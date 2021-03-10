Daily Horoscope: 10 March 2021

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Today will be a good start to the day. The mind will be happy to receive any good news in the morning. You may face adversity in the office. You may have trouble with a senior officer. In such a situation, it will be good for you if you put your side wisely. Avoid getting furious. Businessmen related to transport are advised to follow the legal rules. If you are married then today will be very romantic for you. Your spouse will make you feel special. The condition of your finances will be satisfactory. Today you can spend some money on things of domestic comfort. The day will be favourable from the point of view of health. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 21 Lucky Time: 8:30 am to 3:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Control expenses unnecessarily, otherwise in the coming days you may face a huge financial crisis. Employed people need to work hard. This can soon lead to your big progress. Traders can get great relief today. Any stuck government work can be done today. Your personal life will remain to fluctuate. Discontinuance between your family members can lead to discord. It is possible that some members of your house may not agree with you. You need to keep your behaviour balanced. Do not do any work in anger, which will have an adverse effect on your relationships. Today your stress can increase significantly. Lucky Colour: Dark Blue Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Time: 4:30 pm to 9:05 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June You will get a big relief today due to the completion of work that has been stuck for a long time. The obstacle that was coming in your way can be overcome today. You will enjoy married life to the fullest. You will get a chance to spend extra time with your spouse today. You will feel how much your loved ones love you. You will get the full support of the elders of your house. Talking about your finances, it is likely to cost more than income. It is better that you be careful in financial matters. In this way, spending your money without thinking can increase your problems in the coming days. Today will be normal in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 1:30 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Talking about health, you are advised to keep a check on your increasing weight, otherwise, there may be some serious disease in the coming days. Today will be a good day in terms of money. Wealth is being acquired. Apart from this, your budget will be balanced. If you do a job, then with the help of your seniors, some of your important work will be completed today. Apart from this, you will also have a good rapport with colleagues. Businessmen will have to refrain from doing any new work today, otherwise, losses may occur. Your personal life will be happy. You will spend a good time with your family today. You will get your parents' affection and blessings. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 6 Lucky Time: 8 am to 2:15 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Be it a business or job, suddenly you can get a big benefit. Your hard work will be successful and you will be very excited. In the case of money, you will get lucky. Your financial efforts can be successful. Businessmen will get a chance to do big business transactions. If you talk about your personal life, today you will get a chance to hang out with family. After a long time, you will be very happy to spend much time with your family members. You will have a good relationship with your spouse. By finding the love and support of your beloved, you will consider yourself lucky. On the other hand, there will be some turmoil in your romantic life. Conflicts with your boyfriend/girlfriend can turn into big fights. It is better that you keep your point with a clear heart, do not resort to any kind of lie. The day is good in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Gray Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Time: 2:00 pm to 7:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September The problems of married life will end today. Today can be one of the most romantic days of your married life. Your spouse can give you a gift today. You will get full luck in your job. Income growth is possible with promotion. All this is the result of your hard work. If you do business, you will have to run a lot today, but you will also get a fair result. Your stalled work will be completed. The atmosphere of your house will be normal. You will get parental support and you will experience mental peace. To stay healthy, make your daily routine. With this, you will be able to finish your work on time and will also be able to focus on yourself. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 12:55 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Today will be an expensive day on the economic front. Also, there is a possibility of any dispute with anyone regarding money. You must not do any work in anger. Your high officials in the office can find many shortcomings in your work. Not only this, today you too will not be satisfied with your work. It would be better to stay away from negative thoughts and focus your attention on work. You can take any concrete steps to solve the problems of your personal life, which you are likely to get better results. Avoid arguing with your spouse on trivial matters. Your stubborn nature is increasing the distance in your relationship. Talking about health, the mind will remain restless today and you will not feel well physically. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 12:55 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November A good day to give a gift to someone close to you. However, if you spend according to your budget then there will be no problem. Talking about the work, you need to pay more attention to the speed of your work in the office, otherwise many of your work will be incomplete today. Businessmen may have to take a short journey today. Your journey will be very auspicious. However, you are advised to take complete care while travelling. You must be more alert towards this corona-like global epidemic. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. Your relationship with your siblings will be strong and you will get their full support. Your spouse may face health problems. Lucky Colour: Saffron Lucky Number: 28 Lucky Time: 9:20 am to 3:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Today you will feel very energetic and refreshed. Whatever problem you have, you will face it. Today will be a better day for you on the work front. Your mind will remain focused so that you will be able to complete your work easily. Not only this, but you will also be very happy with your work environment. You will get the support of your boss and colleagues. This is a good time for businessmen to start working on their plans. You are very likely to succeed. Your financial condition will be good. Only love and romance will remain in your romantic life. Today you can spend a beautiful evening with your partner. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 8 Lucky Time: 12 noon to 7:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January You can get good success today on the work front. If you work related to your property then today you will be able to meet your target easily. The people working in finance will get good success. Your financial condition will be good. To remain financially strong, you need to use your hard-earned money properly. Take your financial decisions thoughtfully. Today will be a good day for married people. Love and sweetness will grow in a relationship with your spouse. On the other hand, you need to pay more attention to your children. They can tell a big lie to you. Talking about your health, it is possible that some decline in your health is possible today. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 29 Lucky Time: 7:25 am to 6:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Today can test your patience. If you work in peace and wisdom, then you can avoid many problems. There will be discord in your personal life. Due to deteriorating mutual coordination, there will be estrangement among the members of your house. The atmosphere at home will not be good. If you do a job, then avoid sharing important information related to your work with your colleagues in your office. You may get into trouble. Traders today will not get huge profits. Apart from this, if you want to start a business in partnership, then your plan can go a little further. The day will be normal in terms of money. Your health will be good and you will be able to handle many tasks at once. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Time: 6:00 am to 5:00 pm