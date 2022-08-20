Daily Horoscope, 20 August 2022: Today's Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Today is going to be a very good day for you in terms of money. If you have been trying to increase your income for a long time, then today you can get success. The worries related to money will go away and you will feel better mentally. Talking about your work, if there is any obstacle in your work in the office, then you must take the help of your seniors. Businessmen can get a chance to deal with big customers. Your business will soon move in a new direction. The relationship with your spouse will be even stronger. If you take any important decision today, you will get the support of your loved one. Do not take any kind of carelessness regarding health. Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Number: 26

Lucky Time: 7:00 pm to 9:05 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Today is giving a very good sign for working professionals. Your income may increase, as well as your reputation will increase. Businessmen may have to face some big challenges. You will be very worried about any business plan. From the financial point of view, today can prove to be a better day for you. Expenses will be cut and you will be able to save more. The ambience of your home can improve. The distances in the relationship will be reduced. You will get a chance to spend more time with your spouse. Talking about your health, you may have problems like cold, cold, cough etc. Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Number:19

Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June The time of change is going on for working professionals. Today you can get a good opportunity. There may be a new turning point in your career. Keep working hard on your part. A big problem can be solved for the people doing business in partnership. You can see the speed in your work. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. You will get the support of family members. You can also get a special gift from your parents. Your financial condition will be better than normal, if you talk about your health then you need to avoid junk food. Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 10

Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 1:20 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Today will be a mixed day for Cancer people. You are advised to treat your elders with humility and respect. While talking, you must avoid using wrong words and you also need to avoid getting angry. Talking about the work, your seniors in the office can find out many shortcomings in the work done by you. Such mistakes may cost you dearly in future. The economic condition of businessmen can improve. You are likely to get good results from the investments made in the past. In the second part of the day, you can also do some financial transactions. There is a possibility of deterioration in your health, especially if you already have any disease then you need to be more alert. Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Number:6

Lucky Time: 7:50 am to 8:18 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Today is going to be a very romantic day for you in terms of love. Today you will spend a very good time with your partner. Your relationship will get stronger. You may also decide to pursue your relationship. Today is going to be a special day for the married people of this zodiac. The day will be fine in terms of money. If you spend wisely then there will be no big problem. In the office, you are advised to avoid handling many tasks at once. If the workload is more on you, then you must try to complete your work slowly but without any mistakes. Today is going to be a normal day for businessmen. Your health will be fine. Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 12:55 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Today the mind will be disturbed due to unnecessary things and you will not feel like doing any work. Apart from this, you may also feel difficulty in taking your important decisions. It is better that you try to keep your mind calm. If you are a student then you need to work harder on difficult subjects. You must take the help of your teachers and elders. Today is going to be a normal day for you in terms of money. In the second part of the day, there may be sudden arrival of some guests at home. If you talk about your health, then you need to be positive, at the same time you must also pay attention to rest. Lucky Colour: Dark Red

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Time: 12:00 noon to 2:30 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Today will be a better day for you. If you do a job, then today the workload is likely to be less. If you have recently appeared for a job interview in a big company, you are likely to get a positive result. Businessmen can make good financial gains, especially if you are a wood trader, then there are indications of a boom in your financial situation. Situations in your personal life will be pleasant. You will get the support of your family members. You will be able to spend a very good time with children. Your financial condition will be fine. As far as your health is concerned, you may have back problems like gas, acidity, indigestion etc. Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 29

Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 1:20 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Today is going to be a very auspicious day for the unemployed people. If you have been looking for a good job for a long time, then your search may end today. You are likely to get the job you want. Businessmen will get rid of the old court case. After a long time you will be able to concentrate properly on your work. You are also likely to make financial gains in the second half of the day. Today you will get a chance to go for a picnic with your spouse. Today you can also buy some valuable item for your beloved. Today will be a better day for you in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 40

Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 5:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December You are advised to pay more attention to your married life. If your spouse is sad for some reason, then you must try to know their mind. Your loved one may need your emotional support at this time. Today is going to be an expensive day for you in terms of money. You may have to repay an old loan or loan. Talking about your work, the people doing government jobs may have to face adverse situations in the office. Due to a small mistake, there is a possibility of heavy loss. Businessmen will have to struggle hard to earn profit. To stay healthy, you are advised to stay away from bad habits like cigarettes, alcohol, paan, gutkha etc. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Number: 10

Lucky Time: 9:00 am to 9:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January If businessmen are planning to make a new investment, then today you can get a good opportunity. Today you may also lack work-related travel. There may be a sudden transfer of working professionals. If you are thinking of going abroad for a job, then there is a strong possibility of getting some good news today. The day is likely to be mixed in terms of money. Avoid taking your financial decisions on the advice of others. There will be better harmony in the relationship with siblings. You can get guidance from elder brother or sister. If you talk about your health, then you may complain of pain in your hands or feet. Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number:12

Lucky Time: 8:30 am to 12:50 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Be it a job or business, your stalled work will be completed today and you will feel very good. Your financial condition is also likely to improve. If for a long time you are planning to go to a religious place with your parents, then your plan can go ahead. Soon you will get an opportunity to undertake a religious journey. If you are a student and recently you have given any competitive exam then you can get tremendous success. There are chances of getting results according to your hard work. In the second part of the day, there will be an opportunity to have fun with your friends. Health will be good. Today you will feel better mentally and physically. Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 10

Lucky Time: 1:55 pm to 6:50 pm