Daily Horoscope: 27 September 2019

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Your energy level is really high today and therefore, it is important that you make the most of your opportunities. Get yourself a new attire and pamper yourself. Take charge of the projects as well and do not doubt your capacity. Put your energy to good use because you have power behind your words and actions today.

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Your energy levels may fluctuate today and therefore, may have trouble making an important decision. Perhaps, this is because you are not hundred per cent certain that you will abide by your own choices. Never give others permission to force you to do things that are against your ethics. Don't be judgemental about others, but also take good care of yourself.

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June You are a peaceful person but tension is creating havoc inside you. See the positive side of every situation and take advantage of the new opportunities. Widen your horizon of knowledge and gain a greater perspective on things that are necessary for you. There is a high chance that an internal transformation will take place when you try to think from a different angle.

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July You are passionate by nature and because of too much energy inside you, you will feel extra passionate today. You will be able to make the right decisions and will take charge of every situation. Also, be prepared for the consequences of your choices. There may be conflicts but stay calm and you will overcome it.

Leo: 23 July - 22 August You can be your biggest motivation today. Seek inside and you will find your inner strength to wave off difficult situations. There is too much energy present inside you, almost like a volcano ready to erupt. Let your passion drive your engine today. The results will amaze you. Luck is also in your favour so take your chances.

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Your high energy levels will give you an edge over others. Make good use of the opportunities else you may lose them forever. You can use your liberal methods to get things done. Smile because you are no less than a powerhouse today.

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Today is a day full of fun and excitement and things in your lives are changing for the better. Stay aware of what's going around you. Be confident and push your boundaries. Do your bit to make the world a better place to live in, coated with love, peace and happiness.

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November There is chaos everywhere around you but you are the sensitive one, so hold on to yourself a little longer and keep your guards up. Don't let anyone seduce or tempt you and stay away from people who use fear to motivate themselves. Choose people wisely and stay close to those who are not biased. You may draw inspiration from people you admire the most.

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December You should make good use of your energy today, Sagittarius. There's a powerful, transformative force helping to give greater strength to your ego and vitality. Note the fiery energy about the day that encourages your dynamic and forceful personality to shine through. Feel free to express your opinion in every situation.

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January You may be struggling to keep pace with people around you but that doesn't mean you have to always rush or step out of your comfort zone. Stay rational and calm, and take time before taking any major decision. People may suggest you that behaving in an erratic manner is the new cool, but don't get convinced.

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Remaining true to your soul is the best thing to do else you will end up in situations that will make you feel uncomfortable and frustrated. The stars are in your favour today and therefore, you can take some major decisions today. Make situations work for you as you are high on positive energy.