a strong possibility of getting a new source of income. Apart from this, you can also get new clothes and jewellery. Today, you may take a very important decision related to your personal life. It is advised to take any decision carefully as it will impact your whole family. Marital life will remain in harmony and sweetness in the relationship will continue. Health will also be good day. Lucky Colour: Deep blue Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Time: 6:00 am - 2:45 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Today, a big controversy may arise due to financial issues. If you have given a loan to someone, the situation can be stressful if the amount is not received. It would be better not to get into such fights and deal with it in a sensible manner. You will be busy today in household tasks which will also give you the opportunity to spend extra time with your spouse. Continuous work at the office will make you tired and you will not be able to focus more on yourself. However, today you can take a break from work and go to a movie for entertainment or enjoy a trip with friends. This will make you feel better. The ongoing conflict with the father may end today. Although his displeasure will not completely go away at the moment, gradually his behaviour will soften. You just have to wait for the right time. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 31 Lucky Time: 1:00 pm - 8:15 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Continuous disputes with your spouse are weakening your relationship. If you don't handle the situation at the right time, it will probably be too late. Your aggressive nature will cause distance between both of you. In love matters too, you may face some heated discussions with your partner. Do not pay attention to other things but trust your partner. At the workplace, it is better to concentrate more on your work rather than knowing about others. Think twice before speaking about others otherwise, you may get embarrassed. Also, today your boss can take a very tough stand regarding your unfinished tasks. It is better that you complete those tasks as soon as possible. Financial situations will remain normal. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm - 11:05 pm