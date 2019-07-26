Just In
- 6 hrs ago In India’s First Garbage Cafe, Plastic Waste Will Get You Free Food
- 7 hrs ago Kangana Ranaut's Wardrobe In Judgemental Hai Kya Is As Quirky As Her Character In The Movie
- 7 hrs ago Carcinoid Syndrome: Causes, Symptoms, Diagnosis & Treatment
- 8 hrs ago Tinder’s "Traveler Alert" Will Protect Users In Countries Where LGBTQ status Is Punishable By Law
Don't Miss
- News Karnataka: 3 disqualified MLAs move Supreme Court
- Movies VIDEO: Dear Comrade Star Vijay Devarakonda Almost Knocked Over By Fan Who Grabs His Feet!
- Sports Chandigarh gets BCCI affiliation after nearly four decades
- Technology WhatsApp To Soon Let You Use Same Account On Multiple Devices
- Finance Lok Sabha Passes Companies Amendment Bill 2019
- Automobiles BS-VI Compliant Mahindra Bolero Power+ Ready For India-Launch — Receives ICAT Certification As Well
- Travel 10 Most Visited Monuments In India That You Should Not Miss Out
- Education APPSC Group 2 Results 2019: Check Result Links And Cut-off Score
This Slow Food Sunday Brunch At Radisson Bengaluru Is A 'Must Have'
A delicious, decadent and healthy Sunday brunch awaits you at Radisson Bengaluru City Centre, as their signature restaurant Slo' Food Co. 2 prepares to serve you a plethora of scrumptious dishes. Slo' Food Co. 2 brings back the age-old tradition of slow cooking and freshly sourced ingredients to highlight the flavours and spices for that perfect palate.
Procured from local and sustainable channels the farm produce used in preparing each and every dish on the menu makes it a wholesome meal. Sous vide, dhum phukt and crockpot cooking puts the emphasis back on flavour ensuring tasty, succulent mouthfuls every time.
The wide spread buffet at Slo' food Co.2 features a range an array of delightful and slow cooked grills such as Mekong Whiskey Flambeed Prawns, Curries and firm favourites are given a healthy twist by cooking in earthen and brass utensils and loaded with super food to make it a Soul food Sunday! Pair your food with a full bodied wine or choose from our range of spirits, cocktails and mocktails to turn into a Sunday brunch that will be remembered.
Sunday is the perfect day to spend quality time with your family and friends and what's better than an afternoon filled with delicious food and views of the stunning Ulsoor lake in the centre of the city. So, head to Radisson Bengaluru City Centre this Sunday afternoon with your family to savour food cooked the right way.
Where- Slo' Food Co .2, Radisson Bengaluru City Centre
When- Every Sunday
Time- 12.30 pm to 4 pm
Price- 1599 plus taxes
Contact- 6364900199, 080-25588550.