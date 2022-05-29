Daily Horoscope, 29 May 2022: Today's Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs

Aries: 21 March Today is going to be a very auspicious day for the people preparing for competitive exams. Any major obstacle coming into your education will be removed. Talking about work, working professionals are advised to keep a good rapport withyour seniors in the office. If they find out mistakes in your work then you should not take such things to heart but try to give your best by taking lessons from your mistakes. Today is likely to be a profitable day for the people working related in dairy. Your financial position will get stronger. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. You may get a chance to visit a religious place with your spouse. The day is going to be expensive in terms of money. Avoid spending without thinking. As far as your health is concerned, you are advised to avoid staying on an empty stomach for a long time. Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Today is likely to be a challenging day for businessmen. There are signs of a decline in business. In such a situation, you are advised to work with patience. Avoid taking any important decisions in a hurry. You may have to face the anger of the boss in the office. Your careless attitude can increase your problems. The situation in your personal life seems normal. Today you will get a chance to spend enough time with your life partner. Your loved ones can openly share their mind with you. Today can be one of the most beautiful days of your married life. Your financial condition will be fine. As far as your health is concerned, you are likely to have problems like headache, pain, fatigue etc. You are advised to take a rest. Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number: 12

Lucky Time: 5:20 pm to 9:30 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Today you need to take special care of your behaviour. The unnecessary debate can disturb your mental peace. Also, it will have a bad effect on your image. The mood of the boss in the office will not be good today. In such a situation, do not be careless in any way towards your work. Try to complete all your work on time. Businessmen are advised to be very careful in court matters. If you have started a new work recently and you are not getting proper results, then you are advised to work with patience. When the right time comes, things will be seen turning in your favour. There will be harmony in the relationship with the spouse. You will get the emotional support of your beloved. If you are having any stomach related problems, then you should immediately consult a doctor, do not be careless. Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Time: 7:30 am to 2:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July If businessmen are planning for new stocks, then today is a favourable day for this. Today is likely to be very beneficial for people doing work related to medicines, iron, furniture, electronics etc. Today can prove to be a better day for Working professionals. The workload will be less, as well as getting the support of your seniors will give you a feeling of positivity. Today will be a good day for you from the financial point of view. The expenses will be less and you will be able to save more. Apart from this, there is a strong possibility of getting your stalled money back today. If you live in a joint family then you must treat your elders with love and respect. It will be better if you do not do any work by going against them. Today is likely to be a good day for you in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Number: 26

Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Do not let outsiders interfere too much in your personal matters, otherwise, your problems may increase instead of decrease. If you take any important decision today, then definitely take the advice of your loved ones. Talking about your work, businessmen may have to run in vain. Today is going to be very expensive for you. On the other hand, employed people may have to bear additional responsibilities in the office. Maybe today the boss will also consider your hard work. If the health of your family is not well, then avoid being negligent. In the second part of the day, the sum of a small trip is being made for you. This journey of yours may be related to work. If you have diabetes, then take full care of yourself, especially eat food on time. Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 27

Lucky Time: 7:45 am to 4:30 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Today you will get success in the work done with confidence. If you work then you may have some important discussion with the boss in the office and they will give great importance to your suggestions. Businessmen will reap profits. There is a strong possibility of getting the results of the right decisions taken in the past, especially if you have made an investment, then there is a strong possibility of getting the results as expected. There will be happiness in your personal life. You can organize a party etc at home itself. Time spent with your loved ones will prove to be memorable for you. Your financial condition will be good. If you talk about your health, then you need to stay away from bad habits like cigarettes and alcohol. Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 11:05 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Today is giving very good signs for the people working related to gold and silver. Your business will progress, as well as you can make great financial gains. At the same time, today is going to be a very lucky day for the people working in partnership. Working professionals can get the desired transfer or you can also get a promotion. Today is giving good signs for you in terms of money. You may get financial benefits. The atmosphere of the house will remain calm. There will be happiness from your child. Your spouse's behaviour towards you will be very good. Your loved ones can make you feel special. Your health will be fine. Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Time: 10:10 am to 3:15 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November If you have not got your routine checkup done for them for a long time, then today is the right day for it. Too much carelessness towards health can create problems for you. If businessmen are going to make a big deal today, then you need to act wisely. Haste can prove to be harmful to you. Working professionals are advised to avoid joking too much in the office. This habit of yours can take a toll on you. Differences with your spouse may deepen. Today the wrong behaviour of your beloved can hurt your feelings. Also, the tension between you will have an effect on your children as well. Your financial condition will be fine. Avoid spending too much money on amenities. Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Time: 4:50 am to 12:05 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Today is giving very good signs for businessmen. Your business will increase and your position will also be strengthened. Working professionals can get a sign of their progress in the office. Today you will be full of confidence, as well as you will also feel a sense of positivity. If you are unemployed and looking for a job, then today you can get a good employment opportunity. Today will prove to be a better day for you in terms of money. You may take some important financial decisions. Situations in your personal life are likely to be full of ups and downs. You may have ideological differences with some family members. It will be better if you keep your side very wisely. As far as your health is concerned, you are advised to avoid sitting and working continuously, especially if you have cervical problems, then you should keep this in mind. Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Number: 35

Lucky Time: 4:05 am to 3:40 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January If you are going to interview for a job in a big company, then you have a strong chance of getting proper results. Prepare yourself with full confidence, you will definitely get success. Today is likely to be a profitable day for small businessmen. Today there will be movement of customers throughout the day. On the other hand, if you are planning to invest, then today you can get a good opportunity. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. You will get the support of your family members. Today the mood of your spouse will not be good. It will be better if you try to plan something special for them. The day is likely to be mixed in terms of money. Don't spend more than your income. If you talk about your health, then today you will get enough time for yourself and you will pay more attention to rest. Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 20

Lucky Time: 11:30 am to 9:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Mentally you will feel better and will take all your important decisions wisely. You will get the support of your family members, especially the parents will be very happy with you. Your spouse's mood will be very romantic. You may also go shopping, to a movie or some nice place for a walk. Talking about your work, you need to treat your seniors with respect in the office. The loss due to arrogance and confrontation will be yours. On the other hand, businessmen can get good profits. The people who do work related to food and drink also have a strong chance of getting the expected results. Your health will be good today. Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm