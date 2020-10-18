Daily Horoscope: 18 October 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Today, health problems can spoil your day. You need to follow a balanced routine. Get up early in the morning and do light exercise daily. You will also have to make some important changes in your diet. It will be better if you focus on your work in the office. Do not pay attention to things around here and there because your babbling can get you in trouble today. Businessmen are advised to avoid taking any major risk in terms of money. If you take your financial decisions in a hurry, then you may have to bear the brunt of it. The situation will be normal in your personal life. Try to spend more time with your spouse. Your sweetheart needs your emotional support. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 8 Lucky Time: 8:25 am to 2:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Today is not right for you on the issue of functioning. If you work, you will feel that you are not getting results as per your hard work. In such a situation, you do not have to be frustrated and desperate. You have been trying on your behalf, you will definitely get the fruits of your hard work when the time comes. Businessmen are advised not to make big investments. You may have to travel for work today. Your trip will also be a waste of money so think wisely before you make plans. Today is going to be a very important day for the students. If you are thinking of joining a professional course then you can get some good news. The atmosphere of your house will be calm. You will get support from your family members. You will be very worried as your spouse's health declines. Lucky Colour: Dark Green Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Time: 6:05 pm to 9:30 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. Better coordination will be seen among the members of your house. You will feel quite good seeing the peaceful atmosphere of your house. The working people can get a great opportunity today, so that your career will move in a new direction. On the other hand, if the people associated with business are planning to invest, then today will be favorable for it. If you take your business decisions wisely, then you will definitely get good results in future. Today will be very expensive in terms of money. There is a possibility of increasing domestic expenditure. Today will be good for you in terms of health. There will be no major problem. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 31 Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July The atmosphere will be warm due to misunderstanding with a member of your house. In such a situation, you need to act wisely. Keep your side calmly and try to clear up misunderstandings. During this time you are advised to take more care of your father's health. Excess stress can prove harmful to their health. Today is going to be a normal day for employed people. On the other hand, if you do business and have been making any efforts for a long time to further your business, then you can get good results from your hard work today. You will be quite happy and your confidence will also increase. Money will be in good condition. You may get financial benefit. As far as your health is concerned, you will feel better today. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Time: 11:00 am to 8:05 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Today will bring some challenges for you along with happiness. You will remain confident in adverse situations and you will face every difficulty with courage. On the other hand, you will also enjoy moments of happiness with full enthusiasm. Avoid arguing with your bosses at your workplace. If you make a mistake, accept it with an open heart. Business-bound people may have to run a lot today. However your hard work will not go in vain and you will get results as expected. People working in hotels or restaurants can get some relief. If your estrangement is going on with your spouse, then try to talk to your beloved today otherwise the distance between you may increase. Talking about your health, you may have an insomnia problem today. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Time: 7:20 am to 5:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Today will be a good day for you on the work front. Be it job or business you are likely to get results as expected. If you want to start a new work then today will be favorable for it. Luck will favour you. In the matter of money, you may have to struggle a lot on this day. Due to financial constraints, some of your important work may get stuck in the middle today. At this time you need to focus more on savings. your personal life will be happy. Your relationship with your family members will be good. Today any good news can be received from younger brother or sister. Talking about your health, there is no major problem today. However you are advised to pay attention to comfort. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 6 Lucky Time: 9:00 am to 3:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Health problems can cause discomfort. It is better not to be careless and consult a doctor immediately. Workload in your office can increase your stress. You will have many such tasks which you have to tackle today. In such a situation, you need to avoid haste and haggle, otherwise you may make more mistakes. If you plan your work in advance, then you will definitely get the benefit. Merchants may face adversity. You may be at a disadvantage if the work at hand is lost. However, you do not have to panic or worry because such fluctuations in the business keep coming. The atmosphere of your house will be good. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 14 Lucky Time: 6:15 pm to 11:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Today your wish can be fulfilled, which will make the mind very happy. You will feel positive and your confidence will also increase. If you work hard, then you will complete all your assignments quickly. You will be able to achieve good success today due to your talent. If you do business with food items then you are advised to take more care of hygiene. At this time, even a slight negligence can cause loss in business. The atmosphere of your house will remain cheerful. Any good news can be received from your spouse today. Your financial condition is likely to improve. You may receive financial support from your father. Talking about your health, you are advised to avoid consuming junk food. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 30 Lucky Time: 4:10 am to 3:50 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Today will not be the beginning of the day. You may have a fight with your spouse in the morning. If you keep yourself calm then the matter will not progress much. In this way, you do not waste your precious time by falling in vain trouble. You need to focus on your work so that your dream of a bright future can be fulfilled. Businessmen have to be careful with their opponents. Today they can try to spoil any work you do. Take your work seriously. Even his small advice can prove beneficial for you in the future. It is possible to fall in the situation of money. Suddenly a big expenditure today may make your budget unbalanced. Talking about your health, today you may have problems with gas, indigestion, acidity. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 8 Lucky Time: 12:55 pm to 7:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Today all the work will be completed without any hindrance through hard work and effort. Today you will keep your needs separate and give priority to your family. Today can be one of the best days of your married life. You will have a memorable time with your spouse. You will get good results on the work front. You can get any important advice from an experienced person. You will work hard to strengthen your financial side and soon your hard work can pay off. However, if you do not Make any financial decisions in a hurry, it will be better. In the evening, meeting your old friend will make you happy. Your health will be good. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 19 Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February In terms of money, the day is good but you have to take special care in the transaction. If you want to invest in the stock market, then the day is good for this. You are likely to get the benefits as expected. Today your parents will be angry with you. You must also give them enough time. Your ignoring them is making them sad. Irritability will be seen in the life-partner's nature. To maintain love and peace in your married life, you have to understand their feelings. The day will be normal on the work front. Businessmen working today are advised to take care of time. If you talk about your health then the mind will be somewhat disturbed today. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 4:00 am to 2:00 pm