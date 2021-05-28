Paytm Insider's special fundraiser week finale ‘All for One’ on May 30th 2021 Art Culture oi-Lekhaka

100% of the proceeds from this online event will go to the charity towards COVID-19 relief efforts

Come One, Come All for the special finale weekend of the 'Fundraiser Week' by Paytm Insider. The fundraising initiative that was well received and supported by several well-wishers will conclude on 30th May, 2021 with a special online event titled 'All For One'. Popular creators across genres of entertainment like music, theatre, comedy and other arts have come forward to contribute their time and talent to mobilise aid and relief to those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Each creator will go live for 15-20 minutes to keep the audiences engaged, entertained and also encourage them to contribute to a cause through multiple NGOs listed as a beneficiary for the fundraiser. Audiences will get to witness a mix of interactive and engaging activities like Q&A session, Quizzes and Performances. The fundraiser will be streamed live on Insider.in.

Here's who you can look forward to watching on the lineup:

Comedy: Tanmay Bhat, Zakir Khan, Rohan Joshi, Kanan Gill, Biswa Kalyan Rath, Sahil Shah, Varun Thakur and many more

Tanmay Bhat, Zakir Khan, Rohan Joshi, Kanan Gill, Biswa Kalyan Rath, Sahil Shah, Varun Thakur and many more Music: Euphoria, Raghu Dixit, Ankur Tewari, Parekh and Singh and more

Euphoria, Raghu Dixit, Ankur Tewari, Parekh and Singh and more Other popular personalities like Prajakta Koli, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Manish Anand & Rohini Ramnathan

Who will benefit:

Friendicoes: A 40-year-old animal shelter working to serve the voiceless in Delhi/NCR.

Hemkunt Foundation: A non-government organisation that aims to provide humanitarian aid to marginalized sections of society.

Khaana Chahiye: A ground-up citizen movement striving to combat hunger in the city of Mumbai

Making The Difference: A Mumbai based NGO, has been relentlessly working to provide every kind of help during this pandemic.

SEWA for artists: They are committed to the mission of providing critical and life-changing financial assistance to professionals in the Indian classical music Industry.

Feeding From Far: A Covid-19 hunger relief campaign based in Mumbai.

How can one watch the fundraiser - The All For One stream (all segments) can be accessed at a minimum donation of INR 100. Audiences will also have the option of donating a higher amount that will unlock special rewards.

Details:

Date - 30th May, 2021 (Sunday)

Time - 3 pm onwards

Link to join the event - http://bit.ly/All_for_One_PaytmInsider_Fundraiser