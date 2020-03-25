Daily Horoscope: 25 March 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Marital problems may end. You will try to clear all your misconceptions with your spouse. It is possible that your dear ones will understand your side. Today can be one of the best days of your married life. Financially, the day is good. However, you are advised to avoid making a new investment now. If you invest for the long term then you can get some benefit. Today you will experience positivity by receiving the blessings of parents. Speaking of work, today you will complete all your work with full enthusiasm and energy. This is the best time to make new business contacts. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 4 Lucky Time: 1:30 pm to 8:05 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May The sudden new responsibilities on the work front may bother you today. If you do not try to create confusion in your work, then today your bosses may be angry with you. Also, you may have to suffer the huge expenses. Physically you will be healthy, but your habit of worrying too much can spoil your health. Financially, today will bring some great opportunities for you. Your financial condition will be strong. If there is some estrangement going on with the spouse, do not be afraid to speak your mind clearly. It is possible that everything will be normal between you. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 45 Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 10:10 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June If you are a serviceman, today you are possible with your seniors. At this time you have to keep your mind calm. Don't get excited and do something which will negatively affect your career. Today you will not feel well emotionally and physically. The mind will be restless and you will feel annoyed. If you do not have much to do today, then pay attention to your interests. Marital life will be happy. Today you will spend more time with your spouse. This will strengthen your relationship and will also increase your love. Talking about money, the day is not good for financial transactions. If you are planning to make some changes in the decoration of your home, they also know the opinion of the other members of the house. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 16 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 4:20 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July To strengthen your financial position, you can make some decisions today, take your decision carefully. Avoid getting stuck in useless economic schemes. Due to the support of parents and spouse, you will work with full courage and patience even in an adverse situation. Today you will be able to understand that through positive thinking you can get rid of all your problems. In your romantic life you need to keep your emotion under control otherwise your partner will feel pressure in this relationship. This time is favourable for the students. If you study diligently, there is a strong possibility of getting good success. Avoid travelling today otherwise physical discomfort is possible. Lucky Colour: Dark Red Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Time: 6:30 pm to 10:15 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August The problem that you were struggling with for a long time will be solved with the help of your spouse today. Seeing the understanding of your beloved, you will be very impressed today, as well as be very happy with them. Today, the workload will be very light, which will give you an opportunity to spend time with your family members. Today you can have an important conversation related to work with your father. There is a strong possibility that you will get their full support. If you are going to travel today then your plan may change at the last moment. Today will be a very interesting day for loving couples. Today, both of you will spend most of your time on the phone or internet. Your health will be good. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 16 Lucky Time: 4:55 am to 12:35 am

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September In the matter of love, you have to be very careful today. Do not say anything to your partner that hurts their feelings, otherwise, you may regret it a lot. Pay more attention to your words. Your hard work will be appreciated today at the workplace and soon your career may take a new turn. The stress of traders may increase somewhat. Today you have to take every step thoughtfully. A hasty decision can put you in trouble. Today, your spouse's mood will be a bit disoriented. They can be very angry with you. To stay healthy, you must also take care of cleanliness with food and drinks. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 26 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 4:20 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Today while talking, you have to pay more attention to your words otherwise you may be misunderstood. Take special care of this at the workplace. Your financial situation is likely to improve. Sudden money gains can come. Any important scheme can be implemented today. Your personal life will be happy. Your relationship with your relatives will be good. You will get support from all the members of the house. Talking about your married life, try to spend more time with your spouse today so that they do not feel neglected. Health matters will be good, but you are advised to avoid a little carelessness. Lucky Colour: Dark Green Lucky Number: 24 Lucky Time: 9:00 am to 8:20 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November On the economic front, this day is not very profitable. Today you will spend thoughtfully but the income will not be as expected. The home environment will be tense. Differences between family members can be even deeper. Today you have to be very patient. Talking about your married life, there will be sweetness in the relationship with your spouse. They will support you in a difficult situation. The day will be fine on the work front. If you are negligent towards work, then the attitude of your bosses can be tough. You have to avoid the debate today, otherwise, you can get caught in the court case. Today will not be a good day for you because of mutual harmony in your romantic life. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 8 Lucky Time: 12 noon to 7:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December For some time you were not able to concentrate properly at work, but today your senior in the office will be very happy to see improvement in the way you work. Today you may be given some new responsibilities. This is the right time to prove your ability, so do not let this opportunity go by hand. Today the race will be a bit more about business. You will get relief by completing any important work related to home today. Married life will be happy. The day will be beneficial in terms of money. Today your income will be good. The day is good for romance. Today your meeting with boyfriend/girlfriend will be something special. You can get some surprises. Your health will be good. You will be very energetic and active. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 12:45 pm to 6:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January On the economic front, the day will be fine. Today, due to less expenses, you will be able to focus on your savings. If you are a serviceman then suddenly there may be a problem for you. Due to not being able to complete the work on time, higher officials can take some concrete steps, it will be better to be careful. The environment of the house may deteriorate somewhat. Your family will be angry with you due to your aggressive nature. If you want to improve your relationship then you need to change your nature. Today, you may also face criticism from parents. There will be no problem in your married life. Your health will be good. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 6 Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 2:15 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February The situation will be favourable at your workplace. The day is good for disposing of your unfinished tasks. Today, your mood will be very good and you will also feel like working. If you do business, you can get a new order today. There will be compatibility in your married life. Your spouse's love and support will boost your morale. Also today both of you will try to resolve domestic issues together. Make your decisions in financial matters carefully, otherwise today someone can take advantage of you. Suddenly you may have to travel a long journey today. There is a need to focus on health. Avoid talking with people who can hurt your reputation. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 15 Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 9:20 pm