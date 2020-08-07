Daily Horoscope: 07 August 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April There is no need to worry too much about health. If you are already running sick then take care and take enough rest. Keep your own business in the office. Do not pay attention to things around there, otherwise your boss can criticize you. Your financial situation will be normal so spend thoughtfully. There will be peace in your personal life. Relationships with your family will be good. With the help of your spouse, any important work will be completed today. Lucky Colour: Dark Blue Lucky Number: 28 Lucky Time: 9:00 am to 5:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May A profit situation is being created in the business. However, you are advised to be cautious in transactions. Do not trust anyone more in terms of money. Talk about personal life, then avoid getting angry. Your anger can disturb the peace of home. Your health matters will be good. Today you will enjoy your favorite dishes. If you spend time with your spouse today instead of needlessly going out, they will get a lot of happiness. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 19 Lucky Time: 12:15 pm to 7:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June If some of your work is not being done even after many attempts, then instead of getting frustrated, you must work with courage. Negativity can dominate you if you remain depressed. If there is any confusion about any work in the office, immediately consult your seniors. On the other hand, if you trade, you must keep new stock, it will benefit you. Your personal life problems can be solved. There will be full support from your parents. Do not be careless about your health. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 4 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 10:10 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Avoid speaking negative things about others, otherwise today you can create trouble for yourself. Today you are advised to avoid contentious issues. By getting into such things, you can deviate from your goal. There can be profit in business, especially if you work for import export then today will be very important. To keep your relationship with your spouse sweet, you need to pay more attention to your married life. Your financial condition will be good. If you have a long-term cold, you must consult a doctor. Lucky Colour: Light Yellow Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 1:00 pm to 6:30 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August There may be a confrontation with the boss in the office. You have to take special care of your behavior. Avoid getting angry. On the other hand, if you want to further your business, then there may be many challenges in your path at this time. It is better that you do not take any important decisions now. There will be a lot of initiative in your house. Today will be a very fun day with your children. Emotional attachment with your spouse will increase. Talking about your health, you need to be more alert towards this global epidemic. Must use masks and gloves. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 39 Lucky Time: 7:20 am to 4:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Today will be a very busy day for you. It will be better to plan your day in advance. This will save you from haste and panic. You will have good relations with senior officials in the office. You will also get the support of colleagues in completing important tasks. On the economic front, this day is profitable. If there is tension in your marital life, then try to solve your problems together with your spouse. Your health will be good and today you will be very energetic. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Anxiety related to your children can haunt you. It is better that you do not take too much stress otherwise your health may deteriorate. Try to change this habit of thinking more on small things. The situation in the office will be seen to be normal. You will work hard. If you have a wholesale business, then today you can get a big job. The day will be expensive in terms of money. You may spend too much money on doctors and medicines. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 26 Lucky Time: 12 noon to 5:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Today will be auspicious for you. The mind will be happy and you will feel positive. You will close your critics with your best performance in the office. Today your boss will be very impressed with you. If you trade, you must remove the old stock before bringing new stock. Time is not right for a change in business. Your personal life will be happy. Your spouse will be in a very romantic mood. The day is good in terms of health. There will be no problem today. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Time: 9:00 am to 6:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December In the case of your health, the position of planets is not giving good signs. You may face some problems due to an increase in cholesterol. Apart from this, you are also advised to keep your weight under control. Today, with the improvement in your financial situation, your big worry will be removed. Sudden wealth can be achieved. If you use your money properly then you will definitely get good benefits. There will be an atmosphere of peace at home. You can have a long conversation with your family. Some of your good old memories will be refreshed. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Today is going to be auspicious for you on the family front. You will receive the blessings and support of the parents. Your children may demand more time from you. Take some time out of your busy routine today for them. Talking about your health, any chronic disease can cause discomfort today. Do not be careless and get your treatment done. You may be disappointed by the lack of support from your bosses/ seniors in the office today. You just work honestly and don't give them a chance to complain. Your situation may improve soon. Do not be hasty in terms of money. Especially if you are planning to invest, then take your decision carefully. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 35 Lucky Time: 4:00 am to 2:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Put a check on your wasteful expenses, otherwise today you can get a loan. Discord can increase in married life. There will be fierceness in the life of your spouse. If you are facing problems in your life, then you have to be patient. Trust God, your problems will be solved soon. If you are a businessman and have partners, then keep an eye on your partner's activities, otherwise losses may occur. The pending work in the office will be completed today, and you will also be satisfied with your work. The day will be mixed in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Dark Green Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 7:20 pm to 9:55 pm