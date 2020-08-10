Daily Horoscope: 10 August 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Your patience will be under test in many ways. Be it your home or work, you may face challenges. If you are employed, then it may be difficult for you to handle your expenses due to the delay in getting your salary. Businessmen must not do any new work yet. There will be tension in your personal life. It will be very difficult for you to correct the problems in your relationship. Today will be favorable for students. You will be able to pay attention to your studies and don't get distracted because of any obstacles.. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 8 Lucky Time: 9:00 am to 12 noon

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May There will be happiness and peace in your married life. It is possible that the good moments spent with your spouse today can be reminiscent of your old ones. Today your mood will be very good and you will have lots of fun. If you were worried about your health for the last few days, then today you will feel better and energetic. On the economic front, the day will be better. However, if you work wisely in terms of your finances, it will be good. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky number: 19 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 2:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Today you have to take special care of your behavior and speech. Don't mock someone that can hurt their feelings. Try to handle your important work in the office by yourself, do not depend on your colleagues. If you are associated with the work of the property, then in the current situation, your concern about the work may increase. On the economic front, the day will be good. With your hard work you will be able to earn good money. If you talk about your married life, then your relationship with your spouse will be good. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 22 Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 8:55 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July To get rid of life's problems you have to use both heart and mind. You have to come out of your fantasies and face reality. If you are a businessman then today will be a normal day for you. At the same time, people who do not have jobs must keep on working hard. At your workplace, meet your deadlines, else you will never receive success. you will have to suffer the wrong result. Your marital life will be happy. Love will grow in your relationship. Your financial condition will be good. Today you can make up your mind to buy something precious. As far as your health is concerned, today there will be some concerns in your mind, due to which you will feel unhealthy. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 26 Lucky Time: 8:55 am to 12 noon

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Job-seekers need to work hard. Do not be lazy at all. If you are a businessman then you may have to make some important decisions today. Your financial situation will be satisfactory. Today you can also pay any pending bill. Minor thrusts are possible with your spouse. Today will be normal in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 14 Lucky Time: 5:10 pm to 9:50 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Today is the day for you to be mixed. First of all, talk about your work, if you do a job, then maintain discipline in the office, otherwise you may get in trouble. On the other hand, if you do small business, today will be very beneficial for you. Right decisions taken in financial matters can give you good returns. Talking about your health, else you may have to deal with fatigue, headache or insomnia. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Time: 4:15 pm to 10:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October If you do not feel good, then first you have to remove negative thoughts from your mind. Working together with your colleagues in the office will give you a feeling of simplicity and ease. On the other hand, businessmen can get small economic benefits. Conditions in your personal life will be unfavorable. The unity of your house members may be disturbed. Today will be normal in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Dark Red Lucky number: 30 Lucky Time: 12 noon to 6:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November People who are looking for jobs will have to increase their efforts. Do not take your important decisions under any kind of pressure, but keep your thoughts openly in front of your officials. On the economic front, the day will be fine, but today you must be ready to say no to people asking for money or else you may have to repent this in future. There may be some difficulties in married life. There is also a possibility of a quarrel in your relationship with your spouse. Your health will be fine. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 4 Lucky Time: 6:00 am to 2:30 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Economic troubles seem to be increasing. You may face many problems due to lack of money. If you do a job and are thinking of a change, then time is not appropriate for this. You move your mind towards positivity, things will automatically start turning in your favor. Conditions will be normal in your personal life. You will get full support from family members. Your day will be spent under stress. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 23 Lucky Time: 3;00 pm to 10:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January The beginning of the day will be very good. The mind will be very happy to get some good news in the morning. If you work then today there is also a possibility of an increase in salary with promotion. If you are doing business, you are thinking of investing big capital in some new work, then it is better to first understand the market properly. Your personal life will be happy. You will be serious about your responsibilities. If the bitterness in the relationship with your spouse has increased, then both of you must try on your part to make your relationship happy. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 17 Lucky Time: 4:10 am to 2:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Businessmen may get a golden opportunity that can open the way for your progress in times to come. Employed people will be able to win the trust and heart of your seniors with their efficiency. If you are a student then at this time you must focus on your studies. You need to work hard in view of the present situation. Conditions will be favorable in your personal life. Today you have to take special care of your health. However, if you have to travel outside in connection with work, be careful. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Time: 2:00 pm to 7:00 pm