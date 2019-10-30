Xpressions 2019: Business Events Galore At The XIMB B-School Fest! Details Inside Art Culture oi-Lekhaka

XIMB is all set to host 'Xpressions'; one of the biggest and truly magnanimous B-School fests in all of India. Xpressions 2019 will be held from 8-10 November in Bhubaneswar, Orissa. The festival shall give wings to the desires and aspirations of the young minds from almost 100 colleges by providing them a stage to express themselves and showcase their talent.

The grandeur of Xpressions 2019 will be supplemented by the innumerable business events that would test the acumen of the future corporate honchos, as this year's carte du jour reveals the sizzling array of events lined up for the aforementioned period.

The different business events at XIMB Xpressions 2019 include:

The Jack of All Trades (National-Level Case Study & Simulation Game Competition by the Gaming Committee of XIMB), Case Connect (National-Level Case Study Competition by XSYS: the Systems Association), Inquizzitive (Flagship Quizzing Competition by XQuizzite: The Quizzing Committee), Maven (National-Level Case Study Competition, organized by Constrat: the Strategy Association), MPower (Marketing based Business event by MAXIM: the Marketing Association), Nirnay (Business Simulation Game by X-Ops: the Operations Committee), Trade Wars (Trading Simulation Game by XFIN: the Finance Association), XIMB-MUN (a UN Simulation Competition by SpeakUp, the Oratory Club), Resonance (Business Simulation Gaming Event by XSYS: the Systems Association), Ad-Valorem (Business Ideation Competition by XSEED: the Entrepreneurship Cell), Aarohan (Case Study Competition by X-Ops: the Operations Committee), Fincaso (Case Study Competition by XFIN: the Finance Association), Vakritva (SRC and Speak Up featured event aimed at social issues) and Vriddhi (CSR Action Plan Competition by SRC: the Social Responsibility Cell).

With a plethora of choices on offer, the fiesta is surely going to witness quite a large number of battles for supremacy amongst the brightest minds in attendance.

ABOUT XUB

Xavier University, Bhubaneswar (XUB) was established in accordance with the Xavier University Act 2013 and was inaugurated on 7th July 2014. The University is India's first digital University and an institution of higher learning for imparting professional and technical education. It is a self-financing institution of higher learning for imparting professional and technical education.

XUB offers its Masters in Business Management through its flagship school, XIMB. It also offers Masters in Human Resource Management through Xavier School of Human Resource Management, Rural Management through Xavier School of Rural Management, Sustainability Management through Xavier School of Sustainability and graduate programme in commerce through Xavier School of Commerce. Apart from these it has proposed to set up other schools of higher learning in various areas like Public Policy, Sustainability, Media & Communications, Finance, Education and Centers of Research in Public Policy and others.

ABOUT XIMB

XIMB, a 29 years old business school of global repute is the Flagship School of Xavier University. Inspired by the Jesuit spirit of 'Magis', or excellence, XIMB strives to be a premier institute globally recognized for management education, training, research, and consulting that help build a just and humane society. The Institute today has become widely recognized for its excellence in imparting management education. It is counted among the leading management institutions in the country.

For more information please contact:

IlluminatiX, Media & PR Cell of XIMB

Email: media@ximb.ac.in

Phone No: +91 9658487219.