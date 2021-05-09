Daily Horoscope: 09 May 2021

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Today the mind will be somewhat depressed and you will feel very weak emotionally. You better control yourself. If you do business and are thinking about some kind of change in your business then you need to consider it seriously. Do not do such a thing in haste that you will have to repent in the future. Employed people may face a challenging situation. It may be that the behavior of your seniors is not good towards you. In such a situation, you will not be able to pay proper attention to the work. It is better that you focus on your work and do not give opportunity to the higher officials to complain. Talking about money, today you need to avoid spending any big. Talking about health, avoid spicy food, otherwise a chronic stomach disease can emerge. Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow Lucky Number: 17 Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 10:20 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May If you are a student, due to health disturbances, your education can be hindered today. You will feel negativity and you will also get irritability in your nature. You better take care of your health. When it comes to work, instead of being scared of petty interruptions, try to give your best. All your problems will be solved when the time comes. Conditions will be favorable in your personal life. You will have a good relationship with the members of your family. Today you can get a chance to spend more time with parents. Complicated matters of your marital life are expected to be resolved. Talking about your finances, it is possible to improve your financial condition. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 8 Lucky Time: 4:35 pm to 10:20 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Today is going to be very lucky for you in terms of money. Your good stars can give you some big financial benefit. However, keeping in mind your future plans, you are advised to take your financial decisions. Talking about your work, the employed people need to avoid any kind of negligence in the office. If you do not pay attention to your work, then there can be problems for you. On the other hand, your businessmen are likely to get the stuck profits after a tough struggle. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. Coordination in relationship with your family members will be better. You need to treat everyone with love and respect. Talking about your health, you may have problems related to nerves and muscles. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 36 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 2:55 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Today will not be good for you in terms of health, especially if you have breathing problems, then do not be a little careless today. Talking about the work, the business people may have to work extra hard today. However, you are very likely to get the proper results of your hard work. At the same time, the employed people can also get a good chance to move forward. Talking about your finances, if you are thinking of taking a loan then you can get some good news today. Conditions in your personal life will be fine. You may have a small fat tip with a member of your family. Though soon everything will be quiet, but you need to use your words very thoughtfully. In the evening you can get a chance to meet with friends. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 23 Lucky Time: 12:00 noon to 5:15 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August On the work front, today will not be a good day for you, especially for the working people may have to face two to four due to any major problem. If there is any work related problem in the office, then you must consult the senior officials. Businessmen need to avoid making investment decisions. If you want to start a new work, then your path may get hampered due to financial problems. Talking about your personal life, you are advised to stay away from the mess, otherwise the peace of your home may be disturbed. It will be better to live with all of you together and in love. Talking about your finances, if you take a big financial decision today, then take the advice of your elders, it is your only advantage. Today is a day for you in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Time: 2:00 pm to 4:20 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Today will be a better day than usual for you. First of all, talk about your work, the job-seekers will get full support of your seniors in your office and your performance will also be good. Businessmen can get good financial benefits. If you want to grow your business, then there is a strong chance that you will get a great opportunity. Talking about your personal life, you will see improvement in home environment. If you are struggling with mental stress due to domestic discord, today you can get rid of it. If you are married, try to improve the relationship with your spouse. You also need to take adequate rest with good food and drink to stay healthy. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Time: 12:15 pm to 3:30 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Today will bring great relief for traders. Any stuck work can be resumed. Apart from this, your financial problem will also be solved. The workload will be more on the employed people. All your work will be completed without any hindrance, as well as seniors will be satisfied with your performance. Your financial condition will be fine. You are advised to spend according to your budget. Conditions will be favorable in your personal life. You will have a good relationship with the members of your family. Love will increase with your spouse and you will get full support from them in adversity. Talking about your health, you will feel better today. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 28 Lucky Time: 11:00 am to 3:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Today will not be good for you in terms of health. You have to maintain social distance. On the work front, you may get good results today. If you are a businessman and are planning to invest then today is a good day for this. You are more likely to get results as expected in the coming times. At the same time, the day of employed people will be very busy, but you will get a lot of relief from the completion of some important work today. Apart from this, the praise from the boss will also boost your confidence. Talking about your finances, your habit of spending without thinking can make you difficult. You better pay more attention to savings. The atmosphere of your house will be calm. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 20 Lucky Time: 9:40 am to 12:25 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Today will be a very important day for the employed people. You can get some good news in the office. Business associates are advised to make some changes in their business plans. Given the current situation, you need to do a good planning. Students need to increase their practice on difficult subjects. Do not be a little negligent towards studies. Your financial condition will be good, but you are advised to rein in your unnecessary expenses. You will continue to worry about the health of any member of your family. As far as your health is concerned, you may have an allergy or infection. You better be careful. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 22 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Today many kinds of thoughts can come to mind. Will haunt you with an unknown fear. Due to the current situation, there will be fear of the job. You should work patiently and keep your thoughts positive. If you do business then you can get a decent economic benefit. There will be some upheaval in your personal life. Your bitter words can increase the distance in a relationship. You better control yourself. You have to avoid anger and ego. Respect your spouse's feelings. Talking about money, expenses will be reduced today and your budget will be balanced. Talking about your health, health will be weak due to increasing stress. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 1:00 pm