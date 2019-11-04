Daily Horoscope: 04 November 2019

Aries: 21 March - 19 April The day will prove to be better for you. On the financial front, you may get an amazing result. If you make an investment today, you can expect good returns. The family will remain happy and there will be a peaceful environment at home. Today, you will feel good by spending time with a close relative or friend. Things look better in the workplace. In the office, you will be able to complete your unfinished tasks. If you are a businessman, you may receive a small yet profitable benefit. Today, you will be able to see a new version of your spouse and will fall in love with them again. Meditate and do yoga for physical and mental benefits. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 43 Lucky Time: 8:20 am to 3:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May The day will prove to be good in many cases. Your mind will be calm and satisfied and today, you will be able to take all the important decisions. The day is auspicious to move forward with your new business plans and invest in the stock market. Today, you may spend a lot on funfilled activities. Avoid doing that to impress others. Better understanding with your spouse will bring happiness in your married life. You will get a good opportunity to move forward in your career. The situation will be favourable in the workplace. Lucky Colour: Dark Red Lucky Number: 22 Lucky Time: 6:20 pm to 9:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June On the work front, the day will be very good. You will work hard to achieve your goal and complete all your assigned tasks without any hindrance. A great day for married couples. Any special surprise from your spouse will increase your happiness. Mother's health will be good and you will get her blessings. A mixed result on the financial front is expected. Avoid spending much as you may have to regret later. Talking about health, you may face insomnia today. Your plans may be interrupted by the sudden arrival of a guest in the evening. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 37 Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 8:15 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Despite some problems, your day will be fine. The compatibility will remain in married life and a sweet smile from your spouse will bring relief amidst all your troubles. Also, the mutual love between you two will increase. At the workplace, you will get some extra time for yourself due to less workload. Today, with the help of a special person in the workplace, all the problems will be solved efficiently. Traders will neither get any benefit nor will have to face any kind of loss. You may get a great chance to earn money today so, take advantage of this opportunity. Health will be good today. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 15 Lucky Time: 5:20 am to 12:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August From the work perspective, you will be a bit less lucky today. You may get into trouble related to your work due to your high negligence. This may lead to a bad result. Try to keep pace with your spouse today as the growing differences between you both on small matters is not beneficial for your relationship. Some improvement in the economic situation is expected. Beware of your hidden enemies as today, they may cause trouble. Control your increasing weight to stay healthy. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 15 Lucky Time: 3:20 pm to 9:05 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Today is not a good day in terms of money. You will be upset due to an increase in your expenses. You are advised not to sign any document in a hurry related to finance. First read it properly, otherwise, you may get cheated. Carelessness towards health can cause problems. You better pay attention to yourself and put aside all the work. Focus on rest today or read a good book that will refresh your mind. The day is very important for students. Lucky Colour: Dark Green Lucky Number: 8 Lucky Time: 9:30 am to 10:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Today, due to disturbances in your health, many of your plans may get hampered. You may have to deal with some important work in the office today but due to your poor health, you will be unable to complete it. This will make you feel quite annoyed. Do not put much work pressure on yourself and focus on your health. Today is going to be a normal day on the economic front. Be careful while spending, otherwise you may have to return home empty-handed. Also, the day is not good for financial transactions. Your anxiety will increase due to a tense atmosphere in the family. On the other hand, you will get the full support of your spouse. You may also get an opportunity to participate in any social or religious event in the evening. Lucky Colour: Light Yellow Lucky Number: 22 Lucky Time: 5:30 pm to 8:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November A great day with family is on the cards. Everyone can plan to go for a walk together. On the other hand, you may face a heated discussion with your father. Be patient and calm in that situation and put your point of view wisely before your father. In the second part of the day, you will feel a bit bored. Friends can prove to be the best way to overcome emptiness and boredom. If you want, you can entertain yourself by reading a good book. The day is good on the financial front. Do not waste your precious time daydreaming and put your energy into meaningful work. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 39 Lucky Time: 4:20 am to 2:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Marital life will remain in harmony. Today, you will feel like to spend time with your spouse. The evening will be really special for you. Today, you will be surrounded by positive vibes and will also experience mental peace. The day is good on the economic front. If you are thinking of starting a new business then today is an auspicious day to move forward. There will be a better atmosphere in the office and your performance will also improve. It is possible that your boss will praise you today, but do not get excited and make a mistake as you may regret it later. A morning walk in the open air will be good for your health. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 23 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 9:15 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January If you are thinking of making some changes in your home today, know the opinion of the rest of the family members. Today many things can test your patience. In such a situation, you need to act wisely. Take all your decisions carefully and do not be hasty. Financial conditions will remain good. Receiving stuck money will strengthen your financial side. Do not allow your children to take advantage of your generous nature. Marital life will remain in harmony and life partner will be supportive. Do not waste your precious time worrying unnecessarily and do something that benefits you. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Time: 7:35 am to 3:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Today, your stubborn nature may cause a lot of trouble. So, better keep your behaviour fine otherwise you may have to face criticisms. Thinking your words as superior and not giving importance to the saying of others will make people keep a distance from you. On the financial front, the day will bring some great opportunities for you. Today your hard work will be successful and you will be able to complete your work with full enthusiasm. The day may prove to be one of the best days of your married life. Your love and affection with your spouse will increase. Health will be good today. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 44 Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm