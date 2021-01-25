Daily Horoscope: 25 January 2021

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Stress is possible in your personal life. There may be ideological differences with your family members. It will be better not to be angry but to speak calmly. A debate will only disturb the peace of your home. Today, there will be some changes in the behaviour of your spouse. On the economic front, the day will be expensive. Today you may have to spend more on doctors or medicines. On the work front, the day will be tiring. Try to complete pending tasks in the office. Your boss will keep an eye on you. You may get confused about business matters. You will be confused about any new business proposal. Your health will not be right. Physically you will feel quite weak. Lucky Colour: Dark Red Lucky Number: 28 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 4:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Today is going to be a very busy day for you. However, you will remain devoted to your work. You will complete your every task with patience and a calm mind. Be it a job or business you will try to give your best. On the other hand, domestic responsibilities may also increase slightly today. In such a situation, you need to strike a balance between professional and personal so that you do not feel any pressure. Your financial condition will be good. If you pay more attention to savings then it will be good for you. Your spouse's mood will not be right. There may be a big fight between you two. Talking about health, today will be a better day than usual. Lucky Colour: Saffron Lucky Number: 22 Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Today will be an auspicious day on the work front. Some new tasks can be assigned to you in the office. You will give your best and live up to the expectations of your seniors. Coordination with colleagues will be better. Businessmen will see an increase in their work. If you trade furniture then you will get good financial benefit. Your financial condition will be good. Income is likely to increase. Today you can get new clothes and jewellery. There will be compatibility in married life. Today will be a good day with your spouse. In the evening there will be an appointment with friends. Today, with the help of friends, any important work will be completed. You will also be mentally strong by keeping good health. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 18 Lucky Time: 4:10 am to 2:25 am

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Today will be a good day on the work front. There are signs of your progress. If you are associated with the media then you can get results as expected. On the other hand, businessmen can get a big benefit. If you have a deal stuck then it is very likely to be final. Your personal life will be happy. The atmosphere of your house will be calm. The day will be fun with siblings. There will be sweetness in a relationship with your spouse. You will feel positive after getting the love and support of your beloved. Talking about health, you will be very tired today. It will be better that you relax as well. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 34 Lucky Time: 9:25 am to 3:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Today you will be very serious about money. Today you can take some important decisions to strengthen your financial position. However, to make quick money, you must avoid making wrong decisions. Today, on the work front, your hard work will bring colour and you are going to have some great success. If you do a job, you may get a higher position. The boss will support you. At the same time, any business plan of businessmen can be successful. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. Full support of family members will be received. On the other hand, the wrong treatment of your spouse can make you sad. You can keep the talk from increasing by remaining calm. Will your health be fine? You will be very refreshed. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 21 Lucky Time: 12:30 pm to 6:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September There may be some problems on the work front today. Due to your slow pace in the office, you will fail to complete your work on time. The tough attitude of your seniors may bother you. If you do business then suddenly you may have to take an important decision. Your financial condition will be good. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. You will get full support from your family members. The loving behaviour of your spouse will make you feel special. Talking about health, today will be a good day for you. You will get a chance to enjoy your favourite dishes. Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Time: 1:30 pm to 7:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October There will be a lack of enthusiasm and enthusiasm in married life. Also, there will be curiosity in the life of your spouse. You better pay more attention to your beloved. If possible, spend more time with them or go for a walk. Do not be a little negligent towards work in the office today, otherwise, you may cause a big loss. Businessmen may face economic problems. If someone makes you work, then you are not disappointed or frustrated. Control yourself, everything will be back to normal soon. Stay away from fights, otherwise, you will lose your mental peace. If you talk about your financial situation then today is going to be normal. You have to strike a balance between your income and expenses. Do not spend more than income. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 20 Lucky Time: 8:40 am to 12:30 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Today there will be some mental upheaval. You must meditate on God. This will give you peace and will keep you courageous under adverse circumstances. Today will be better than usual on the economic front. If you spend thoughtfully and pay more attention to savings then it will be good for you. Today, there will be fierceness in the life of your life partner. There can be a debate between you and the two on small matters. There may be some obstacles in the work of the office today, but you must not be worried because your problem will not last long. Soon all your work will be completed. Businessmen today can benefit well. Today you will get a chance to make a big deal. Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow Lucky Number: 14 Lucky Time: 4:05 pm to 9:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Your married life will be happy. Your spouse will receive love and support. Today, a serious domestic issue is likely to be resolved with the understanding of your beloved. An important document can be misplaced from you in the office. On the other hand, businessmen can get profits after a tough struggle. In some cases, your results may not be as expected. There may be a loss of confidence. It is better that you keep your thinking optimistic. Your financial condition will be good. Today you can make a big purchase. The day is good for consulting your lawyer in any legal matters. Health can be affected due to busy routines. You better pay attention to comfort as well. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Time: 6:45 am to 1:25 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Today you will be very busy with work. If you work you will have more work and you will feel some pressure due to lack of time. If you trade dairy products or other food items then today will be beneficial for you. Your financial condition will be good. However, you need to control your expenses. Differences between family and relatives can be deep. You must keep your anger under control, otherwise, it can increase significantly. The day will be full of ups and downs in terms of health. Today you may have problems like headache, fatigue etc. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 31 Lucky Time: 12 noon to 7:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Your financial side will become stronger due to sudden financial gains. Your personal life will be happy. You will get blessings and support from the elders of your house. Your honour and respect at the workplace will increase. Your seniors will be happy with you and you will do all your work diligently. Businessmen can get great relief today. You are likely to get success in a long-standing legal matter. You will feel quite good after spending some fun time with old friends. Some people may try to harass you by spreading false things about you. You must be careful with such people. Lucky Colour: Peach Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Time: 2:15 pm to 10:10 pm