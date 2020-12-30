Daily Horoscope: 30 December 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Talking about personal life, today will not be a good day for you. You have to be patient. Differences between family members can be deep. There is a possibility of quarrels in your house over trivial matters. Speaking of work, today will be very important for you. If you work, you can get a chance to work on a new project. If you successfully complete this work then you will surely get a big boost. The day will be normal for businessmen. You are advised to avoid making any major investment. You have to be careful in financial matters. Talking about health, due to negligence, your health can decline drastically. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Time: 7:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Today will be an auspicious day for businessmen. You can get a great business offer. Today will be a normal day for employed people. Your work will go on smoothly, partner, you will also give your best. Money will be in good condition. Your income may also increase. However, at this time you need to focus more on savings so that you can use these funds properly in difficult times. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. Parents, brothers and sisters will have good relations with everyone. If you are a student, you can get some good news. Time will be good in terms of health. Mental stress will reduce and you will feel better. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Time: 6:00 am to 12:00 noon

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Today in some cases you can get results as expected. If you do business then you are expected to make big profit today. Your work will move fast and you will be able to give tough competition to your opponents. On the other hand, jobless people may have to face adversity. Senior executives may not be satisfied with your performance. In such a situation, you do not need to be disappointed. You do your work diligently and do not repeat your mistakes. The day will be expensive in terms of money. There will be peace in your personal life. You will get the support of family members. Talking about health, today will be normal for you. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 31 Lucky Time: 5:55 pm to 10:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Today will be an auspicious day for the people working in government jobs. You may be given some new responsibility. Apart from this, you may also get a high position. If you trade fertilizer, you can get good profit. Financially, today will be a good day for you. Your expenses will be less and you will be able to focus on saving. There will be some upheaval in your personal life. Respect your elders and give importance to their talk. You have to take complete care of your health as well. Suddenly there may be a problem. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 21 Lucky Time: 12:40 pm to 6:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Today will be a better day on the work front. If you do the job, then your performance will improve and you will get full support of high officials. Maybe today you will get an opportunity that will give a new direction to your career. It is better that you do not let this opportunity go by hand. If businessmen want to start any new work, then time is favorable for them. However, you are advised to avoid taking a big loan, otherwise it can make it difficult for you in the coming times. Your personal life will be happy. You will get blessings from your parents. They will support you in adverse circumstances. If you are married, you will deepen your relationship with your spouse. Overall, this day will be full of enthusiasm for you. Your health will be very good. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Today will be the beginning of your day. Your mood will be very good and you will feel very good. You will also feel full in your work, as a result, you will be able to complete all your tasks fast now. There is a strong possibility for businessmen to get good profits today. You can have some good and important business relationships. Today is going to be a very important day for students of this sign. You work hard, you will definitely get good results. Talking about your personal life, the environment of your house may deteriorate somewhat. There may be mutual differences between family members. Today will be a mixed day for you in terms of health. If you want to be healthy, then give yourself enough rest with work. Meditate daily to maintain your mental peace. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 38 Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 5:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Your patience can be broken due to lack of results as per the expected job. It will be better for you not to make any wrong decision by getting excited. At the same time, small businessmen can get rid of money related concerns. It is possible that your work will progress a little faster. Today you will see some changes in your nature. You may get angry over small things, due to which you will have disputes with the people around. You are advised to keep your behavior balanced. If you are a student and studying in a technical field then you can get good results. Conditions will be normal in private life. A good marriage proposal may come for unmarried people. Today will not be a good day for health matters. Mental anxiety may increase. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 29 Lucky Time: 4:35 am to 1:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Today will be a day of stress for you. There may be some problems in personal and professional life. It will be very difficult for you to handle the situation. First of all, talk about money, then due to financial constraints, some of your important work will be incomplete. Working people may face criticisms from their superiors. It is better that you do not be a little careless about your work, otherwise you may have to lose your job. Avoid making any important decisions today if you do business. There are signs of damage. You may have a big fight with your spouse. The bitter words of your beloved can hurt your feelings. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 15 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 6:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Today is going to be auspicious for you on the work front. If you work, you can get some good news. Time is favorable for starting your own business. If you are facing any problem regarding money then today your problem will be solved. Conditions will be normal in your personal life. You will get full support from the members of your house. Spouse needs more attention. If possible, try to spend more time with your beloved today. Talking about health, you will be very strong mentally as well as physically you will be agile. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Time: 6:15 pm to 9:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Today small problems may occur. It will be good for you if you work patiently. First of all, talk about your work, today you will be very serious about your work. Whatever loss you have suffered in the past, you will try hard to compensate and in this you will get full support of luck. If you do business in partnership then you will definitely get profit. Those doing the job have to give their best to win over the hearts of their superiors. Talking about money, today is going to be your normal day. Keep an eye on your expenses. There will be peace in your personal life. Today will be fine for you in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Time: 6:55 am to 4:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February You need to keep more control over your speech, otherwise your babbling may put you in big trouble, especially do not interfere much in the affairs of others. If you work, today you may have to work very hard. You may also consider quitting your job. In such a situation, you are advised not to take any decision in charge. On the other hand, the businessmen can get good results today. Your business will grow at a fast pace. Talking about money, you can have some big expenses today. It is possible that due to the deteriorating health of a member of your household, you have to pay long medical bills. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 16 Lucky Time: 4:05 am to 3:00 pm