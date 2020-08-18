Daily Horoscope: 18 August 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Changes will be seen in your nature today. You will feel quite irritable and annoyed. In such a situation, your spoiled words can hurt the feelings of others. Keep this in mind today. Talking about work, today will be a very good day for employed people. You may suddenly get good news about your promotion in the office. On the other hand, the business class will have to be careful today. You may have to face adversity. You are advised to control your anger, otherwise your anger may become the reason for your loss. The atmosphere of your house will be good. You may have an important discussion with your father. Talking about your health, you must do yoga and meditation daily to stay strong physically and mentally. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 15 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 6:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Today will be the beginning of the day. You may get some good news. On the work front you can get good results. If you do a job, you can get the proper results of your hard work. On the other hand, business people can get a big opportunity today, which will solve your financial problem. Your relationship with your spouse will be good. However, it is advisable to be more vigilant about his health at this time. You will get the blessings of the elders of your house. Talking about your health, you need to make some changes in your eating habits. Avoid eating too sweet or peppery. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky number: 29 Lucky Time: 4:35 am to 1:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June If you have some doubts about the future, then there is a strong possibility of them going away. Continue your efforts and hard work on your behalf, soon you will get proper results. To maintain peace at home, you need to maintain a good relationship with your loved ones. If you are in conflict with any member of your house, then try to remove all differences. Money will be better than normal. If you are in the mood to spend big, then you are advised to avoid it. Talking about health, today you will be troubled by muscle strain and pain. Avoid lifting any kind of heavy weights. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Time: 4:15 pm to 10:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July If you are leading an important project in the office, today you are advised to be careful. You may have differences with colleagues. It will be better to avoid such things and concentrate on your work. At the same time, any big deal of businessmen can be confirmed. Today, your concern about money seems to be increasing. Think about your expenses thoughtfully. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. You will spend a very good time with your family today. You will get full support of your spouse in fluctuating situations. Today is expected to be normal in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky number: 14 Lucky Time: 5:10 pm to 9:50 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August You are advised to be more alert towards health, especially if you have a thyroid complaint, then you are advised not to be negligent. On the work front, the day is good. If you do a job, you will get a lot of praise for your best performance in the office. Your boss will be very happy with the way you work. At the same time, skill in negotiation will prove to be the strong side of businessmen. Today some big clients and clients will be very impressed with you. There will be an atmosphere of peace in your house. However, due to being busy with work, today you will not get a chance to spend more time with your family members. Your financial situation may improve. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 26 Lucky Time: 8:55 am to 12 noon

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September If you want to achieve success on the work front, then you need to work harder. If you do not feel like doing much work, then try a little more, you can make a good comeback. There will be happiness in your personal life. Today will be a fun day with your family. Today, you will feel very emotional seeing your love for yourself. If you are married, your relationship with your spouse will be strong. Your beloved's cooperation will help you in dealing with situations on the opposite side. Financially you will feel safe. It is possible that today you also make an important decision related to money. Talking about your health, you can get relief from any chronic pain. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 22 Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 8:55 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Your concern about money seems to be increasing. It may cost more than income. If you do not keep an account of your expenses properly, then your troubles may increase in the future. Today is going to be better for you in terms of health. However you need to take more care of your food and drink, otherwise weakness may increase. Talking about the work, on the one hand, the days of employed people will be normal. On the other hand, businessmen may face some challenges today. If you are going to make a big investment, then take your decision carefully. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky number: 19 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 2:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November If there is any estrangement with your spouse, it is good to remove all the grievances on this day. Try to make your relationship strong by forgetting all the old things. Talking about work, job or business, you need to pay full attention to your work. The working people will be very busy today for any important meeting. On the other hand, businessmen may have to work very hard today. If you do wood business, then you can get good profits today. Today will be expensive on the economic front. However, there will be no problem today regarding the money. Talking about your health, today you will feel very good physically and mentally. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 8 Lucky Time: 9:00 am to 12 noon

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December On the work front, today you will get full support of luck. Today your difficult tasks will also be completed easily. If you work in a software company, then today you might get an opportunity which will open up the path of progress for you in the coming days. On the other hand, people doing the business of medicine will benefit tremendously today. If you are thinking of starting a new work in partnership, you can also get a great offer. Some tension is possible on the family front. Your concern may increase with the decline in father's health. You better take good care of them. Lucky Colour: Dark Red Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Time: 2:00 pm to 7:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January You are advised to be more vigilant about this global epidemic. Avoid leaving home unnecessarily. Today you must control your speech. Avoid using wrong words in anger, otherwise relationships with your loved ones may increase bitterness. Talking about your work, people who are already working or employed can be assigned some important work in the office. If you work according to the advice of your superiors, then you will get good success. At the same time, the businessman must not take any business decisions in haste, otherwise financial loss may occur. Talking about your health, you will feel very tired and weak today. It is better not to stress too much and give yourself enough rest. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 16 Lucky Time: 4:05 am to 3:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February If you are associated with the field of art, today will be auspicious for you. Your hand may look like a great opportunity. On the other hand, business people will not get the results as expected today. Although you do not have to be disappointed, the situation is likely to improve soon. If your home environment is not working properly for the last few days, then you must try your best to make the environment cheerful. It will be better to spend as much time with your loved ones today and try to overcome all differences. You will remain strong financially. You can also do some big shopping today. The day will be favorable in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Time: 6:55 am to 4:00 pm