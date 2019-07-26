ENGLISH

    This Slow Food Sunday Brunch At Radisson Bengaluru Is A 'Must Have'

    By Lekhaka

    A delicious, decadent and healthy Sunday brunch awaits you at Radisson Bengaluru City Centre, as their signature restaurant Slo' Food Co. 2 prepares to serve you a plethora of scrumptious dishes. Slo' Food Co. 2 brings back the age-old tradition of slow cooking and freshly sourced ingredients to highlight the flavours and spices for that perfect palate.

    Procured from local and sustainable channels the farm produce used in preparing each and every dish on the menu makes it a wholesome meal. Sous vide, dhum phukt and crockpot cooking puts the emphasis back on flavour ensuring tasty, succulent mouthfuls every time.

    The wide spread buffet at Slo' food Co.2 features a range an array of delightful and slow cooked grills such as Mekong Whiskey Flambeed Prawns, Curries and firm favourites are given a healthy twist by cooking in earthen and brass utensils and loaded with super food to make it a Soul food Sunday! Pair your food with a full bodied wine or choose from our range of spirits, cocktails and mocktails to turn into a Sunday brunch that will be remembered.

    Sunday is the perfect day to spend quality time with your family and friends and what's better than an afternoon filled with delicious food and views of the stunning Ulsoor lake in the centre of the city. So, head to Radisson Bengaluru City Centre this Sunday afternoon with your family to savour food cooked the right way.

    Where- Slo' Food Co .2, Radisson Bengaluru City Centre

    When- Every Sunday

    Time- 12.30 pm to 4 pm

    Price- 1599 plus taxes

    Contact- 6364900199, 080-25588550.

    Story first published: Friday, July 26, 2019, 20:57 [IST]
