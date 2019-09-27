Just In
- 23 min ago Bangalore Queer And Allies Art Festival E5 On September 28; Here's What You Can Expect
-
- 30 min ago Nawazuddin Siddiqui Shows He Is A Keen Fashion Observer With His Latest Outfit
- 1 hr ago Priyanka Chopra Jonas Is Dressed To Slay For The Sky Is Pink Promotions
- 1 hr ago Google's 21st Birthday, Tech Giant Celebrates It With A Doodle
Don't Miss
- Movies Yash Chopra's Birth Anniversary: Revisiting A Poetic Journey Called 'Kabhie Kabhie'!
- News Kochi flats demolition case: SC orders compensation of Rs 25 lakhs to each flat owner
- Technology OnePlus Care Announced: Additional 12 Months Warranty Or Discounted Battery Replacement For Free
- Sports Sourav Ganguly elected unopposed as CAB president
- Finance As Nestle India’s Entry Becomes Effective, FMCG Share In Nifty Grows
- Education What Is MICAT Exam? 6 Important Things Every MBA Aspirant Should Know
- Travel Mysore Dasara: Key Attractions In Mysore
- Automobiles Volkswagen Corporate Edition Models Launched In India For Ameo, Polo, Vento & Tiguan Offerings
Daily Horoscope: 27 September 2019
We have you covered if you are wondering whether your day will be a power-packed one or dull. Read on to know what your stars have to say.
Aries: 21 March - 19 April
Your energy level is really high today and therefore, it is important that you make the most of your opportunities. Get yourself a new attire and pamper yourself. Take charge of the projects as well and do not doubt your capacity. Put your energy to good use because you have power behind your words and actions today.
Taurus: 20 April - 20 May
Your energy levels may fluctuate today and therefore, may have trouble making an important decision. Perhaps, this is because you are not hundred per cent certain that you will abide by your own choices. Never give others permission to force you to do things that are against your ethics. Don't be judgemental about others, but also take good care of yourself.
Gemini: 21 May - 20 June
You are a peaceful person but tension is creating havoc inside you. See the positive side of every situation and take advantage of the new opportunities. Widen your horizon of knowledge and gain a greater perspective on things that are necessary for you. There is a high chance that an internal transformation will take place when you try to think from a different angle.
Cancer: 21 June - 22 July
You are passionate by nature and because of too much energy inside you, you will feel extra passionate today. You will be able to make the right decisions and will take charge of every situation. Also, be prepared for the consequences of your choices. There may be conflicts but stay calm and you will overcome it.
Leo: 23 July - 22 August
You can be your biggest motivation today. Seek inside and you will find your inner strength to wave off difficult situations. There is too much energy present inside you, almost like a volcano ready to erupt. Let your passion drive your engine today. The results will amaze you. Luck is also in your favour so take your chances.
Virgo: 23 August - 22 September
Your high energy levels will give you an edge over others. Make good use of the opportunities else you may lose them forever. You can use your liberal methods to get things done. Smile because you are no less than a powerhouse today.
Libra: 23 September - 22 October
Today is a day full of fun and excitement and things in your lives are changing for the better. Stay aware of what's going around you. Be confident and push your boundaries. Do your bit to make the world a better place to live in, coated with love, peace and happiness.
Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November
There is chaos everywhere around you but you are the sensitive one, so hold on to yourself a little longer and keep your guards up. Don't let anyone seduce or tempt you and stay away from people who use fear to motivate themselves. Choose people wisely and stay close to those who are not biased. You may draw inspiration from people you admire the most.
Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December
You should make good use of your energy today, Sagittarius. There's a powerful, transformative force helping to give greater strength to your ego and vitality. Note the fiery energy about the day that encourages your dynamic and forceful personality to shine through. Feel free to express your opinion in every situation.
Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January
You may be struggling to keep pace with people around you but that doesn't mean you have to always rush or step out of your comfort zone. Stay rational and calm, and take time before taking any major decision. People may suggest you that behaving in an erratic manner is the new cool, but don't get convinced.
Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February
Remaining true to your soul is the best thing to do else you will end up in situations that will make you feel uncomfortable and frustrated. The stars are in your favour today and therefore, you can take some major decisions today. Make situations work for you as you are high on positive energy.
Pisces: 19 February - 20 March
Why cry over sad moments? Remind yourself of all the positive things that you were part of. You may be tensed today and face challenges that may threaten your trust in yourself. Also, there will be arguments and you need to pick a side or stand by your choice. You are caring by default. It is advisable that you stay in touch with your intuition.