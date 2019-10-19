Daily Horoscope: 19 October 2019

Aries: 21 March - 19 April The day will be full of fun as you will get to spend a lot of time enjoying with friends, eating and drinking together. You will be focussed on your work today and there will be no interruptions. Parents will be supportive and you will live a happy family life. Relationship with spouse will remain sweet and the day will be very special. A businessman is likely to get a lot of profit today. Chances of getting some new work are more. Health will be fine today. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Time: 12:00 to 6:30 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May If you are looking for a new work opportunity, today is your lucky day. You will feel increased love, happiness, mutual bonding and understanding will your spouse. Talking about financial front, today you may get extra income, but you have to take your decisions very wisely. Love life will remain sweet and you will spend a very memorable time with your partner. The day is beneficial for travelling. It will be mixed day for health; in the morning, you will be more tired but will manage to get some rest in the evening. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 28 Lucky Time: 3:30 pm to 10:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Do not be negligent in the matter of health. You are advised to prioritize your health as you may face difficulties later if you neglect it. You need to stay calm today in all the money disputes. If you lose your control, the matter can get worse and the result will not be in your favour. Today, you may encounter a problem in your family life. Ideological differences between the relatives can impact your relationship with them. Married life will stay sweet. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 27 Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 10:45 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Instead of paying attention to others think, take your time to complete your important tasks. If you are a clear-hearted, the other person will definitely appreciate you. Differences between you and your spouse may arise today. So, it's better not to interfere much in your spouse's life. Also, there may be some problems in your romantic life and you will be worried about your partner's mystical nature. Try to talk to them openly as such matters can be resolved only after talking and discussing frankly. Relationships with parents will grow and your confidence will rise with their blessings. Lucky Colour: Deep green Lucky Number: 4 Lucky Time: 11:00 am to 3:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August If you are going to start a new job today, advice from the experienced people may help you. If you are already working, timely completion of your task will keep your mind satisfied. A businessman will get a great opportunity to earn profit today only if they are able to take full advantage of the opportunity with their sensible work. There will be love, happiness and unity in the family and also, with the spouse. Seeing your child's progress, your mind will be happy and satisfied today. A special day for lovers as your partner may propose marriage to you. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Time: 1:15 pm to 7:20 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September A challenging situation may arise today in the office. Remember to work with a calm and cool mind. Don't hurry up as it may make things worse. A businessman should refrain from starting any new work today as you may face heavy losses. Married life will remain sweet. The day will be tensed for lovers. If you want to save your relationship with your partner, be careful with your words. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 22 Lucky Time: 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Your father or mother's health may decline today which will increase your anxiety a bit. Take good care of them with proper advice from your doctor. Distance between the partners can increase. Things will improve only when you take a little step ahead and solve the issue. Today, you may also feel that your partner is less interested in you. So, it is better to open up and discuss the problems. From a financial perspective, the day will be normal. Avoid both borrowing and giving money today. You may feel weak today. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Time: 1:30 pm to 8:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Today is not so your lucky day. So it's better to avoid taking any kind of risks. You will feel less attentive, dissatisfied and restless today in the office. It is better to keep your work aside and rest at home. It will give you some time for yourself and you will feel better. Your family may get upset seeing your sadness. It's better to share your feeling with them as there is a possibility that your problems will be resolved. You will also get full support from your wife and that will increase your confidence in the most difficult situation. There will be no much spending today. Lucky Colour: Sky blue Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Time: 4:10 am to 12:20 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December The day will be very stressful for those in love. Misunderstandings between you and your partner will increase, although you will do everything possible to convince them. Financial situation will not be good today. If you work hard, there's a possibility of the improvement in the situation. The family will be very supportive. You will be relaxed about your father's health today. Though you need to take care of yourself as you may suffer from infection or fever. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Time: 3:30 pm to 8:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Today you will be focussed on your work. It is possible that in the office you will come across a big responsibility which will keep you busy. Business people may have to travel for work today. Today you will be full of confidence and energetic and your positive thinking will keep you ahead of others. The day will be auspicious in the matter of money. Family life will be joyous as today you can get a chance to hang out with your family members. Maybe you can go to a religious place or visit a relative. Such things will give you mental peace. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 39 Lucky Time: 7:00 am to 5:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February The day will be very beneficial in terms of money. If a matter related to property was stuck for a long time, then today is your lucky day. You will get a lot of benefits as the ball is in your court today. If you have a bad lottery or betting habit, quit it as soon as possible, otherwise you may lose your money soon. At the office, your work will be completed without any hindrance, and the coordination with seniors and colleagues will be even better. All your plans will move in the right direction, so there is a strong possibility of getting good benefits in future. You may go on a romantic date with your partner. Health will be good which will speed up your work as well. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 32 Lucky Time: 11:45 am to 8:30 pm