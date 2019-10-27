Daily Horoscope: 27 October 2019

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Some conflict may arise in married life today. A small debate with your spouse may turn into a big fight. So, pay attention to your words and handle the matter with love rather than anger. Excessive worrying can take away your mental peace. To stay mentally strong, look forward to meditation. The day is positive from the work front. Your hard work will pay off and you may achieve a higher position. If today you are thinking of spending money on entertainment things and pleasure, avoid it as you may get into trouble. At this time, focus more on savings rather than spendings. Disputes will remain in the family. Some good news in the evening is expected. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 42 Lucky Time: 1:05 pm - 5:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May The day will bring many challenges for you. You will feel that things are not happening as per your desire. You may also get disappointed due to the situation. There will be happiness and peace in married life. Getting full support of your spouse will boost your confidence. At the same time, mutual understanding between you both will increase. On the economic front, the day is excellent. Today you can get a great chance to earn money. Some problems may arise with family members. Things look a bit better at the workplace. An unexpected business trip is expected which will make you tired. Take care of your health along with work. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June At work, the situation will be favourable, especially for traders. If you have a business related to clothes, then you are likely to get some big financial profits. Some problems in personal life may occur. Control your anger today, otherwise, the matter may get out of hand. Relationship with your spouse will remain in harmony. Today both of you can take any important decision. On the other hand, you will be busy today with your new work which will not give you much chance to spend together. Some positive thing can happen in romantic life. Health will remain good today. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Time: 2:45 pm - 4:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July You will not be focused on your work today and will remain irritated. The work pressure which you have taken from some time may be the reason for your poor health. Change your routine a bit and get adequate rest. Exercise regularly and eat healthy to stay fit. On the economic front, the day will be normal. Spend only on things which are required and necessary. In financial matters, take decisions only with the advice of the elders. Chit-chatting at the office may get you in some kind of trouble. So, avoid it and better concentrate on your work. The day will be very special for married couples. Your spouse will be in a good mood and will spend more time with you. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 15 Lucky Time: 12:45 am - 5:20 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Happiness and sweetness will remain in family life. You may organize a religious program at your home today and will receive blessings of a saint. If you are married, a special surprise from your spouse is expected, which will surely bring happiness on your face. Love couples are advised to be careful today by avoiding lying to your partner. The day is lucky as you will get success in all your work. Today you will feel better and confident and will try your best to finish all your unfinished tasks. There is a possibility of job change which will be beneficial for you. Health will remain good. Lucky Colour: Deep red Lucky Number: 6 Lucky Time: 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September The day will be beneficial in terms of money. Today you will shop a lot and may get something precious. You will be very energetic today and will complete all your tasks with your hard work. A fair result in a legal case is expected, especially on any issues related to land-house-vehicle. The day will be fruitful for the businessman. Your business will grow further with a new task in hand. Some good news is awaiting from the child side. Marriage problems will end and your relationship with your spouse will improve. The day will be special for loving couples too. You both may take a decision of marriage. A small trip is expected which will be very auspicious for you. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 25 Lucky Time: 4:20 am - 12:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Financial situations will be good today. Expenses will increase, but you are expected to meet some new source of income. Today, any disease related to the stomach may bother you. Your habit of not eating on time can cause this trouble. Take time out from your work and concentrate on your health as well. Today you will be worried about the future and will experience mental disturbance. This is the time to stop worrying about insignificant things and start working hard. Today you can travel somewhere which will give you financial benefit. Do not agree upon unusual demand of your partner but try to explain them with love. Involve with friends to overcome your emptiness and boredom or read something interesting. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Time: 7:15 am - 2:05 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November The day will be auspicious and you will remain mentally satisfied and strong. Also, your health will be very good. You will be able to complete all your work with full enthusiasm. Financial matters will remain good. You will get a new source of income and there's a possibility of getting any stuck profits. Today, you will benefit from the completion of some property-related transactions. Compatibility in married life will continue. Your spouse will stand by you even in difficult situations. Also, the mutual coordination between you two is expected to be strong. Everything will be normal in romantic life. The day is good in terms of health. You can go to some religious place in the evening. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 18 Lucky Time: 7:45 am - 12:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Today, a lot of concerns will bother you. Your mind will be restless and you will not be able to focus on any work. Mother's health will not be good today. Negligence can worsen her health, so take special care of them. Today can be a very good day for married couples. You will get full love and support from your spouse. Also, your relationship with them will become more intense than before. A little misunderstanding can occur in love affairs. Talking about your financial situation, the day will give mixed results. Spend according to your budget. Employees are advised to behave properly in front of their superiors today. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 20 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Marital life will remain in harmony. Today, both of you will be able to spend some good time with each other. The day is favourable to express your feelings openly to your partner. Some differences may occur with your father. You have to understand that all they want is your good so, it would be better if you walk as per their advice. The money will not be good today. Financial constraints are possible due to your increasing expenses. Do not take important decisions under the pressure of others, but think carefully. Today, your habit of ruling over others can put you in trouble. It would be good for you to keep good behaviour with everyone. Today, your plans may change at the last moment. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 14 Lucky Time: 12:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Today, your stress may increase due to a relative who may create some differences between you and your spouse. It is advised to not allow any third person to interfere in your married life and try to strengthen your trust with each other. You will get good results on the work front. An appreciation from your boss on your hard work will make your day blissful. Also, you can be assigned a new and important responsibility. Avoid hurrying in money related matters, otherwise losses may occur. You will be happy to get full support from parents. Today is a very good day from the romance perspective. You may visit a place of your choice with your partner. Today most of your time will be spent trying to improve your personality and appearances. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 37 Lucky Time: 4:30 pm - 11:00 pm