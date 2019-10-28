Daily Horoscope: 28 October 2019

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Today you will be very happy, your mind will be calm and satisfied. With your enthusiasm and valour, you will be able to succeed in all your tasks. Not only this, but the family will also support you in every decision you make. Today is going to be auspicious for you on the economic front. Your monetary issues will be solved because stars say finances will come your way. If you are facing any problem in your married life, then talk to this person with your close friend or present your side in front of your spouse. Talking can solve your problem. Smile because your seniors in the office will appreciate your creativity which will boost your morale. Your health will be good. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 30 Lucky Time: 10:00 am - 12:55 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Today will be a day full of ups and downs for you. You need to control your emotions, otherwise, it can be difficult. There will be discord in family life, but with the help of a spouse, you will be able to handle the situation. To maintain the peace of your home, you have to make some important decisions. Do not blindly trust anyone in matters related to money, otherwise, you may suffer huge losses. You may have to work very hard in the field of work, especially business people may face some challenges today. Today will be a normal day for employed people. You are expected to get success in any legal matters. Lucky Colour: Deep red Lucky Number: 23 Lucky Time: 10:10 am - 3:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Don't invest in money today because you may face a lot of problems. Whatever the problem is, you will have to manage everything with your positive thinking and hard work. There may be some hurdles in any legal matter related to land property, but this situation will not last long, soon you will get success. Your spouse's mood will be not right today but don't worry, you will be able to keep your behaviour balanced. If you talk about your married life, then the mood of your spouse will not be right. You better keep your behaviour balanced. In the office today, the sudden workload can increase, due to which you will be under a lot of stress. At the same time, you will be disappointed by not getting the cooperation of superiors as expected. You should also pay attention to your health at this time, especially if you have any problems related to the eyes, do not be careless at all and go for a health checkup. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 19 Lucky Time: 10:45 am - 12:25 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Today you will pay more attention to your family issues by keeping the work aside. For some time, the atmosphere of your home was not going well, which worried you, but today your efforts will be seen to be paying off and everything can be normal among family members. The long chain of disputes with your spouse will have a negative impact on your relationship. This is the right time to reduce the distance between you both. The situation will be favourable in the field of work, but the working people can get the fruits of their hard work today. Days are beneficial in terms of money. Be happy because it is possible to get rid of any old debt today. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 24 Lucky Time: 3:45 pm - 6:15 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Today will be a relief for you. Your deteriorating work is being seen today, which can benefit you greatly. You will get good results in terms of money. Wealth is becoming the sum of profit. Family life will be happy. Relationship with relatives will be good. Also, you will get support from everyone. In the second part of the day, you may get some opportunity to have fun. It is possible that you may enjoy a trip with friends. Today your interest in religious activities will increase and you can visit any religious place. Talking about the work, today the palace of the office will be very good, you will also do your work diligently. Your health will be good and you will be very agile in whatever you do. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Time: 2:00 pm - 4:20 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Today is a very romantic day for you. Today you will spend a very memorable time with your partner. You can also get a beautiful gift from him/her. If you are married, your relationship with your spouse will be a blissful one. The atmosphere of the house will remain calm and parents will get affection and blessings. The day will be normal on the work front. You will be able to complete your work on time with your hard work. You will get good results whether it is your job or business. Today, you need to control your speech, otherwise, you can get caught in a big controversy. Give your opinion where needed. The economic situation may decline. There are likely to be some major expenditures. Lucky Colour: Deep yellow Lucky Number: 17 Lucky Time: 6:00 pm - 10:20 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October The day will be good than usual days. Your passion to learn something new will increase and it will improve your knowledge. Good results are expected in the family. There will be love and harmony between the members of the family and you will also get a chance to have fun with them. Your financial condition will be better. You may go for some home decor shopping today. Work related to the new building is likely to start today. At the workplace, you will work hard and will try to give your best. Talking about health, you will be mentally strong today. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 8 Lucky Time: 4:00 pm - 7:20 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Any problem related to money will be solved today. Your financial situation will improve and you will be able to complete your pending tasks. Family life will be compatible, but you need to keep a check on your words as some of your words may cause a dispute between you and your spouse. You also need to understand your beloved's side. Your professional life has been the centre of your attention for a long time, but today you will focus on social life. You can participate in a social event with your whole family. Good results are expected in the case of love. If you are single, today you can meet someone special. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Time: 10:00 am - 1:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December A very important day for Sagittarians. Today you will take every decision very thoughtfully. Some great success in the workplace is expected. The work which was incomplete for long will be completed successfully today without any hindrance. Financial situations will improve. There's a possibility of getting money which can solve your financial problem. On the other hand, you need to pay attention to your work as well as family. Your carelessness can spoil the environment at home. You have to understand that at this time, they too need your love and cooperation. Days are favourable in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 21 Lucky Time: 11:00 am - 2:30 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January The day will be positive to some extent. Today, you can get rid of some big problem which will provide you with mental peace. Talking about family, you may get some new responsibilities today, but among all these, you will get full support from your spouse which will make you fulfil those responsibilities easily. The day will be mixed on the work front. Work will be more but your seniors will be happy and you will get their full support. Financial situations will be on the boon. There are possibilities of getting a stuck profit. Take your financial decisions carefully. Today your work will be appreciated in the society which will increase your honour and respect among others. Health-related problems will be solved. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 25 Lucky Time: 9:00 am - 3:40 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Today, your family will be on top of the priority list. Due to your busy work schedule, as you were not able to spend time with your family, today, you will get the chance to spend some good and memorable time with them. The situation will be favourable at the workplace. You will work hard to get success and your intellect and thoughts will keep you ahead of others. Also, some of your stuck work will be completed. Your financial condition will be normal. Avoid spending more than you earn. Today is going to be a great day in terms of love. Your date will be more romantic. Avoid travelling as it will only waste your time and money. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 16 Lucky Time: 04:00 pm - 9:30 pm