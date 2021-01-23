Daily Horoscope: 23 January 2021

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Today will be a good day for you on the work front. If your senior is not satisfied with your work for a few days in the office, then you will be able to clear all their complaints with your hard work. You will also get their support which will increase your confidence. Not only this, any of your pending work will also be completed today. Profit is also being made for businessmen. Your personal life will be happy. You will get blessings from parents. Your relationship with your spouse will be good. You will spend a very quiet day with your beloved. The money situation will be fine. Avoid borrowing today. Talking about health, you need to take care of yourself. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Time: 7:00 pm to 9:25 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May If you live far away from home, you may miss your loved ones a lot today. In such a situation, try to stay connected with the family through phone or internet. It will be better if you pay attention to your work in the office. In the case of someone else, do not straddle the leg otherwise you may get into trouble. Today bosses can assign you very important tasks. If you complete the work on time, it will strengthen your image at the workplace. Today will be a very busy day for businessmen. Time is favorable for carrying on the business. On the economic front you can get good results. Today, the sum of wealth is being achieved. You may also make a big purchase today. Health will improve. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 9:15 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Deal politely with whomever you meet today. Angry or loud speech can spoil your day. Avoid having any kind of argument with your high officials and colleagues in the office, otherwise today this mistake of yours may be full of you. If you remain calm, you can avoid big trouble. Businessmen who have partners will get a chance to make a big profit today. Your marital life will be happy. Your spouse will understand your feelings and your relationship will be deepened. Talking about love, there will be stability in romantic life. You will feel how well your partners understand you. Today you will also get a chance to spend enough time with each other. Talking about money, if you have borrowed a small amount, you will be able to repay it today. Your health matters will be fine today. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 35 Lucky Time: 9:00 am to 8:45 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Suddenly there may be some unwanted changes in the workspace, which will make you very upset. This is not the time to panic but to move forward with full confidence. Don't worry, soon things will look in your favor. Talking about money, today you can get a good chance to increase income. You can also make small investments. You can get good benefits in the coming time. Your personal life will be happy. If for some reason your mother is angry with you, then today you will be able to overcome their anger. You will get his blessings, which will make the mind very happy. Talking about health, if you have breathing problems, do not be negligent. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 21 Lucky Time: 4:30 pm to 10:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Today you will be under some stress due to high workload. You may feel annoyed. If you work with patience, things will become much easier for you. Whether you have a job or business, you will have to work harder. Today, someone close to you can hurt you. In such a situation, the mind will be very depressed. You better try to keep yourself strong. Money will be fine. Today you can also spend some big money. Talking about your personal life, you will get full support from parents. On the other hand, if you are married, then any concern related to your spouse can haunt you. If you talk about your health, then there can be a problem related to health today. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Time: 5:55 am to 1:30 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September On the work front, the day is not good. Today things can go against you. You can make a big mistake in any office work. In such a situation, the mercury of your boss can increase significantly. Keep yourself calm and do not repeat such mistakes in future. At the same time, businessmen will have to avoid debate. If you get into a quarrel, you may suffer financial loss. If you are expecting big benefits, then you need to work harder and also take your business decisions carefully. Talk about money, if you invest your hard-earned money at the right place, then you will get proper results soon. On the family front, the day is good. Relations with family will be strengthened. The day will be mixed in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 6:20 pm to 10:20 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October If you are unmarried and there is an interruption in your marriage, then this problem will soon end. Today any marriage proposal can come for you and you can also accept this proposal. As far as your work is concerned, the days of employed people will be normal. Your work will be completed on time. If you do business then today you can take an important decision to further your business. If you want to start a business in partnership then you can get a good chance. Money related problems will end. In the second part of the day you will get an opportunity to have fun and you will enjoy the opportunity. The day is not good in terms of health. There may be discomfort associated with the eyes. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Time: 7:00 am to 4:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Today will be lucky for you in terms of money. Today, with the help of a close friend, you can benefit greatly. If you take your economic decisions in a similar way, then soon all the problems related to money will be solved. If you are associated with your father's business and are planning to start a new job, then your father's support will help you. If you work hard, you will get success. Talking about married life, today will be more romantic. You will feel very good by being with your spouse. There will be peace in the family. A sense of solidarity and harmony will be awakened among the members of your family. Today you will get results in terms of health. If you have not been doing well for some time, today you can get some relief. Lucky Colour: Light Red Lucky Number: 15 Lucky Time: 7:20 am to 3:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Some problems may come in romantic life today. Suddenly your visit may be postponed. Even after several attempts, you will not be able to connect. This can make you a little sad. At the same time, the day of married people will be stressful. Confrontation with your spouse is possible. Talking about money, Jaan's day will be good for you. Money is the sum of profit. If you want to buy a new property then the day is good for it. Life will be normal After many days, today you will get a chance to spend time with friends. You will take full advantage of this opportunity and have lots of fun too. The day is favorable in terms of health. You will feel quite good. Lucky Colour: Peach Lucky Number: 28 Lucky Time: 12:00 noon to 4:30 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Today you will get the full support of luck in terms of money. You will get a chance to earn extra money. If you are single and are about to propose to someone in front of you, then the day is good for this. You will not hesitate to express your love and speak openly. You will win the hearts of the seniors with your great performance in the office. High officials will also help you in furthering your career. The atmosphere of your house will not be right today. Your parents will be angry today due to anything about you. Do not do anything that hurts their feelings. Do not be careless about health, especially if you are a patient of the said blood pressure, then try to avoid taking too much stress. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Time: 4:20 am to 12:20 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February There will be disturbance in marital life. Spouses can turn into big fights today. Today you will feel mentally under pressure due to domestic fights and hassles. In such a situation, you will not be able to concentrate properly on your work today. It is better that you try to solve your personal problems as soon as possible so that you can focus on your work. Today, with the help of a close friend, you can complete an important task. You must thank your friend. Utilize your free time, do not waste your precious time on needless things. Financially, some improvements are expected today. However, by curbing your unnecessary expenses, you can avoid many kinds of problems. Your health will remain weak. Lucky Colour: Dark Blue Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Time: 2:00 pm to 5:20 pm