Daily Horoscope: 25 May 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Money situation will improve. Today you can earn well, but don't take investment decisions in a hurry. Today you will feel yourself better and energetic as well as you will also experience positivity. To get rid of mental stress, today you will focus more on doing the things you like. The working people will get the full support of their bosses today and your work will also be appreciated. In some cases, today you are advised to be careful, especially keep in mind while talking to anyone. If you do not control your tongue, your reputation may be tarnished. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 32 Lucky Time: 9:45 am to 3 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Today there is a possibility of financial help from your father, which will improve your financial situation. As well as a strong desire to make quick money in your mind today. There may be some problems in your marital life. The unstable behavior of your spouse can spoil your day today. If possible, spend some time with your children, you will feel better. Today many things can test your patience. If you do the job, then your work will also speed up by getting the support of your seniors. It is possible that the workload will be more today, due to which you will be very busy throughout the day. In the evening, you will experience mental happiness by spending some good time with fellow colleagues. Lucky Colour: purple Lucky Number: 19 Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 8:30 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Your personal life will be Blissful. There will be love, bonding and mutual bonding between your family members. The day is favorable on the work front. Today, you will give a face-breaking reply to your competitors with your work today and your seniors will also appreciate your hard work. Today it will be a good day on the economic front. You will receive fundings as expected but avoid lending money. Roaming around with people having bad intentions can harm you, so today you have to keep this in mind. Apart from this, avoid any kind of debate today, otherwise a small thing can result in a big problem. Do not drink alcohol, especially when you're driving at night. Today you will receive any gift from your partner and it will make you feel special. Lucky Colour: Peach Lucky Number: 21 Lucky Time: 1:30 pm to 7:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Today is not a good day on the economic front. Avoid getting caught in suspicious economic transactions. Also, your habit of extravagance can get you in trouble today. Do some work in your spare time that will make you feel better, otherwise negative thinking thoughts can take place in your mind. You can meet someone special at your workplace who will prove to be very beneficial for you. Today, the people associated with business must take their decisions carefully. Today a friend of yours may misunderstand you. It will be better to say whatever you say today, otherwise you can go against you today. You may face problems related to health. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 12 noon

Leo: 23 July - 22 August On the economic front, there is a chance of getting a big profit. There can be a change in business, you can take a short journey related to it today. Today things seem to be in your favor. You simply need to work hard and move forward, you will definitely get success. The day is not good for married life. Your loved ones will be uprooted today. Today, they also have to be conscious of their health. Stay away from negative thoughts and use your free time so that you get some benefit. If you do the job today you can be assigned an important task which you will be able to complete on time and successfully. Talking about health, you will feel better today due to reduced stress. Lucky Colour:Dark Green Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 9:30 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September You need to be careful in the office today. Your urgent tasks may be interrupted. Some job changes are possible. You may get information about your transfer. Suddenly financial gain will remove your financial troubles and you will be able to eliminate all your family debts. Do not ignore household responsibilities, your family members may be angry with you. There may be some differences with your father today. Listen well to them and keep your behavior right. A small talk with a life partner can be intimidating, but everything will calm down later. Talking about health, avoid getting out of the house otherwise it can be difficult. Lucky Colour: Light Yellow Lucky Number: 22 Lucky Time: 4:30 pm to 10:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Today will be a good day for you and you can spend a lot of money on your hobbies. On the other hand, you have to control your speech. If you are caught in a dispute today, then you need to work peacefully and intelligently. You can get a new chance to earn money. Apart from this, with the support of your father, today you will get financial profit. You just focus on your work, leaving you worrying in vain. The day is auspicious on the work front. You will get good success whether it is a job or business. The day is favourable for the students. You can get the results of your hard work. In terms of health, the day is good. Today you will be very refreshed throughout the day. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Time: 9:00 am to 2:30 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Today health problems will cause discomfort, especially the elderly of this zodiac have to be careful today. There can be difficulties in married life. Today your spouse will be very depressed. You may not be able to give them enough time. To maintain the happiness of your married life, you also have to understand the feelings of your beloved. On the economic front, the day will be fine. Better not spend too much today. Today will be full of challenges on the work front. Your negligence towards work can spoil the mood of your boss, apart from making mistakes of your colleagues, somewhere you are spoiling your image, it will be better that you do not fall into any kind of gossip. Lucky Colour: Dark Red Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Time: 2:30 pm to 7:50 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Debate can cause controversy, so avoid it and remember that no one gets victory. Conditions will be unfavorable in married life. Interfering with a third person will create misunderstandings between you and your loved one. To keep the foundation of your relationship strong, you need to keep your trust in your spouse. There will be obstacles in some important tasks, so it is better that you avoid them now. Today is not a good day on the economic front, you may have to face difficulties in money related work. Not only this, you can also borrow today. Today you will do such things which will definitely improve your health. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 4 Lucky Time: 5:30 pm to 8:40 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Today can be one of the best days of your married life. Today you will fall in love with your spouse once again. As the day progresses financially will improve and you will be able to handle your important work. You can spend some money on your hobby leisure too. Due to your careless attitude in the office, you may face criticism. If you do not focus on your work, you may suffer the wrong result. The health of the parents will be very good and you will get their support. Today, you may face difficulties in taking any important decision. In the evening, suddenly meeting your old friend will make you happy. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 18 Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 7:55 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Your marital life will be happy. The relationship with your spouse will be good and because of them you can get any great success. You will progress at your workplace. There will be some difficulty in business related matters. Try a bit more, luck will definitely support you. Today you will feel energetic throughout the day and be full of new ideas. Today will be beneficial for you because things will go in your favour and you will get success in almost everything. On the economic front, the day is auspicious, you will get an opportunity to earn extra money. You will get the support of friends at the time of need. Despite a busy routine, you will be able to spend some more time with your family today. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Time: 9:30 am to 3:30 pm