Daily Horoscope: 15 January 2021
Are you eager to get information related to your marital life, financial, your personal life, business, job etc ? If yes then read your daily horoscope to find out. Let's see what's in your fate today.
Aries: 21 March - 19 April
The mind will remain stable and you will feel mental peace today. On the work front, you may get good opportunities. You can get results as per your job or business. Your relationship with your spouse will be good. Today with the help of your sweetheart you can complete an important task. If for some time you are worried about your father's health, then today his health can be improved. However, at this time you are advised to keep them away from stress. On the economic front, the day is going to be expensive. Suddenly, there can be a big expense.
Lucky Colour: Cream
Lucky Number: 9
Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 9:15 pm
Taurus: 20 April - 20 May
If you trade, you avoid dumping more goods in the vicinity of big profits otherwise there may be loss in place of profit. If you do a job, today you will not feel special in your work. You will not be able to focus on your work even if you want to. It is better to stay away from negative thoughts and keep your thinking positive. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. You will get emotional support from the members of your house. Due to the blessing of your parents, your courage will remain even in adverse circumstances. Your financial condition will be fine. As far as your health is concerned, today you will feel very tired.
Lucky Colour: Red
Lucky Number: 15
Lucky Time: 2:15 pm to 10:10 pm
Gemini: 21 May - 20 June
Be it personal or professional life, today the burden of responsibilities may increase on you. You must make plans for your day in advance so that you do not feel too much pressure. You can get good profit after a lot of fluctuating business conditions. On the other hand, the employed people may have to work very hard to complete their pending work. Talking about personal life, try to keep your behavior with your family members of your house right. Be polite with the elders. You will get emotional support from your spouse. You can also have an important discussion with your sweetheart on future plans. Talking about health, today there may be problems like foot pain, fatigue, weakness etc.
Lucky Colour: White
Lucky Number: 31
Lucky Time: 1:00 pm to 6:00 pm
Cancer: 21 June - 22 July
Forget all your worries and enjoy your day to the fullest. Do not waste your time thinking about tomorrow. Your financial condition is possible to improve. You can get great relief by getting stuck money. Talking about the work, your honor and respect in the office will increase. On the other hand, if you have recently started a new business, at this time you are advised to pay more attention to the promotion of your work. People doing business related to oil can have good economic benefits. Some positive changes can be seen in the life of your spouse today. In terms of health, the day will give mixed results.
Lucky Colour: Purple
Lucky Number: 11
Lucky Time: 6:45 am to 1:25 pm
Leo: 23 July - 22 August
Today is not good for you in terms of health. You are advised to take more care of your food. Apart from this, you also have to avoid unnecessary stress. Today will be a good day for you on the economic front. You can benefit financially by completing any stuck unfinished work. Today you can have a story with your spouse. If you do not agree with anything about them, then try to present your side in peace. Fights can mess up your home environment. The day will be normal on the work front. Today, all your work will be completed without any hindrance whether it is job or business.
Lucky Colour: Dark yellow
Lucky Number: 14
Lucky Time: 4:05 pm to 9:00 pm
Virgo: 23 August - 22 September
Today you will be very excited. The mind will be happy and you will be in a mood for fun. If you work, you will give your best. Your hard work will win the hearts of high officials. If you are a big businessman then try to keep good rapport with your employees. A slight negligence can cause major losses. The day will be good in terms of money. You will spend thoughtfully and your budget will also be balanced. In the second part of the day you can get a chance to participate in a social event. You will enjoy a quiet day with your spouse today. Your love will increase.
Lucky Colour: Orange
Lucky Number: 20
Lucky Time: 8:40 am to 12:30 pm
Libra: 23 September - 22 October
Some tension is possible on the work front. Retail businessmen may suffer financial losses. At the same time, there is a strong possibility for the employed people to get good results of their hard work. Today in the office, some of your important work will be completed on time. Along with this, you will also get full support of your seniors. Your financial condition will be good. Today you can also pay any old bill. Your relationship with your spouse will be strong. You will get full support of your beloved under adverse circumstances. Financial benefits from your spouse is possible. Talking about your health, today there may be neck related problems.
Lucky Colour: Cream
Lucky Number: 5
Lucky Time: 1:30 pm to 7:00 pm
Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November
Today will be a mixed result for you. In some cases you may get good success. On the other hand, in some cases you will feel disappointed. You will be under a lot of stress due to high workload in the office. Your boss's anger at your small mistake may flare up. In this type of situation, you can keep yourself calm and avoid the troubles. Businessmen will not get any big benefit today. The situation will be normal in your personal life. You will not be able to spend much time with your family. Today there can be health related problems. You must avoid carelessness.
Lucky Colour: Dark Pink
Lucky Number: 4
Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 2:30 pm
Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December
If you are a student, this day is going to be very important for you. If you want to get higher education by going abroad and there is an obstacle in your path then there is a strong possibility of solving your problem today. On the work front you can get good results. People doing business online can benefit tremendously. Employed people may have to travel suddenly for work. Relationship with your spouse is likely to improve. Today you can see the tenderness in the nature of your beloved. Your health will be good and you will also get a chance to focus on yourself.
Lucky Colour: Sky Blue
Lucky Number: 38
Lucky Time: 7:55 am to 1:30 pm
Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January
Businessmen can benefit financially. You can earn big profits on the strength of your speech. People doing business related to the property can get rid of any big problem. If you work and you have not been able to give your best for some time, you can come back today. Your seniors may notice your hard work. The day will be fine in terms of money. If you are in the mood to spend big, then you are advised to avoid it. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. Your health will be good.
Lucky Colour: Pink
Lucky Number: 19
Lucky Time: 1:30 pm to 4:00 pm
Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February
If you talk about your health then today will be normal. However, you must do light-hearted exercise daily. You will be very agile with this. Today will be an auspicious day on the family front. Suddenly you may get some good news which will make the atmosphere of your house more cheerful. Parental blessings will be received. For the last time, if your spouse is busy in everyday tasks and is unable to pay attention to you, then today is going to be a great day for you. Today at home, your loved one can make a surprise plan for you. There may be some improvement in the economic situation. Your wealth is being acquired.
Lucky Colour: Blue
Lucky Number: 10
Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 1:20 pm
Pisces: 19 February - 20 March
Today suddenly you may have to face some difficult situations. However, you have to understand that on the strength of positive thinking, we can easily overcome even the biggest difficulty. If you are feeling a bit cumbersome and depressed then go out, meet up with friends. Your life partner will get full support. Your loved one can solve a serious complicated issue of your house by understanding. Today will be an expensive day in terms of money. You may have to spend a lot more to fulfill your household responsibilities. There may be some obstacles at your workplace, but with the help of your seniors, your problem will be solved. Today is not a good day for you in terms of health. Your health may decline.
Lucky Colour: Yellow
Lucky Number: 29
Lucky Time: 7:00 am to 12:30 pm
Disclaimer: The views, opinions within this article are shared by an astrologer and don't necessarily reflect the views of Boldsky and its employees.