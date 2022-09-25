Daily Horoscope, 25 September 2022: Today's Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Today your love life will be very good. You will be able to handle the things that happen during the day better today. You can be highly practical regarding your work and related matters. This day is also favourable for planning the tasks for the next week. Your approach to money matters is likely to be more practical today. You may get some good news related to your career. But, health can remain weak, so take care of your diet. Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number: 28

Lucky Time: 11:00 am to 1:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Today you will be able to give enough time to your love life, which will strengthen the bond between you and your partner. Instead of working on a new project, you will find it necessary to focus on solving the issues that come up. Overall, today will be a good day at the workplace. Today your attitude will be positive. You will feel more energetic. Although you will not have any health related problems, still you will remain conscious about your health. Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number:20

Lucky Time: 9:40 am to 12:25 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June This day will be good for love relationship matters. You would like to spend quality time with your beloved and if you are single, you will have a strong desire to get engaged or get married. Your ability to negotiate or negotiate with others may be less today, so do not attend important meetings. Today you will make more profit in property. This is a good day in terms of investment, in which every decision of yours will give you good results. Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number:22

Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Talking with your partner, today you will be able to solve those issues, due to which your relationship has become sour. You may be in the mood to criticize others at workplace, which can lead to conflict with everyone, so it is important to keep your behavior under control. From the point of view of health, this day will be good. Today your mind will be very active and your energy will be fully focused. In order to increase your income, various ideas may be coming in your mind, which need to be properly planned to be implemented. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Number:11

Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 1:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August If you are single, then this day is good to meet your love with your family members. Today will also be a good day, careerwise. You can be outspoken and very practical today. You will be able to handle your office work very well. But you can get upset about some things, in such a situation you have to stop yourself from becoming emotionally weak. This day will be good in terms of money as the stars are in your favour. At the same time, you do not need to worry about your health, because it will be good today. Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number:12

Lucky Time: 1:55 pm to 7:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Today you can take some practical decisions regarding your love life. You will enjoy the company of your partner very much. This is the most favourable day for planning or starting a new project. Which has brought you a lot of possibilities. Today your mental outlook will be so good that you will be able to handle many things at once. You will have a strong desire to settle things in life and as a result, you will work on strengthening your financial condition. Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Time: 12:20 pm to 4:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October You may quarrel about something in your married life. In such a situation, it is important that you do not take any important steps by getting angry. Today you can use your reasoning ability in the wrong direction. In such a situation, some unfavourable conditions may arise in the office. Today's planetary position is such that your money may be spent on health and related matters. In such a situation, for the good of health, a little rest and a nutritious diet will prove to be important in keeping your energy level up. Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow

Lucky Number:17

Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 10:20 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November This day will be good for your love life. But to maintain harmony with your beloved, you should not discuss anything beyond your limits. Today, your practical thinking and way of working will help you to garner praise in the office. Today you will be in a position to complete your everyday tasks very fast. This day is good in terms of money. Today you will be very lucky and will make financial gains in an anticipated and unexpected manner. Today will be a normal day in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number:8

Lucky Time: 4:35 pm to 7:20 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Today is going to be very lucky for you. In which you will spend loving moments with your spouse. Today you can get some good news related to your career. New partnership in business will be auspicious today. Your financial condition will be strengthened by getting money stuck for a long time. In terms of health too, your day will pass without any problems. Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number:36

Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 2:55 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January In your personal life today you can feel true love and strong attachment towards your beloved. But today you will have no desire to work. Rather, today you would like to take a break from your work and spend your leisure time. Today you may be in a mood to listen to the opinions and views of others. Today will be a very good day for financial matters. But from the health point of view, today you may feel a lack of energy in yourself. Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Time: 12:00 noon to 6:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Today will be a tiring day for you. Due to the burden of work, you will not be able to devote much time to your personal life. However, even after a lot of work, your mental state will remain balanced. And being full of enthusiasm, you can get the solution to your pending problem. But it seems to be a dull day for money matters. You will not be able to earn much money today. Even if you try your luck in the speculative market or gambling, there are chances of failure. Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Number:4

Lucky Time: 7:00 am to 2:30 pm