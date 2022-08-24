What Is Follicle-Stimulating Hormone (FSH)? Does It Indicate Fertility?

Follicle-stimulating hormone (FSH) is a hormone released by the anterior pituitary gland; it is involved in both male and female sexual growth and reproduction. [1]The FSH hormone is one of the two gonadotropic hormones. This hormone, coupled with luteinizing hormone, or LH, is released into the bloodstream by the pituitary gland and plays a great role in fertility.

So, how is FSH related to fertility? Take a look at the details.

Functions Of Follicle-Stimulating Hormone In The Body

The main task of FSH is to instruct the oocytes (premature eggs) in the ovaries to begin to develop. Each oocyte resides inside a follicle, or fluid sac. The growth and maturation of the oocytes is the initial step in the process that should ultimately result in ovulation.

As FSH instructs the eggs in the ovaries to expand, the eggs respond to the instruction by secreting oestrogen. The eggs then increase in size and produce more oestrogen. Higher oestrogen levels stimulate the reproductive system to reduce FSH production. [2]

The levels of FSH decrease naturally as follicles expand and eggs mature in the ovary. If eggs do not begin to mature and release oestrogen, FSH levels will not decrease. The body will keep producing FSH in an effort to promote egg development.

If FSH levels are unusually high, it may signal that the quality and number of eggs in the ovaries are not optimal. Low FSH levels are also possible and may signal a problem with the pituitary gland or hypothalamus, two brain regions that play a key role in ovulation.

FSH Levels And Fertility

The FSH levels in the body should be approximately 10 mlU/ml to favour women who are attempting to conceive. The given amount of FSH hormone helps regulate the menstrual cycle and the ovulation process. An imbalance at these levels considerably makes it difficult to conceive.

Women suffering from early menopause or approaching menopause will have high levels of FSH hormones, allowing them to maintain a healthy ovarian reserve despite low oestrogen levels.

However, in women of reproductive health, high FSH levels may indicate both a low number and quality of eggs.

FSH levels are also used to determine the efficacy of eggs in vitro fertilisation (IVF) and injectable fertility medications. Women with high FSH levels or inadequate ovarian capacity are less likely to respond to fertility medications administered in large doses. Depending on the level of FSH, some physicians may oppose IVF therapy because the cycle is more likely to be cancelled or fail.

If the ovaries do not respond to the natural FSH, it is doubtful that they will respond to an injection of FSH. However, in some women, injecting FSH into the ovaries of a woman with ample ovarian reserves will stimulate egg production.

FSH Testing

FSH testing is crucial; its levels fluctuate day to day over the menstrual cycle and also from one cycle to another. FSH testing is mainly performed on the third day of the period, but some physicians are fine with doing the test on the second and fourth day of the period.

The ovarian reserve testing method is the most appropriate testing method compared to FSH.

To Conclude

FSH levels alone cannot tell a medical expert about fertility issues. The test must be evaluated along with oestrogen and LH levels. Also, high levels of FSH do not indicate that a person is unable to conceive. It indicates that the person is facing difficulties conceiving.