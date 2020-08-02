Daily Horoscope: 02 August 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Stay away from unnecessary talks and stay positive. Stay away from negativity if you want to move forward in your life. Talking about the work, do not take any decision in overconfidence, especially if you do business, please consult some experienced people related to your field before starting any new work. On the other hand, today will be a very important day for the more employed people. Today you may be assigned some additional responsibilities. You better work hard. Some stress is possible in your personal life. Your harsh attitude may offend your loved ones, especially the elders of your house may criticize your nature. Today will be a good day in terms of money. To increase income, you need to work very hard. Health may decline. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 8:45 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Today will be a better day for you in many cases. You will feel better by reducing mental stress. Today you can also make some important decisions. Talking about your work, if you are employed somewhere then try to meet the deadlines today. Apart from this, you will also be able to complete any pending work today. If you are doing business in partnership then you are advised to keep good rapport with your partner otherwise the differences between you can lead to loss in your ventures. If you are a student then at this time you need to take your studies seriously, especially if it is not right for you to miss online classes. The atmosphere of your house will remain cheerful. There will be a chance to spend enough time with your family today. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 32 Lucky Time: 11:00 am to 2:30 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Today will be a better day for you in some cases. You will be energetic towards work in the office and will complete all your work with a lot of heart. Also you will get full support of your colleagues. On the other hand, if you do business, today you can get a chance to make a small investment. This time is not appropriate for doing any major work related to money. There will be some upheaval in your personal life today. Avoid imposing your opinion on your family. You must also take full care of their likes and dislikes, especially try to keep pace with younger siblings. If you are married, the harsh behavior of your spouse today may bother you. However, you do not have to worry too much. By evening your beloved's displeasure will disappear. Talking about your health, today there can be a problem related to your eyes. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 7:15 am to 12:45 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Today you will be very worried about your health. Poor health can hamper your day-to-day plans. It will be better for you to focus more on your health at this time. You can have a dispute with someone about money. You are advised to avoid losing your temper under any circumstances, otherwise your difficulties may increase. Today will be mixed results on the work front. Employed people need to follow the advice of higher officials in the office. It is your only advantage. If you are entrusted with any important responsibility today, then try to fulfill it on time. Your personal life will be normal. Lucky Colour: Dark Green Lucky Number: 21 Lucky Time: 5:15 pm to 10:45 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Today you have to take every step of your life very thoughtfully and wisely. Do not expect more from others, otherwise today it can become a cause of sorrow for you. It is possible that someone hurt your heart today because of yourself. If you work, then your boss can make a big decision due to your hard work. Maybe you will soon progress. Today will also be beneficial for businessmen. If you work related to property then you can expect good benefits today. Your financial situation is possible to improve. Your financial efforts will be successful and you will get money. Marital discord can occur. There will be fierceness in the life of your spouse. In such a situation, if you do not keep yourself calm then it can be difficult. Talking about your health, today will be a good day. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 16 Lucky Time: 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September If you are thinking about any change at present, you will have to make your decisions very carefully. Today there will be unknown fear in mind. In such a situation, you must talk to your close ones. Thinking in this way will increase your stress, which can have a bad effect on your health as well. It will be better to share your mind with friends or family. The atmosphere of your house will be good. You will get full support from your family. Health of your parents will be good. If you are married then after a long time you may get a chance to spend some good time with your spouse. Your financial situation will be strong. Today you can also do any financial transaction. Talking about your health, today will be a better day for you. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 9:45 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Today, the day will be full of ups and downs for businessmen. It is likely that you will not get success today, but instead of being disappointed by it, you must keep trying with full positivity. It is possible that all your difficulties will be overcome soon. On the other hand, people who are not employed need to abandon laziness and concentrate on their work, especially try to complete pending tasks. Avoid gossiping with colleagues. Avoid drivers and selfish people. You have to understand the difference between praise and flattery, otherwise today someone can take advantage of you. The day will be normal in terms of money. Talking about your health, today you are advised to avoid eating outside food. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 8 Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 11:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November If you work hard then today you can get a promotion for your great performance in the office. Your seniors will look very impressed with you. Businessmen can benefit financially. Conditions will be normal in your personal life . You will feel very good by getting love and support from family. Today will be a very fun day with siblings. If you are married, love will remain in the relationship with your spouse. Your dear ones will take good care of you and there will be long bitter things between you. Today will be fine in terms of money. You will spend according to your fixed budget. As far as your health is concerned, today there can be some issues. Lucky Colour: Dark Green Lucky Number: 3 Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 9:15 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Your financial situation may improve. You can get good results from the right financial decisions you have taken recently. You can also plan to do some new work after the financial crisis is over. If you work, you will feel frustrated despite hard work. You will feel that your boss is not paying attention to your hard work. You can also consider changing jobs. On the other hand, businessmen can benefit today. Your stalled work is very likely to resume. Your personal life will be happy. Members of your house will be happy. Time is favorable in terms of health. There is no major problem. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 14 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January There may be some problems in your personal life. Your father's health will be weak due to which you will be very worried and you may have to face problems. Maybe today most of your time is spent in the doctor and hospital itself. At this time you need to take more care of your father. It may be difficult with your spouse, but you will not allow the matter to grow with your understanding. Today you will get full support of your friends in accomplishing an important task. Talking about money, today's day is going to be very expensive. Suddenly there is a big cost, your problems with money can get deep. In the office, if your boss has given you a big task, then try to complete your work on time today. Also do not trust your coworkers excessively, otherwise you may get in trouble. Today will be a normal day for businessmen. Lucky Colour: Dark Red Lucky Number: 23 Lucky Time: 1:30 pm to 9:15 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Today will bring a new ray of hope for you. All important works will be completed and today you will feel positive. People who are working hard, they may find success. If you are looking for a transfer, you can get the transfer you want and there is a strong possibility of increasing your income. Small businessmen may find an opportunity in which your work can progress further. You can get rid of any worries related to your personal life. You are advised to keep good rapport with your family members. Try to spend more time with your spouse. Express your feelings in front of your sweetheart. Today will be a good day in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 18 Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 6:30 pm