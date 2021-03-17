Daily Horoscope: 17 March 2021

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Today is going to be very special for you in terms of love and love. You will spend a great time with your partner and you will be immersed in each other's love. If you are married then the happiness of your married life will increase. Your relationship with your spouse will be strong. In the office, you should focus fully on your work and do not give your boss any chance to complain. Lumber businessmen today can benefit well. Today will be very expensive in terms of money, but your good stars will not let any kind of problem happen. Your health will be good, today you will feel very refreshed. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 21 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May If you do business and you are facing some legal hurdle in your important work, then today your problem may end. Employed people may have to work very hard today to complete their pending tasks in the office. Today, your boss's mood will also be warm. Money will be better than normal. If you are trying to increase your income then you continue your efforts, soon you will get success. Talking about personal life, it is possible to improve the home environment. You will also get a chance to spend enough time with your family members today. As far as your health is concerned, to be healthy, you have to organize your daily routine. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 14 Lucky Time: 1:00 pm to 5:30 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Suddenly you may have increased workload in the office. Instead of being nervous or upset in such a situation, you should try to complete all your tasks with honesty by staying positive. If you do business and are about to start a new job, then take your step forward only with the advice of experienced people, otherwise you may have to regret it in the future. Talking about money, today you can give a precious gift to someone close to you, for which you may have to spend a lot. Your spouse may have a fistfight. You are advised to control your anger and speech. Your health will be good and today you will enjoy your favorite dishes very strongly. Auspicious Color: Purple Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Today is going to be a difficult day for the students of this sign. There may be an obstacle in your education. It may be that even after several attempts, your problem may not end. You have to be patient. Soon things may turn in your favor. If you do a job and are thinking about a change then you are advised to avoid it. Avoid making such decisions in haste. Businessmen can get good results today. If you are thinking of starting a new business in partnership then today you can get a partner. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. You will get the blessings of the elders of your house. Money will be fine. You can help someone financially. As far as your health is concerned, today you will feel a bit tired and cumbersome. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Time: 1:05 pm to 9:05 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August The atmosphere of your house can suddenly deteriorate. It is possible that you do not get your views with your family members on any issue. In such a situation, instead of anger, you will have to work peacefully. If you put your ideas wisely, then your family members will definitely understand you. If you do business and are planning to expand your business then today is a favorable day for this. However, you are advised to be more cautious in money transactions. Employees will have a normal day. All your work will be completed without any hindrance and on time. Along with this, you will also get the support of senior officials. To strengthen your financial position, you need to work wisely in financial matters. Health decline is possible. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Time: 9:50 am to 12:20 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September You are advised to stay away from emotions like anger and ego. Be courteous in your dealings with everyone and avoid unnecessary debate. In the matter of money, on this day you will feel disappointed. Not getting a loan that has been stuck for a long time can increase your anxiety. You may not be able to complete any important task today due to lack of money. Businessmen may suffer economic losses. You make all your business decisions very carefully. Today will also be a tough day for the working people in a foreign company. There may be a big obstacle in any of your work. Talking about personal life, you will have a good relationship with your spouse. Your emotional attachment to each other will increase. Talking about your health, today you can come in the grip of cold, cold, fever etc. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Time: 4:55 am to 3:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October You are advised to be very careful in the office. Some irresistible coworkers may try to tarnish your image. Apart from this, they can also impede any important work of yours. If you have recently started a new business, today you can get good financial benefit. Talking about personal life, you will not get a chance to spend more time with your spouse today. Your loved ones may be too busy. If you have an elderly member in your household, then you need to take more care of their health. Money will be fine. You will spend according to your budget. As far as Jataka is concerned with your health, your fatigue can increase significantly. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 1 Lucky Time: 5:20 pm to 8:45 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Today suddenly you may have to travel long. You may have to go out of town in connection with work. In the case of money, you are advised to be careful. Avoid unnecessary expenses and focus on savings. If you keep spending likewise without thinking, then in the coming days you may face a big financial crisis. Today is going to be a very busy day for the media people. Responsibilities may increase on you. Retail businessmen may have a good chance of making a profit. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. Your spouse's mood will not be right. May be your dear ones are very sad today. Avoid getting out of your house on an empty stomach today. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 21 Lucky Time: 8:15 am to 12:00 noon

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Today will be a good day for employed people. The boss will be found in the office. At the same time, there will be better coordination with senior officials. Today you will also be successful in completing an important task. The residents working in transport can get great relief. You are most likely to complete a stalled work. Talking about personal life, today we will try hard to make the atmosphere of your house enjoyable. You may also plan to go for a walk with your family members. Relationship with spouse will be good. You will get the support of your sweetheart under adverse circumstances. If you talk about money, today you can get sudden money. Talking about your health, if you are already running ill, do not be negligent in your medicines. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Time: 5: 20 pm to 9:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January There may be a sudden call in the office for an important meeting. You have to be a little alert and at the same time you put your side in front of the boss with confidence. Today is going to be a very beneficial day for the working people associated with the property. You can benefit tremendously. Talking about your personal life, the home environment will be tense. There can be a debate about money. If you do not act wisely, then the loss will be yours. The relationship with the spouse will remain in harmony. Your love will also increase. Your financial condition will be strong. Today you can also shop for precious items. Talking about your health, stay away from bad habits like cigarettes and alcohol, otherwise your health may decline drastically. Lucky Colour: Dark Green Lucky Number: 26 Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 12:20 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Avoid putting small things on your heart, otherwise today you will be sad and depressed most of the time. Talking about money, avoid spending money to impress others, otherwise you may be in big trouble. There is also a possibility of increasing the debt on you. Conditions will be normal in your personal life. You will get support from the members of your house. Avoid talking furiously in front of senior officials in the office. If they are dissatisfied with any of your work, then listen to them carefully. Businessmen can get a chance to make good profit through their old contacts. Talking about your health, today you can be troubled by foot pain. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 30 Lucky Time: 1:45 pm to 8:15 pm