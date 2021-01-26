Daily Horoscope: 26 January 2021

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Today, in some cases you may face problems. There will be some changes in your nature and you will find it very difficult to keep pace with others. However, you will have to focus your attention on your work at this time by staying away from useless things, otherwise your difficulties may increase. Businessmen are advised to be more careful. Opponents will remain active and try to create obstacles in your way. If you are negligent you may have to suffer loss. If there is any tension going on with your spouse, then do not let the matter escalate. Try to eliminate the distance between you as soon as possible. Talking about health, you may have an infection, fever etc. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 9:15 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Today will be the beginning of the day. You can get some good news in the morning. Talking about work, if you do a private job, then you will have pressure on work. On the other hand, people engaged in government jobs are also going to be very busy. It will be better for you to focus on your actions with a calm mind. Today's businessmen can get good results. If you want to take a loan for your business, today you can get success in your endeavor. Today is the day for you to be mixed in terms of money. You are advised to spend thoughtfully. Today there are going to be small health related problems. You will get full support of your spouse in solving any serious domestic issue. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 15 Lucky Time: 2:15 pm to 10:10 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Today you will be full of confidence, but you are very confident and avoid making the wrong decision. If you are trying for a government job, then you have to intensify your efforts. On the other hand, the students studying engineering can get the expected result. If you have completed your studies and are looking for a job, today is going to be an important day for you. Conditions will be better than normal in business matters. Talking about personal life, today you can have a say on something with your spouse. You better avoid using words now. Your health will be fine today. You will feel very refreshed today. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 31 Lucky Time: 1:00 pm to 7:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Today will not be good for you in terms of health. Avoid being negligent. If there is even a small problem today, immediately consult a good doctor. There will be some tension in personal life. Try to keep your behavior fine with your family members. Avoid unnecessary anger. Do not be careless while doing your important work in the office, otherwise your boss's mercury can go up significantly. Businessmen may face financial constraints. Today is going to be very expensive on the economic front. You need to spend according to your budget. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Time: 4:05 am to 2:25 am

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Today is going to be a very fortunate day for businessmen. You are expected to get tremendous financial benefit, especially if your work is related to oil, then you will get the same result as expected. Your position in the office will remain strong. You will work with full courage and hard work under adverse circumstances. Your high officials can be very impressed by seeing this art of yours. Conditions will fluctuate in your personal life. Today, your concern about the health of the father may increase. From an economic perspective, today will be a better day for you. Stuck money can be obtained. As far as your health is concerned, then you have to avoid starving for long, otherwise your health may decline drastically. Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow Lucky Number: 14 Lucky Time: 4:05 pm to 9:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September If you work, try to improve relations with your higher officials in the office. Apart from this, walking according to their advice will be very beneficial for you. Businessmen are advised to avoid making important decisions today. If you work related to import export then today you may also have to bear some financial loss. Talking about personal life, today you can make some changes in home decoration. Maybe today you spend too much money on things of comfort. Your relationship with your spouse will be intensified. You will get full support of your beloved in adverse circumstances. Today will be a good day for you in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 20 Lucky Time: 8:40 am to 12:30 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October To strengthen your financial position you can take some important decisions. If there is any big problem in your life then you are advised to work patiently. Do not do such a thing in haste which increases your problems. Talking about work, the people working in finance can benefit today. People doing real estate related business are also expected to get results as expected. In the office, you will work hard on your behalf and will also be successful in completing your work on time. However, with work, your health is equally important. Do not forget to ignore this thing. Your negligence can cause a huge decline in your health. Conditions will be normal in your personal life. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Time: 1:30 pm to 7:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Your relationship with your spouse will increase sweetness. Today you will also get a chance to spend more time with your beloved. Today you can also shop for any precious items for your beloved. On the other hand, if you are unmarried, then your marriage is going on. There will be full support of your seniors and boss in the office. Today all your work will be completed without any hindrance and on schedule. Businessmen can get some good information today. Some of your stalled work may be completed. Money situation will be satisfactory. Use caution when making economic transactions. As far as your health is concerned, if you are a sugar patient, then pay more attention to food. Lucky Colour: Dark Pink Lucky Number: 4 Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 2:30 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Today is going to be a very important day for the politics-related people. You can have some great success. There is also a strong possibility of getting employment for unemployed people of this amount. Your struggle, which has been going on for a long time, may end today. If you want to start a business in partnership, then this time is favorable. Talking about money, today you will be worried about some old debt. It will be better to consider your financial decisions carefully and pay more attention to savings so that you can get rid of debt at the earliest. Give enough time to your spouse, otherwise today the tension between you may increase. Today will be normal for you in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Good score: 38 Lucky Time: 7:55 am to 1:30 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Workload will be more in the office today. You are advised to abandon laziness and focus on your work. Today, take care of even the smallest tasks. Your hard work today can open the way for you in the coming days. On the other hand, if you are thinking of changing the job, then take your decision carefully. Avoid haste. Businessmen are advised to avoid large investments today. There can be a big problem in the second part of the day. You may have a dispute with some people. You better control your anger. Today a relative may come to your house suddenly. Today is a day for you in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 19 Lucky Time: 1:30 pm to 4:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February If you work, then today there is a possibility of a big change. You do not need to panic as this will result in your own interest. Businessmen can get a great chance to make a profit. With the help of friends, an important task can be completed, which will remove your big worry. Money situation will be strong. Today you can also get something valuable. Talking about personal life, today you will get an opportunity to go on a walk with family members. After a long time you will have a fun day with your loved ones. The relationship with the life partner will be good. Your love will also increase. Your health will be good and today you will feel very energetic. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 1:20 pm